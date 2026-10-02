The Best Watches of the Past Month

Spillover from the high-end Geneva Watch Days show into late September is a real thing: Take a look at the landscape over the past 30 days, and you’ll notice a plethora of haute horlogerie — particularly so from the larger brands and conglomerates. (We’ve even included one or two stragglers below from Geneva Watch Days that we weren’t able to cover in a dedicated post.) From an azure-colored take on Vacheron’s sleek Overseas Perpetual Calendar to two new ceramic executions of Louis Vuitton’s beloved Monterey, we’ve got plenty of places to park (many of) your hard-earned dollars.

That doesn’t mean, however, that there isn’t some more affordable fare on offer this month: Indeed, if you’re in need of a travel watch, you could do much worse than the handsome Heures du Monde that Baltic made in concert with Time + Tide for just shy of $2,000. Even more affordable is the latest iteration of Tissot’s PRX, the PRX Chronograph. Powered by a quartz movement, it costs just $525 — but delivers thousands in joy factor. (There’s also a new field watch from Unimatic and Todd Snyder that’s captured our hearts… green seems to be on the horological hive mind this month.) Check out these and plenty of others below in our roundup of the best watches of September 2026.

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of Vacheron Constantin’s travel-inspired Overseas Collection, the brand has released a fresh version of its Overseas Perpetual Calendar with a brand-new Azure dial and a white gold case. Executed in a lovely blueish-purple with a sunray finish, it frames subdials for the date, day of the week, month, year or leap year and the moon phase, with an outer minute track along the rehaut dedicated to timekeeping. Powering the watch is Vacheron’s ultra-thin Calibre 1120 QP/1, an automatic movement measuring just 4.05mm thick. Notably, the watch ships with three bracelets: one in white gold and two in rubber.

In honor of a new partnership between Girard-Perregaux and the Atlassian Williams F1 Team, the Swiss watchmaker is releasing two new versions of its flagship Laureato luxury sports watch in time-only and chronograph editions. The latter — dubbed the Laureato Chronograph Williams Edition 42mm — features a handsome blue Clous de Paris dial with subtle red accents and the Williams “W” logo at 12 o’clock. At its heart is the Girard-Perregaux cal. GP03300, an automatic movement consisting of 361 components and 45 jewels with a power reserve of 46 hours.

Made in partnership with Australian watch website Time + Tide, the new “Horizon Line” Time + Tide Studio Edition adds a thoughtful new execution to French microbrand Baltic’s whimsical Heures du Monde world timer collection. At 37mm in stainless steel, it offers a unisex size that can be worn comfortably on any wrist, while a mesmerizing forged carbon dial is rung by a bi-color internal 24-hour bezel — plus an outer city name bezel with printing in white and light blue. Equipped with a charcoal-gray elastic fabric strap and powered by an automatic, Swiss-made Soprod movement, it’s a fun travel watch that won’t break the bank.

Inspired by vintage models from the 1970s, the new Tissot PRX Quartz Chronograph joins the brand’s wildly popular TRX series of quartz and mechanical tool watches. At 41mm in diameter and paired to a matching, integrated stainless steel bracelet, it offers Genta-esque looks at a price that anybody can get behind. Available at launch in silver, black or blue with vertically brushed finishing, the dial features a triple-register design with a 4:30 date window, plenty of Super-LumiNova lume and power courtesy of a handy quartz PowerDrive movement.

Marking Moser’s third collaboration with Alpine Motorsports, the new Streamliner Tourbillon Skeleton Ceramic Alpine Limited Edition offers a ceramic case; a fully skeletonized dial; a superb in-house movement with Alpine blue-finished components and a 72-hour power reserve; a one-minute flying double-hairspring tourbillon and a cool blue Alcantara strap. Produced from anthracite-gray ceramic and measuring 40mm in diameter, it’s lightweight, highly scratch resistant and super limited: Only 100 lucky customers will have the opportunity to own one.

An avid watch lover, Todd Snyder has partnered with Unimatic on numerous limited-edition timepieces — ones that combine his sense of style with the Italian microbrand’s penchant for creating quality tool watches at affordable prices. Their new Todd Snyder x Unimatic U5S-TS Watch is no exception: Measuring 36mm in stainless steel with an oversized crown and a stepped bezel, it features a “forest floor” green dial with vintage-colored Super-LumiNova, a reliable Sellita cal. SW200-1B automatic movement, 300m of water resistance and a sand-colored, Italian suede strap.

Hublot and celebrated American artist Jeff Koons had their work cut out for them when they decided to interpret the latter’s famous Balloon Dog sculptures into horological form. However, the three new Classic Fusion Balloon Dog watches are living, ticking proof that the pair got it right. Available in stainless steel or red or blue anodized aluminum, each manages to convey the softness of a balloon animal via a hard metal surface to spectacular effect. Paired to a rubber-leather strap and powered by Hublot’s cal. HUB1710 automatic movement, it’s limited to just 200 pieces each.

While most MB&F watches convey a distinctive sense of sci-fi futurism, the SP One strips away much of this avant-garde aesthetic in favor of something distinctly dressier — and smaller. Joining last year’s SP One in the Special Projects Collection is the new SP One Pavée, a beautiful interpretation crafted in 18K white gold and set with 255 diamonds. The hand-wound movement, meanwhile — which has 189 components and a 72-hour power reserve — boasts a suspended balance wheel and an inclined time display in dark blue PVD that appears to float within the dial. Still distinctly “MB&F,” it’s proof positive of the Genevan watchmaker’s extreme versatility.

A reinterpretation of a model from 2020, TAG Heuer’s Carrera Chronograph Sport shrinks the original’s case diameter from 44mm down to 42mm, its lug-to-lug length from 49.8mm to 48.6mm and its case thickness from 15.48mm to 14.17mm. Housed in a case with twisted lugs and paired to a flat-link bracelet or leather strap, each execution features an outer tachymeter scale along its bezel, an open 1/5th-seconds track along the dial rehaut, a contrasting dial in a solid color, applied five-minute Arabic indices, contrasting, snailed chronograph registers and a date window above 6 o’clock. Available in five colorways at launch, it’s an ideal chronograph for serious petrolheads.

A reimagining of famed Italian designer Gae Aulenti’s LVI and LVII wristwatches — the first wristwatches ever made by Louis Vuitton — the Monterey Ceramic offers green or black interpretations of a timepiece that has captivated modern collectors. Regardless of whether one favors the tone-on-tone green version or the black version with matte-white lacquer dial, the watch’s 37mm case with a grained calf leather strap is a joy to wear, while the in-house, automatic LFTMA01.02 movement ticking away inside keeps faithful time. Thankfully, both versions are part of the brand’s permanent collection.

Few watchmakers give the Bauhaus its due quite like NOMOS Glashütte. While most of the German watchmaker’s dressy wares are cased in steel and eminently affordable, a select few receive the full-on precious-metal treatment — and the watch world is all the more interesting for it. The new Orion Gold Neomatik New Black, for example, offers a 36.4mm 18K yellow gold case measuring just 8.5mm in diameter with a handsome, galvanized black dial bearing subtle gold accents within the indices and handset. With NOMOS’ characteristic long lugs and pared-back aesthetic — not to mention an in-house automatic movement — it’s about as subtle as a solid-gold watch can be in 2026.

Used during the World War I as a type of camouflage — albeit with questionable efficacy — “dazzle” is employed today on race cars (and occasionally on watches) to conceal an object’s silhouette during test/teasing phases. Bulgari’s new Octo Finissimo Dazzle, however, makes the camouflage the point. The thin watch’s entire titanium frame is covered in it, making it difficult to discern where one surface ends and another begins. Achieved via laser engraving, the pattern extends to the watch’s dial and integrated bracelet, making for a wildly cool effect — and for one of the most noteworthy Octo Finissimo executions currently available.

Oren Hartov Oren Hartov writes about watches — and occasionally menswear, design, travel and other things — for InsideHook and other publications. He tries to blend his deep love of history with a fascination with horology, focusing on military watches, tool watches and the beautiful dress watches of the mid-20th century. A gigging musician, SCUBA diver and military veteran, he has a particular love for purpose-built timepieces such as the Rolex Submariner or Omega Speedmaster — but feels just at home writing about an elegant Patek Philippe Calatrava. More from Oren Hartov »