This fall, savvy shoppers can snag serious savings on a curated selection of versatile, durable shoes perfect for cooler, wetter weather, from heritage boots to sleek hiking sneakers.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you’ve got a closet and two brain cells to rub together, you know that fall presents a unique annual opportunity, one that gets covered in-depth (and then some). Refreshing, restocking or replacing your used or unloved garment isn’t just a time-honored tradition, but a serious treat, especially if you don’t have to do any of the leg work in tracking down the styles — and, currently, the stack of serious savings.

That’s right: As a fall gift from yours truly, I’ve tracked down a variety of versatile shoe styles built for cooler, wetter weather and guaranteed to slot directly into your current footwear rotation. There are approach shoes from Italian outdoor labels, hardwearing icons from heritage brands like Red Wing and L.L.Bean, even some Maine-made leather boat shoes. Find it all below.

Diemme Cornaro Suede Hiking Sneaker Are we in for another season of approach shoes? All the signs indicate yes. Get ahead of the curb — and 50% off traditional retail — with these sleek Diemme hikers at Mr Porter. Mr Porter : $540 $270

Ugg Tasman II Slipper A fleece-lined, suede-upper slipper that you can wear well beyond the dog walk? For an extra $40 off? That’s a fall score if I’ve ever heard of one. Ugg : $130 $90

Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »