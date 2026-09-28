Style > Celebrity

Harry Styles’s Latest Stealth-Mode Look Is Also an Ideal Fall Running Fit

The pop star is one of the best dressers on the planet, a talent which extends to his undercover street style and seasonal running garb alike

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
September 28, 2026 2:45 pm EDT
Harry Styles in a black jacket, shorts, and a gray cap runs on a sidewalk next to a concrete barrier.
You should be copying this Harry Styles running fit.
DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty

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The sign of a true New Yorker used to be strong opinions about their bagel order, or maybe the best subway line to take during rush hour. Nowadays, it’s measured by whether or not you’ve seen global sensation and sub-three marathoner Harry Styles running around the Big Apple.

The British pop star — one of the best-dressed men on the planet — has become something of a routine sighting in Manhattan over the years, but ever since Styles kicked off a 30-night residency at Madison Square Garden in support of his latest album, the appearances have become a point of daily conversation. He’s been spotted bumming around SoHo, out on coffee runs with partner Zoë Kravitz and, even more frequently, walking or jogging across the Williamsburg Bridge, a habit that’s provided die-hard Directioners and menswear fiends alike with all manner of fan-edit inspiration

Man in a black jacket, shorts, and white sneakers walking past a gray Subaru SUV.
Jacket up top, short shorts below, iykyk trainers on the feet…what’s not to like?
XNY/Star Max via Getty

His latest public jaunt through Manhattan was particularly notable: kitted out in what appeared to be his fall running gear of choice, Styles was sniped going full incognito mode last Friday, pairing his oversized black running jacket, black running shorts and white New Balance trainers with a pair of blacked-out wrap shades and a gray hat pulled low. 

Or, at least, Styles was attempting to keep it low-key. His stealthy stack ultimately did little to ward off attention, mostly because it is, in its own right, a ridiculously solid fit for the average milehound midway through his block of fall training. The jacket, a past-season Adidas joint, is relaxed but streamlined, and his five-inch inseam shorts — the only correct length according to any seasoned runner — come from primo Los Angeles label District Vision. (Styles has previously rocked the brand’s elite $300 Japanese sunglasses.)

The Running Essential Gear You Need, According to a Veteran Marathoner
The Running Essential Gear You Need, According to a Veteran Marathoner
 Gear advice for runners from multihyphenate model-baker-marathoner-triathlete Yvonne Wegener

Paired with an older version of the trusty 1080s, New Balance’s ultra-cushy everyday trainer, and his go-to “Techno Is My Boyfriend” cap from the U.K. bookshop-cum-studio Idea, it’s an ensemble fit for virtually any run, regardless of whether or not you’re ripping 6:30 miles undercover or just hitting the block for an easy 5K. And luckily for you, highly copyable. 

Lululemon Fast and Free Packable Jacket
Lululemon Fast and Free Packable Jacket
Lululemon : $168
District Vision 5″ Training Short
District Vision 5″ Training Short
Backcountry : $150
New Balance 1080v15 Running Shoes
New Balance 1080v15 Running Shoes
Zappos : $170 $136
Oakley Portal Jacket Running Sunglasses
Oakley Portal Jacket Running Sunglasses
Oakley : $213
Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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