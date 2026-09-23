When it comes to marathon training, you need much less than you think — and you definitely don’t need to be rocking a running vest for a casual 6K. Or at least, so says Yvonne Wegener, a model-turned-baker-turned-first-time-triathlete and regular marathoner (say that three times fast) based in New York City. Wegener spent a decade modeling full time, then pivoted to being a full-time baker at Blue Hill at Stone Barns. In the last few years, as if all of that wasn’t more than enough, Wegener took up running marathons, and — most recently — triathlons.

Take It From a Woman: Less is more when it comes to running gear Yvonne Wegener

Running gear is on the top of Wegener’s mind, considering she’s currently training for the Chicago Marathon in three weeks (with a sub-3:45 goal) and her first triathlon (the IRONMAN 70.3 La Quinta) in December. Here’s her guide to how you can up your run game with much less than you think.

On Gear Overload: How can you tell if someone knows what they’re doing or not just by looking at them?

Anyone going on an easy 6K (or less) run with a running vest on. I used to go on long runs with a running vest, but I just can’t do it anymore. Especially if you’re doing trail runs or long summer runs — it’s hard on you. I get it, but people are loading too much gear onto themselves. You don’t need any of that. At this point, I focus on having the least amount of gear on my body. Even, for example, everyone running their marathons in their super shoes — these are carbon-plated, so they propel you forward more. I can’t use these. It doesn’t make sense for me yet. I’m not fast enough. I’d rather have comfortable shoes during the last stretch of the run.

On Shoes: What actually matters in a running shoe for a guy interested in adding “marathoner” to his Instagram bio?

Get a shoe you can do everything in. Go to a store like Fleet Feet or Paragon Sports and do a quick gait analysis. It takes five minutes. You want a shoe that you can do all your training in. Shoes break down so easily, especially with running, so you need a shoe that can handle high mileage. For me, the go-to choice would be the Asics NovaBlast 6. I’ve done all my training in those. I did my last marathon in those. They last a long time, and the price is solid.

On the Male Runner Shirtlessness Epidemic: Guys love running with their shirts off. Would you recommend something to wear up top other than, well, nothing?

Just do a singlet, a lightweight running tank. I love seeing guys wearing Bandit singlets. But also, I get it. If I could be, I would probably also be topless. In the summer, I run in my running sports bra. It gets so hot! But going with a Bandit singlet, or a UVU one, is a solid choice for coverage while still maintaining good breathability. You don’t really feel it.

On Socks: Does a good sock really make a difference?

Having an actual good pair of running socks in different seasons makes a huge difference. Socks for winter and summer are not always interchangeable. Breathability is everything here. I love Bandit high-rise socks. And then if you want a short one, CEP low-cut socks are a great go-to, but I definitely prefer a longer sock on a guy. I usually switch around between those depending on the season.

On Fuel: What should he be eating or drinking before or during a long run?

It all depends on how you personally metabolize things. During this training block, I only eat simple carbs and electrolytes and salt before my runs. For this training, I’ve actually been only eating this German dish I grew up on, milchreis, which is like rice pudding but lighter.

During a run, I love the Maurten gels. They’re flavorless and go down easy. I’ve never met anyone who has an issue with them digestively. They have caffeinated and non-caffeinated ones, too. Electrolyte capsules, like the Precision Hydration capsules (my favorite), before a run are also the best option for fuel. I take these before my run and on hot days. I’m honestly a really salty sweater. It’s crazy, it’s not even funny anymore. I also just discovered the brand Water Boy and have been really enjoying its workout hydration packs too.

As much as I love pastries and coffee for a run, it can be a bit heavy. Unfortunately, save that for later.

On Recovery: What’s one recovery product worth owning that actually makes a difference?

Yvonne Wegener: Plasmaide. It’s a plant-based liquid supplement that uses pine bark extract to clear your lactic acid. This is huge for recovery because there’s less soreness the next day. It helps with other things important for runners too, like blood oxygen and nitric acid levels. All runners know about that tired feeling after heavy training for the entire day, but with this, I can get on my bike or go on a long run the next day with no issue. I really feel the actual difference in my recovery during training, and sometimes I even use it for traveling.

On the Unsexy Necessities: I love this idea of running becoming such a popular, almost community-based activity. The run clubs alone are kind of strangely rebranding running as this thing that sexy people do. That being said, what’s one unglamorous item that guys might be skipping that they shouldn’t?

Nipple stickers. Guys, bleeding nipples are not sexy. These are my favorite anti-chafing stickers.

On Her “Skip” List: In that same vein, what is something marketed toward runners that they don’t really need?

Electrolytes are over-marketed. You don’t need nearly as many electrolytes as these companies say — I get they’re trying to sell a product, but every day, after every run, no matter what kind of run? Like, yes, if you do a really hard workout on a hot day, sure. But you don’t need fancy electrolytes all the time, every day. Just drink some water and use salt capsules!

On Race Day Non-Negotiables: What are two things that he needs in his bag on race day morning no matter what?

Don’t forget your fuel (your gels and salt caps), and remember to wear a watch. Everything else you can figure out, but without those, I’d be a mess. It’s not a good time to bring out the running vest, either. The items that would really make a difference in getting right on this list – if you had to get any two things right — are finding one pair of running shoes that you can really do everything in, and finding the right fuel for you. Test different types of fuel during your training. Don’t ever try anything new on race day, but I think everyone already knows that.

Yvonne Wegener Yvonne Wegener is a model, baker and marathoner based in New York. She spent a decade modeling full-time before training as a baker, and now balances both careers alongside marathon and triathlon training — she’s currently prepping for the Chicago Marathon and will run her first triathlon this December. You can find her on Instagram @_yvonnewegener. More from Yvonne Wegener »