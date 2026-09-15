Experiences > Nightlife

Hanging With SZA After Sneaking Into New York’s Hottest New Nightclub

With its impossible door, is BC the new Bungalow 8?

By Dani Brand
September 15, 2026 1:57 pm EDT
SZA, with voluminous red curly hair and a cropped sweater, smiles while a DJ works the turntables in a dimly lit club.
Partying with SZA doesn't come easy. Nor does getting into BC.
Dani Brand

When trying to get into a club with no sign, an address known by next to no one and a rumored performance by SZA happening later that evening (the seven-time Grammy winner had posted the location on her IG story hours before the event), it helps to know the promoter. 

That is, it helps to know the promoter if the promoter is willing to acknowledge your existence. 

Instead, I received the following two texts last Wednesday night from my deeply connected, 6’4” friend Anthony Hendley upon my arrival outside BC, a club somewhere below 14th Street (I promised I wouldn’t share its exact coordinates) that might well be New York City’s new hardest door. Anthony’s first text: Oh you’re here! Their second: Act like you don’t know me

Not exactly the VIP treatment I was hoping for. 

Tail between this cub reporter’s legs, I retreated to the bar next door and commiserated with the bartender. While he didn’t exactly empathize, he did supply me with a free shot (I told him that I, too, tend bar), and then, according to code among service workers, he swept me downstairs, through tunnels and back rooms and — via what is presumably the club’s service entrance — into BC. It felt like my very own Goodfellas moment.

A bartender in a white jacket and red tie mixes a drink in a dimly lit bar with shelves of liquor bottles.
A pink marble vanity with two sinks, gold faucets, a vase of flowers, and two drinks, against floral wallpaper.
Three tattooed people, two men and one woman, pose for a photo at a party, holding drinks and cigarettes.
Isaac Elias, Stephanie Cora and Ryan Mettz

BC soft opened this past June, but it’s taken until Fashion Week to blow up. People, it would seem, are ready for it — that is, a brand of velvet-roped nightlife that doesn’t exactly smack of inclusivity. It does feel like it’s been an impossibly long minute since the city has given us night owls anything that feels genuinely impenetrable. My generation knows all the stories. Where is our Studio 54? Our Max’s Kansas City? Bungalow 8? Beatrice Inn? Lot 61? Is BC their long-awaited heir? In a city where nightlife is perhaps not what it once was (or maybe that’s just my Gen-Z nostalgia), it does feel like a ripe time for a revival. I spot Anthony, now inside (they greet me with a “hi, doll”) and ask them as much. They give me a look while refusing to go on record about, well, anything. 

They didn’t need to. One needn’t look further than the decor to understand BC’s lofty ambitions. The subterranean spot boasts all the trappings you’d expect from a club cosplaying as the type of glamorous early-aughts joint Kate Moss might’ve been seen chain-smoking Marlboro Lights in. Cocktail tables? Check. Blood-red banquettes? Check. A pink marble bathroom straight out of a Gianni Versace Miami Beach fever dream? You bet. As for the barmen, they were impeccably attired, draped in white double-breasted dinner jackets like those you see at Torrisi.

Three young adults at a party: a blonde woman smiling, a Black man in glasses, and a white man holding a wine glass.
Anthony Hendley and Zoe Carver
A DJ with headphones around his neck mixes music on a turntable, surrounded by dancing people in a dimly lit club.
Heron Preston

Decor aside, BC is intimate — i.e., not the sort of spot you’d expect to rub elbows with SZA in (more on that below). As for this particular evening’s crowd, it checked the right boxes. Marc Rebillet and Michael Miracco were in attendance. Ravyn Lenae, Anthony Blue and Siobhan Bell, too. (Clavicular was rumored to be stuck in line upstairs, but if he was, he didn’t make it in. Thankfully.) There was also the requisite gaggle of photographers, videographers and a trio of tatted-up skaters who seemed like the most excited people in the room. My personal favorite had to have been a sound engineer named Isiah, whom I quickly befriended. It’s predictable how “industry” people (aka service workers) routinely end up drawn to other industry people. After all, the real keyholders that make things happen are the people working the floor. 

In the DJ booth, Heron Preston and Venus X tag-teamed tunes, followed by Kaytranada, another Grammy winner — sandwiching this appearance between a sold-out August set at Pacha Ibiza and his upcoming October return at Pacha NYC

So many bold-faced names. Does this mean clubs are back? They might be.

A woman in a leopard print top dances while a photographer captures the scene in a dimly lit, red-walled room.
BC at 3 a.m.
A smiling man in a white beanie and glasses embraces a woman holding two bottles in a dimly lit club.
Michael Miracco and Jamie

As for me, I was starting to worry I’d fail my dual missions of both meeting SZA and being in bed before 4 a.m. But a hero in the shape of a hand appeared on my shoulder while I was sidled up against the wooden DJ booth. It was Isiah showing off his new positioning right behind Kaytranada. In my Notes app, I typed “WHEN SZA?” and faced the screen at him. Isiah held his hand up at me with four fingers raised. Ah, 4 a.m., my witching hour. 

A few moments later, however, Isiah returned with SZA and introduced me to her. Normally, I’m above fangirling over celebs. But SZA is different. She posed for me, flashing a gorgeous, bright smile.

I looked at my phone. 3 a.m. Uggh. I had work the next morning at 9 (I got in at 10) and as I’d already chatted SZA up and got some photos, I felt secure making for the exit, even though she wouldn’t go on for another hour.

A man in a Yankees cap and black shirt holds a tablet and makes a hand gesture in a red-lit room.
Isiah Robinson
A DJ with headphones around his neck smiles while mixing music on a Pioneer DJ controller, surrounded by dancing club-goers.
Kaytranada

Before leaving, I watched Anthony float around, from standing atop a couch, keenly surveying the scene, to descending upon the dance floor, and then eventually, they landed next to me beside the booth. We air-kissed cheeks and I shared my evening’s accomplishments. Anthony’s smile (and looming height) felt parentally loving. 

I exited through the front doors, weaving through a marginally smaller crowd of rabid SZA fans. The doormen held strong, not moving an inch of their bodies or their faces for the still-pleading mob. 

Maybe next time, folks. 

All photos by Dani Brand

Dani Brand

Dani Brand

Dani Brand is InsideHook’s Nightlife Editor, as well as an adjunct journalism professor and bartender who slings drinks and occasional wisdom. Many of her patrons use her as a therapist.
More from Dani Brand »

More Like This

Black and white photo of a woman in a white dress peering around a corner with a man, set against a dark background with "THE GROUCHO CLUB" banner.
I Made It Inside London’s Most Exclusive Clubs and You Can Too!
rivkah reyes wearing sunglasses playing a guitar with furbies in the background
In Real Life With Actor, Musician and Line Dancer Rivkah Reyes
A man in a black shirt and jeans holds a blue shoe in a shoe store, next to a DJ in a yellow shirt.
It’s a Shoe Store! It’s a Wine Bar! It’s a Social Club!
ariel arce sitting in front of a wood-paneled wall wearing a dark blue prada jumpsuit
In Real Life With Restaurateur Ariel Arce

Culture
Experiences
Culture > Music
Experiences > Nightlife

Most Popular

A muscular older man in an orange "Mack's Gym" tank top stands in a gym, with bodybuilding posters above him.
We're All Meant to Be Old and Jacked
a man with a short beard and dark hair in a white shirt holding a negroni
The Best Martini in the World, According to Valentino Longo
Wrist wearing a Gallet 1826 Multichron Sport watch with a black face, white subdials, and a brown leather strap.
A Historic Swiss Watchmaker Is Getting a Relaunch
Man with a mustache wearing a plaid blazer, white shirt, dark tie with white figures, and a J. Press baseball cap.
J.Press Thinks Anyone Can Be a Preppie
Anthony Bourdain taking a selfie with a cigarette in his mouth
Anthony Bourdain, The World’s Greatest Travel and Food Influencer
Blackjack table with cards displaying "Kalshi," "duel.," and "Stak" in white boxes.
We’ve Reached the Goonstate of Gambling Advertising 

Recommended

Suggested for you

A muscular older man in an orange "Mack's Gym" tank top stands in a gym, with bodybuilding posters above him.
We're All Meant to Be Old and Jacked
a man with a short beard and dark hair in a white shirt holding a negroni
The Best Martini in the World, According to Valentino Longo
Wrist wearing a Gallet 1826 Multichron Sport watch with a black face, white subdials, and a brown leather strap.
A Historic Swiss Watchmaker Is Getting a Relaunch
Man with a mustache wearing a plaid blazer, white shirt, dark tie with white figures, and a J. Press baseball cap.
J.Press Thinks Anyone Can Be a Preppie
Anthony Bourdain taking a selfie with a cigarette in his mouth
Anthony Bourdain, The World’s Greatest Travel and Food Influencer
Blackjack table with cards displaying "Kalshi," "duel.," and "Stak" in white boxes.
We’ve Reached the Goonstate of Gambling Advertising 

COVERAGE

From literary events and music festivals, to the gallery scene and film screenings, Minh Tran sorts cultural signal from noise every Tuesday and Friday.

More Nightlife, Right This Way

SZA, with voluminous red curly hair and a cropped sweater, smiles while a DJ works the turntables in a dimly lit club.

Hanging With SZA After Sneaking Into New York’s Hottest New Nightclub

Black and white photo of a woman in a white dress peering around a corner with a man, set against a dark background with "THE GROUCHO CLUB" banner.

I Made It Inside London’s Most Exclusive Clubs and You Can Too!

rivkah reyes wearing sunglasses playing a guitar with furbies in the background

Rivkah Reyes Swears by Line Dancing and Hotel Chelsea Staycations

ariel arce sitting in front of a wood-paneled wall wearing a dark blue prada jumpsuit

Ariel Arce Knows the One Restaurant Seat to Avoid at All Costs

Explore More Nightlife

Keep Reading

Man driving a boat in finisterre outfit.

Products of the Week: Knits, Candles and a New Timex to Watch Out For

A collage of a brown swivel chair, a Carhartt coat, a speckled pottery mug, brown leather shoes, and a travel bag.

From Scandi Swivel Chairs to Seikos: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Torn image: Left, a vibrant blue and orange abstract pattern. Right, a black and white photo of five young men holding drinks.

How 9/11 Changed The Strokes’ Debut, “Is This It”

a man with a short beard and dark hair in a white shirt holding a negroni

The Best Martini in the World, According to Valentino Longo