Ariel Arce Knows the One Restaurant Seat to Avoid at All Costs

Ariel Arce has a knack for knowing what people want when they go out. She was the first to open a Japanese-style vinyl listening bar in NYC — Tokyo Record Bar — in 2017, which, if you haven’t noticed, has spawned a movement throughout the city. The late, great Air’s Champagne Parlor, which she opened at just 28, introduced me to one of my favorite wines of all time. And as the owner of Pearl Box and partner at Roscioli NYC, she knows a thing or two about where to go for fine food and beverages. Arce, a born-and-raised New Yorker, spends a lot of time in both her home city and Los Angeles. I recently caught up with the star restaurateur to see what she’s up to in real life.

Amanda Gabriele: What’s your ideal seat in a restaurant?



Ariel Arce: Depends on the type of spot. I love sitting at the bar with my boyfriend, or if I’m with a girlfriend, a small table that looks out on the dining room so we can goss. A seat that seems to be thoughtlessly added last minute to maximize the restaurant capacity must be avoided at all costs.

Where are you a regular?



My bed with takeout! I live in Hell’s Kitchen, so my takeout orders are generally Chalong for Thai food, Szechuan Mountain House for spicy fish soup and Patiala Indian Grill for spicy and cozy food. The pizza delivery in my ‘hood has become dismal, which breaks my heart. I also do Joji sushi to-go as a treat. In L.A., I’m a big fan of Irori Sushi on the west side.

I’ve actually been trying to be better about going out more. Of course [I’m a regular] at my restos Roscioli, Pearl Box and Tokyo Record Bar. I try to visit all my friends’ restaurants, so I’ve been to Bartolo a lot recently and RVR in Venice. I would dine there two times a week if I could.

Do you have a favorite walk?



If I’m by myself, down the High Line from 30th to 22nd so I can go to Chelsea Piers and work out. When I’m with my dog, it’s always nice to stroll down 9th Ave. from 23rd through the West Village down Hudson. I also always say if you start east in the LES and walk west, you hit Lower East, Nolita, SoHo and West Village, and that’s the best walk for a visitor. But really I’m a Citi Bike gal, and nothing beats the West Side Highway bike path.

Morning person or night owl?



Mornings, even though you would expect me to say nights. I wake, take my dog out and grab a coffee from Culture. I try not to jump right into my phone, but it’s hard because that’s how I communicate with all my teams, and there’s the previous night’s activities to review as well as the day’s meeting and events to jump into. I really like to do that from my couch with my pup. If I have time, I fry toast with really good butter for breakfast.

What was the last concert that completely blew you away?



Beyoncé, duh! Last concert was Cowboy Carter, and I’m a fan of every song, so I saw it twice. New York was good, but Chicago was so much fun — we got delayed due to rain, and it felt like the whole city was partying waiting for the show to start.

What’s worth staying out late for?



Drag shows. My favorite is Hardware Bar, which is also in my neighborhood. It’s just the vibe.

What’s an underrated date activity?



Bowling — bring back Friday nights in the alley!

Meet your guide Amanda Gabriele Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets. More from Amanda Gabriele »