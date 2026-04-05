Leisure > Travel > Hotels

A Sunset Strip Favorite Returns Under a New Name

The former Mondrian Los Angeles is back

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 5, 2026 5:31 pm EDT
Chairs in the hotel lobby
Lobby of the Valorian Los Angeles.
Hilton

What’s in a name? There’s a challenge to renaming an existing establishment; a balance that needs to be struck between appealing to prospective guests looking for something new and those who were fond of the previous establishment. Over the years, the hotel then known as the Mondrian Los Angeles got high marks for its decor and its amenities, but if you’re looking to book a stay there, you’ll need to update your records: the hotel in question is now known as the Valorian Los Angeles.

The hotel’s full name, in fact, is The Valorian Los Angeles, Curio Collection by Hilton. Hilton’s announcement of the Sunset Strip hotel’s re-opening finds the middle ground between touting the property’s evergreen features and revealing the things beyond the hotel’s name that have changed.

Among the elements of the hotel that will remain the same is the acclaimed restaurant Casa Madera. Hilton’s announcement calls the restaurant “an essential part of the property’s culinary identity” and states that no interruption in service is planned. Hilton’s announcement also points out that a series of art installations in the hotel will continue under the new name.

As for new features, what was once the rooftop Sky Bar has been christened under the name White Rabbit Sky Lounge. The hotel’s website states that the space will house “world-class DJs” playing after dark. Hilton also promises seasonal programming and what sounds like a revamped cocktail menu.

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“We are preserving the edge, creativity and sense of occasion that made this property iconic, while elevating the guest experience through a refined new identity, Hilton’s global platform, and the introduction of White Rabbit Sky Lounge for the next era of West Hollywood,” said Randy Diamond, the regional vice president for operations at Pivot, which will be operating the Valorian. We should know if this renamed hotel can find the proper balance between old and new soon enough.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
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