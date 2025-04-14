Treehouse Hotels Opens First Manchester Location

Late in 2019, London’s hospitality scene got a new addition when Treehouse Hotels opened its first location. Reviews were enthusiastic, with The Telegraph hailing its combination of “industrial chic with a retro glamour.” This year, the brand has been expanding, including a foray into the U.S. market with the opening of a Silicon Valley location. That isn’t the only new Treehouse opening its doors this year, though — visitors to Manchester now have the option to stay in a Treehouse location as well.



Treehouse Hotel Manchester is situated near the River Irwell, a short walk from the National Football Museum and historic Manchester Cathedral. As of its opening last month, the hotel had 200 rooms available; several others will be added in the coming months, including multiple suites. One restaurant, Pip — from chef Mary-Ellen McTague — is open now, with a second restaurant and combination bar and venue set to open later in 2025.



“Treehouse Hotels capture the playfulness of childhood — building forts with your friends, acting out your dreams, and experiencing the world with boundless imagination,” Starwood Hotels founder Barry Sternlicht said in a statement. “It’s about the simplicity of your youth: a place to hang out with friends and escape the world.”

The hotel’s website reveals more details about the overall aesthetic, which seems both playful and communal. The hotel’s amenities include a screening room; there’s also a nature-centric guide to the neighborhood available. And, as is the case with a number of hotels lately, Treehouse Manchester also takes a dog-friendly approach. That seems entirely in keeping with the chain’s recreational approach.