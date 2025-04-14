Treehouse Hotels Opens First Manchester Location

Late in 2019, London’s hospitality scene got a new addition when Treehouse Hotels opened its first location. Reviews were enthusiastic, with The Telegraph hailing its combination of “industrial chic with a retro glamour.” This year, the brand has been expanding, including a foray into the U.S. market with the opening of a Silicon Valley location. That isn’t the only new Treehouse opening its doors this year, though — visitors to Manchester now have the option to stay in a Treehouse location as well.
Treehouse Hotel Manchester is situated near the River Irwell, a short walk from the National Football Museum and historic Manchester Cathedral. As of its opening last month, the hotel had 200 rooms available; several others will be added in the coming months, including multiple suites. One restaurant, Pip — from chef Mary-Ellen McTague — is open now, with a second restaurant and combination bar and venue set to open later in 2025.
“Treehouse Hotels capture the playfulness of childhood — building forts with your friends, acting out your dreams, and experiencing the world with boundless imagination,” Starwood Hotels founder Barry Sternlicht said in a statement. “It’s about the simplicity of your youth: a place to hang out with friends and escape the world.”
Hilton Is Bringing an LXR Hotel to Paris Later This YearSax Paris is currently accepting reservations
The hotel’s website reveals more details about the overall aesthetic, which seems both playful and communal. The hotel’s amenities include a screening room; there’s also a nature-centric guide to the neighborhood available. And, as is the case with a number of hotels lately, Treehouse Manchester also takes a dog-friendly approach. That seems entirely in keeping with the chain’s recreational approach.
This article was featured in the InsideHook newsletter. Sign up now.