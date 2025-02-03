Leisure > Travel > Hotels

The Social Hub Opened Its Second Florence Hotel — Complete With Rooftop Garden

More openings are scheduled for later this year

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 3, 2025 4:47 pm EST
The Social Hub Florence
Inside The Social Hub Florence
The Social Hub

Hospitality company The Social Hub recently made a substantial investment in Florence. Its second hotel in the city in question, The Social Hub Belfiore, is the result of a €150 million ($154 million) investment. With its opening earlier this month, Florence becomes the second European city, after Amsterdam, to be home to multiple The Social Hub properties.

While the building itself is new, architects Studio Natalini took their cues from the city’s historic architecture. And while this is, first and foremost, a hotel — complete with 550 rooms — there are also more than a few amenities geared towards locals. That includes a public garden on the rooftop and a coworking space capable of holding up to 500 people.

Guests will have a few dining options on their (metaphorical) plate as well, including a family-style restaurant called Ammodino, a location of the bakery Panificio Menchetti and a bar located on the aforementioned building’s rooftop.

“We collaborated with the municipality, local architects, designers and countless other partners to create not only one, but two spectacular hubs with inspiring spaces and an even more inspiring community…one that shares values and is committed to making a real difference in Florence’s future,” said The Social Hub CEO Charlie MacGregor.

The 27 Best Luxury Hotel Openings of 2024
The 27 Best Luxury Hotel Openings of 2024
 A nature retreat in Georgia, a converted London department store, a lodge in Rwanda — and that’s just for starters

The Social Hub Belfiore is one of three new locations the company has scheduled for 2025, the other two being Porto and Rome. When the hotel opened its doors this weekend, it became the 19th location open across a host of European cities. Once guests have gotten to know the space, it’ll be worth keeping track of how this ambitious company’s latest offering is received.

More Like This

Christian Louboutin
Christian Louboutin Is Making Another Investment in Luxury Hotels
The bell-tower of San Frediano church from the top of Torre Guinigi
A Guide to Lesser-Known Lucca, Italy
Michelin hotels
18 Hotels That Also Have Three-Star Michelin-Rated Restaurants
InsideHook’s 100 Best Hotels in the World
InsideHook’s 100 Best Hotels in the World

Leisure > Travel > Hotels
Leisure
Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Black Russian cocktail surrounded by mouths with talk bubbles
The Black Russian Is Poised for a Comeback
A few of our favorite whiskey bottles for February 2025
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This February 
From Timex to Nike this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Timex Watches, Nikes and a Vuori Collab
A collage of images of electric vehicles from Americans who we interviewed about their EV experience
We Interviewed 6 New EV Buyers. One Year Later, Do They Regret It?
Bill Maher on "Real Time"
A Bob Dylan National Anthem? Bill Maher Thinks So.
The best deals of the week
From Birkenstocks to Bomber Jackets: The 9 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Leisure, Right This Way

The Social Hub Florence

The Social Hub Opened Its Second Florence Hotel — Complete With Rooftop Garden

2025 Dodge Charger

Dodge's Next Charger Will Be Gas-Powered

The hot oil wontons from Duck N Bao

Wontons Are Our Favorite Lunar New Year Delicacy. Here’s How to Make Your Own. 

Frizmworks

The Hottest Under-the-Radar Menswear Brands to Know Now

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Daniel Roth Extra Plat Souscription, one of our favorite new watches from LVMH Watch Week 2025

The Best Timepieces From LVMH Watch Week

Ulysse Nardin BLAST [AMOUREUXPEINTRE]; Shinola Circadian Monster 36; Chopard L.U.C LUNAR ONE; Tudor Black Bay Chrono Flamingo Blue; Mark II Fulcrum 39

The Best Watches of the Past Month

Three smartphones showing different views of the new e-book app from Bookshop.org

Bookshop Takes Aim at Another Pillar of Amazon’s Book Empire

Goldbelly x NFL Crawfish Kit

Goldbelly Simplified Your Super Bowl Party Spread