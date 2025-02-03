Hospitality company The Social Hub recently made a substantial investment in Florence. Its second hotel in the city in question, The Social Hub Belfiore, is the result of a €150 million ($154 million) investment. With its opening earlier this month, Florence becomes the second European city, after Amsterdam, to be home to multiple The Social Hub properties.



While the building itself is new, architects Studio Natalini took their cues from the city’s historic architecture. And while this is, first and foremost, a hotel — complete with 550 rooms — there are also more than a few amenities geared towards locals. That includes a public garden on the rooftop and a coworking space capable of holding up to 500 people.



Guests will have a few dining options on their (metaphorical) plate as well, including a family-style restaurant called Ammodino, a location of the bakery Panificio Menchetti and a bar located on the aforementioned building’s rooftop.

“We collaborated with the municipality, local architects, designers and countless other partners to create not only one, but two spectacular hubs with inspiring spaces and an even more inspiring community…one that shares values and is committed to making a real difference in Florence’s future,” said The Social Hub CEO Charlie MacGregor.

The Social Hub Belfiore is one of three new locations the company has scheduled for 2025, the other two being Porto and Rome. When the hotel opened its doors this weekend, it became the 19th location open across a host of European cities. Once guests have gotten to know the space, it’ll be worth keeping track of how this ambitious company’s latest offering is received.