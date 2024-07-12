Leisure > Travel > Hotels

Christian Louboutin Is Making Another Investment in Luxury Hotels

The acclaimed fashion designer just invested in Experimental Group

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
July 12, 2024 3:18 pm
Christian Louboutin
French fashion designer Christian Louboutin attends the 4th annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

It’s fair to say that Christian Louboutin knows a thing or two about luxury. And while he’s best known for his forays into footwear, that’s far from all that he has a finger in. Earlier this year, Louboutin spoke to InsideHook about Vermelho, the luxury hotel that he opened last year in Portugal.

“I don’t consider myself a hotelier,” he said at the time. “And, to be honest, I never planned to open a hotel.” That didn’t stop him from making a move into that space when the opportunity presented itself, though — and now, he’s established another foothold in that same space, this time via an investment in the luxury hospitality business Experimental Group.

As Eloise Hanson reports at Boutique Hotel News, Louboutin is the latest high-profile investor to acquire a piece of Experimental Group; Maison Gatti’s Alexis Dyèvre is also making an investment in the hospitality company. Hanson adds that this investment comes at a time when Experimental Group is expanding; while it currently has 10 hotels in its portfolio, three more are set to open next year — specifically, new spaces in Paris, Rome and Val d’Isère.

Experimental Group co-founder Olivier Bon said in a statement that Louboutin’s “international reputation, multidisciplinary artistic collaborations, creativity and intuition will be invaluable assets in supporting our development.”

As it turns out, Louboutin isn’t the only big name who sees Experimental Group as a good investment. A recent article in Hotels noted that both Jean Moueix and Brookfield Asset Management have also taken stakes in the hospitality firm recently.

Christian Louboutin on His Latest Venture: A Luxury Hotel
Christian Louboutin on His Latest Venture: A Luxury Hotel
 Vermelho recently celebrated one year of being open

Experimental Group’s work in the hospitality space isn’t just about hotels; they’ve also opened a host of wine and cocktail bars over the years. The Venice location of their Experimental Cocktail Club earned high praise from Rudi Carraro in these very pages last year, including acclaim for the way that it “transforms with the seasons.”

More Like This

A collage of luxury hotels and resorts that are opening in 2023. In our rundown, we pick the best to travel to in the new year.
The 30 Most Anticipated Luxury Hotel Openings of 2023
Welcome to Beaverbrook
This Stunning Boutique Hotel Offers a Taste of the English Countryside at One of London’s Most Iconic Addresses
Inside a suite at Venice V.
Concierge Confidential: The “Human Siri” From Venice’s Super-Trendy New Boutique Hotel Shares All Her Secrets
Big Ben
A London Foundry Cast the Liberty Bell and Big Ben. It’s Turning Into a Boutique Hotel.

Leisure > Travel > Hotels
Leisure
Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

two hands reaching for slices of detroit-style pepperoni pizza
The Best Places to Eat Pizza in Alexandria
A collage of on-sale items from Amazon Prime Day on a white background.
The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Already Here
The quail logo on the glass lid of a Smithey cast iron skillet
Why I Recommend Smithey Skillets More Than Any Other Cast Iron
Blancpain’s Phases de Lune (left), Breguet’s “Quai de l’Horloge” (center) and Hublot’s Classic Fusion Essential Grey (right)
The Best Watches of the Past Month
A fit man stretching on a turf field.
12 Exercises You Should Be Doing Every Single Day
Bardstown Bourbon Company rickhouse
The Kentucky Bourbon Trail Just Expanded to 46 Distilleries

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Leisure, Right This Way

A bottle of Malort

Bartenders Are Doing Increasingly Bizarre Things With Malört

Christian Louboutin

Christian Louboutin Is Making Another Investment in Luxury Hotels

Tesla Model 3

Tesla's New Model 3 Is Exactly What EV Buyers Want

From runners to sunglasses this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Smokey Bear Sunglasses, Suitcases and Runners

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours