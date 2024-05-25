Christian Louboutin on His Latest Venture: A Luxury Hotel

Earlier this spring, fashion-minded visitors to Vermelho, the five-star hotel in Melides, Portugal, found themselves facing an unusual meeting of the well-heeled world — an elite hotel in the Relais and Chateaux family hosting the reveal of a unicorn automobile. While seemingly existing in separate worlds, the collaboration pulled the curtain back on a realm of intimate, bespoke luxury.

The hotel’s name makes perfect sense when you consider its history and the man behind it. “Vermelho” means “red” in Portuguese, and the creative force who drove the titular hotel is known around the world for designing eye-capturing red-soled shoes. Christian Louboutin built a high-heeled empire with his iconic creations often selling north of $1,000 a pair, and the Vermelho Hotel is both an extension of his business enterprises and a gift to a village he loves.

Melides rests on hillsides about 90 minutes south of Lisbon. Home to fewer than 2,000 people, it seems an unlikely host for Louboutin’s first hotel. Still, the 61-year-old French fashion giant discovered a love for the town and opened his 13-suite boutique hideaway there last year.

The Vermelho Hotel blends classic Portuguese and Spanish architecture into a shining white, European edifice that would fit in happily along any exclusive seaside. Its halls and rooms are filled with classic and original artworks and antique furniture to complete the aura of a centuries-old venue modernized with today’s amenities.

When not enjoying a walk around the flower and fresh vegetable gardens or taking in a massage in the hotel spa, guests take their meals at Xtian — the property’s small gourmet restaurant, driven by Portuguese Chef David Abreu. A cocktail bar keeps the guests happy into the night with an expert mixologists and a Portuguese wine list at the ready.

Demonstrating how much of an impact a small, almost hidden hotel can have with the Louboutin name behind it in a year’s time, JLR chose the venue to host the international reveal of the 2024 Range Rover Sport SV Edition One — an SUV that can turn 150 mph laps on a Formula 1 track before exiting to tackle a professional off-road track. With the well-muscled, but nimble machine parked in the grand courtyard of Vermelho, the amiable Louboutin connected with us to discuss the creation of his hotel and its unique identity.

Scenes from Vermelho Courtesy

InsideHook: After so much success in the fashion industry, what drove you to become a hotelier?

Christian Louboutin: I don’t consider myself a hotelier. And, to be honest, I never planned to open a hotel. About 20 years ago, I had a place in Comporta, Portugal, but, over the years, it became a bit too cemented for me.

When I accidentally discovered Melides, I was amazed and relocated here. I was only missing a simple habit of having a restaurant where I could go every evening as a routine. I’m not the kind of person craving novelty. But, as there was none in Melides, I decided to open one. So, I bought a piece of land in the center of the village and — a week after — the mayor came to me and mentioned it was quite a big plot of land for a restaurant. Why not open a hotel instead?

I said yes — as simple as that.

How did you originally come across the Village of Melides? When did you have the inspiration to build the hotel there?

I discovered Melides by a happy accident about 15 years ago. I cut myself quite badly while sketching my collection in Comporta, so I had to be driven to Santiago do Cacem hospital to get some stitches. Driving back, crossing Melides, I was intrigued by a sand path running to the ocean. We got sand stuck for a few hours. Waiting for the tow truck, I had a walk in the pine woods and through the lagoon and got mesmerized by the surroundings. I ended up a few months later buying a fisherman shack here. Voilà!

A Jardim Portugûese suite Courtesy

The hotel clearly has its own identity. Before even considering the design and architecture elements, what was your vision for the hotel?

It was very important to me that the hotel would feel like it has always been here. When the Portuguese architect Madalena Caiado brought me a book from the 1950s about traditional architecture of Portugal, I knew she would be the perfect one for this project.

I showed her a gold Indian bangle of mine — very simple from the outside, but, on the inside, completely chiseled and paved with precious stones. I wanted Vermelho to be the same; fully integrated in the surroundings from the outside, but, when crossing its doors, a whole new world opens, inspired by many countries and eras, celebrating exceptional artists and artisans.

A peek inside Xtian Courtesy

The hotel staff talked with us unofficially in friendly conversations. They made it clear the hotel had a powerful and positive effect on the surrounding community. What is your vision for that impact?

I believe you can’t love a place if you don’t love the people living here. I have loved Portugal since Day 1, and I learned over the years to love the people here. Alentejo here remains a region of Portugal with the highest level of unemployment, especially for the younger generation. If I had to build a project here, it had to benefit the community.

We’ve been keen, as much as possible, to hire people living in the surrounding area — or to hire people who left for other cities, but are willing to come back to their region for family reasons or to have a better lifestyle. So, I’m glad to hear this feedback from them. I feel you can see it on their faces. They’re all smiling. It completely changes the way you experience Vermelho when people working here are happy.

You recently partnered with Range Rover to host their international debut event for the stunning 2024 Range Rover Sport SV Edition One. How do you and your staff decide with whom to collaborate for such events? How did that collaboration come together?

It came quite naturally, I have to say. And, we were happy to host Range Rover and the visiting journalists. I feel we at Christian Louboutin Shoes, the Vermelho Hotel and Range Rover all share the same passion for exceptional design, creativity and a desire to make people’s life a better journey.