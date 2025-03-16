Leisure > Travel > Hotels

Robert De Niro’s Latest Hotel Is Coming to Barbuda

Nobu Beach Inn is set to open next year

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 16, 2025 4:53 pm EDT
Robert De Niro at Nobu event
Nobu Matsuhisa, Robert De Niro and Ian Livingstone attend the Kagami-Biraki Sake Ceremony at Nobu Hotel London Portman Square.
When he’s not acting in high-profile film or television projects, Robert De Niro has other ways to stay busy — and one of them is a long-running foray into hospitality. Along with Nobu Matsuhisa and Meir Teper, De Niro is one of the founders of Nobu Hotels, which has locations all over the world — including London, Marrakesh, Warsaw and New Orleans. The company also has ambitious expansion plans — including one that involves a very scenic location in the Caribbean.

As Denis Stackeusky reports at Hotels, one of Nobu’s upcoming properties is set to open in Barbuda. So if you’ve ever had “stay at a luxury hotel owned by the winner of multiple Academy Awards” on your bucket list, this sounds like excellent news.

What makes the Barbuda property, scheduled to open in 2026, more unique among its corporate siblings is De Niro’s direct ownership of it. Hotels reports that he is one of three partners in this particular space, along with Daniel Shamoon and James Packer. The space will be known as the Nobu Beach Inn, and according to its website it will “[aim] to recapture the natural simplicity of a bygone era.”

When complete, Stackeusky writes, Nobu Beach Inn will encompass 36 bedrooms in 17 cottages, along with 25 beach villas currently scheduled to be built and sold. Facilities will include a spa, sailboats and events that will explore the wildlife found in the nearby waters.

The Truth About Working Remotely on a Tropical Island
The Truth About Working Remotely on a Tropical Island
 With tourism struggling, a number of Caribbean countries are enticing Americans with tax-free short-term visas

In recent years, Barbuda has been hailed as a somewhat under-the-radar destination for Caribbean travelers. The amount of development on the island since the devastation wrought by Hurricane Irma has not been without controversy, however — and time tell if there’s any pushback against this particular project.

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Robert De Niro at Nobu event

