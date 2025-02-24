For Travelers. Not Tourists.

Subscribe
Leisure > Travel > Hotels

Industry Study Reveals Hotels Still Face Staffing Issues

The issue is less severe than last year

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 24, 2025 12:23 pm EST
Hotel room
It takes a lot of workers to keep a hotel running.
Getty Images

If you’ve recently stayed at a hotel and found yourself wondering where the full staff was, you’re not alone. A recent survey from the American Hotel & Lodging Association and Hireology explored the staffing needs of hotels around the country — and found that a significant number of them were experiencing issues hiring all of the workers that they need to keep their businesses operating ideally.

According to a statement from the AHLA, 65% of the hotels surveyed said that they were experiencing “shortages” in staffing, with an average of six to seven jobs currently open at each of the hotels in question. What types of positions are hotels having the most trouble filling? For 38% of respondents, housekeeping jobs were in demand; for 26% of the hotels surveyed, shortages in front desk positions were a factor.

That said, the situation does seem to be improving for many hotels. In May of last year, 13% of hotels responded to a survey saying that they were “severely understaffed”; that figure had dropped to 9% by the time of this survey, which was conducted between December 2024 and January 2025.

As for what steps the surveyed hotels were taking to ease their staffing shortages, you may not be surprised to know that 47% were increasing salaries, while 20% were offering employees more flexibility in terms of their schedules.

Michelin Is Ranking Hotels Now. Here’s What You Need to Know.
Michelin Is Ranking Hotels Now. Here’s What You Need to Know.
 The ultimate guide on where to eat will now tell you where to sleep

“While wage increases and other efforts by hoteliers are positive steps, we must prioritize career mobility and create clear paths for advancement to truly attract and retain the workforce we need,” said Hireology CEO Adam Robinson. As for which companies may be creating the best workplaces for employees, it’s worth noting that Hyatt was included on Glassdoor’s 2025 roundup of the best large companies to work for.

More Like This

A scenic view of AutoCamp Zion.
Some Hotels Are Embracing an Outdoors-Forward Approach
This fall, swap a crowded beach for a remote mountain river
Learn to Fly Fish at One of These 5 Wilderness Hotels
InsideHook’s 100 Best Hotels in the World
InsideHook’s 100 Best Hotels in the World
The best stays in the Big Smoke, from someone who knows.
I Stayed in 15 London Hotels in 30 Days. These Are My Favorites.

Leisure > Travel > Hotels
Leisure
Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Welcome to the Alamo City.
How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in San Antonio
It's time to get a phone keyboard
You Need a Clicks Keyboard Phone Case
Aquastar Benthos H2 watch
Your Next Dive Watch Should Be From a Brand You’ve Never Heard Of
Brian Cox in the Amazon Prime Video reality show "007: Road to a Million." Amazon MGM Studios recently announced it's taking "creative control" of the James Bond franchise.
We Already Know What Amazon Could Do With James Bond. It’s Not Pretty.
Festa St Agrippina in the North End of Boston
The Best Little Italy Neighborhoods in North America
Porsche Design Chronograph 1 F.A.T. 2025 Edition watch
Grab the Year’s Coolest Chronograph Before It Sells Out

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique

Bookings Open for Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique

Mercedes EV battery testing

Mercedes and BMW Are Upgrading Their EV Tech In Very Different Ways

JetBlue plane

JetBlue Gives Travelers the Option to Weather-Proof Their Vacation

Ray-Ban x A$AP ROCKY

A$AP Rocky Is Ray-Ban’s New Creative Director

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

A collage of cast members from the 50 seasons of "Saturday Night Live." We ranked all 50 seasons of "SNL" from worst to best.

Every Season of “Saturday Night Live,” Ranked

Ceramic nonstick cookware at Sur La Table

This Long Weekend, You’ll Want to Shop at Sur La Table

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Very Instant

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Very Instant

Kimera EVO37 Prototipo Zero

Italian Newcomer Kimera Is Pondering Its Next US Move