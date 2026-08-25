WAYWT with Lawrence Schlossman of Throwing Fits

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Fourteen years ago, I decided to take street style photos outside of Capsule, a now defunct tradeshow that brought out the then who’s who of the fashion industry. I didn’t know anyone personally, but I knew many of the street style stars of that time would be in attendance. I wasn’t a good photographer. I timidly tried to take photos, mostly from a distance with a zoom lens, afraid to make my presence known. One person I photographed was Lawrence Schlossman, current co-host of the fashion-slanted, zeitgeist-defining podcast, Throwing Fits. At the time, he helmed Complex’s Four-Pins, the irreverent menswear, blog-era site that launched a thousand fit pics and clones.

Tumblr was massive then. I lived on that site. I posted my shitty photos from Capsule there, and to my surprise, Lawrence, aka Larry, aka “howtotalktogirlsatparties,” reblogged my photo. To be recognized by a guy of his stature made my week. He soon asked me if I might be interested in doing some street style for Four-Pins, along with continuing my Tumblr series, “In Medias Res.” For a while, I put the free in freelance, hungry and in college, looking to make a name for myself.

Five years later, I started working for Larry at Grailed as their in-house photographer, which was a real adventure and an absolute blur. All of this is to say Larry has a special place in my heart. I grew up with this guy. He’s put me on. He was the first person I thought of when I knew I wanted an insider to grace the debut issue of Protagonist, my newsletter on all things menswear, from showroom visits and street style galleries to runway reports and exclusive interviews with the people making this little world of ours tick – subscribe here if you haven’t already.

And so, who if not Larry to kick off a new series called “WAYWT,” a callback to the blog-era acronym (short for “what are you wearing today”) that accompanied fit pics. I’ll be tapping in with the most stylish people in and adjacent to the fashion industry to ask them about their recent style proclivities, purchases and tips. And of course, fit pics will always be included.

Tell me about your current job.

Co-host of the Throwing Fits podcast and general menswear ne’er-do-well.

What was the first moment you realized clothing can be transformative?

I guess everything started to come together for me when I realized I couldn’t actually perform any of the hobbies I was interested in as a kid at a high level, but I could absolutely dress the part. This is commonly referred to as being a “poser”.

What sort of footwear are you wearing these days?

It’s the dog days of summer so you already know I’m sole slapping around in some Havaianas like a statistic.

What is your most recent pick-up?

My recent hyperfixation is vintage Big Mac flannels so naturally I had to purchase 10 on eBay.

Are there some staples you’ve found yourself rebuying?

I lost like 20 pounds and, with my body dysmorphia temporarily at bay, I fell back in love with polos. I just buy new Lacoste classics and shrink ’em a bit in the washer and dryer.

Anything you’re currently on the hunt for?

The lizard calf Belgians I got for my wedding over seven years ago are absolutely sautéed and flambéed so I need to get those repaired and finally acquire a backup pair.

Let’s talk regret. Is there one piece that you regret selling or giving away?

Honestly, hell no. I have way too much shit to begin with. Like it’s a serious problem. Just ask my wife.

Is there anything you’ve learned about dressing for your build or complexion type that you can share?

I’m all legs and no torso—picture Mike Wazowski from Monsters, Inc.—so I like to show my gams off.

What’s your favorite place to shop at the moment (online or in store)?

It is and always will be eBay. If they’re reading this I am ready to work.

Can you give me one all-time favorite brand, and one new brand to watch?

All-time is probably some obvious shit like Supreme or Ralph Lauren, and one to watch is this Japanese brand (SHOCKER) called Uru. I got the best sweater I’ve ever owned in my life from them at & son a while back.

What’s one song or album you can’t stop listening to?

Now that it’s on streaming, I’ve been running Lil Wayne’s Da Drought 3 straight through while in the gym. It’s a perfect playlist.

If you had to wear one outfit for the rest of your life, what would it consist of?

Let’s go with bespoke Charvet pajamas.

Meet your guide Christopher Fenimore Christopher Fenimore is a writer and photographer who splits his time between New York and Long Island’s North Fork. His work has appeared in GQ and Esquire, and you can find him here on Substack. More from Christopher Fenimore »