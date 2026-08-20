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From AirPods to Extra Discounts: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

From Arc'teryx approach shoes to an extra discount on Huckberry sale items, here are the discounts you shouldn't miss

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
August 20, 2026 3:57 pm EDT
a collage of on-sale items in a grid.
The best deals of the week include approach shoes, Dutch ovens, AirPods and more.
Photos courtesy of pictured brands

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. From an extra 15% off at Huckberry to a serious markdown on Apple’s AirPods Pro, these are the best deals we found on the internet this week.

The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Apple’s Top-Tier AirPods Pro Are 24% Off
Apple’s Top-Tier AirPods Pro Are 24% Off

Apple’s high-tech AirPods Pro have all the bells and whistles you’d want from a pair of primo headphones — active noise canceling, easy-touch controls, even heart rate sensing — all for less than $200 if you head over to Target.

Buy Here : $250 $190
Approach Shoes Are About to Be Everywhere. These Ones Are 30% Off.
Approach Shoes Are About to Be Everywhere. These Ones Are 30% Off.

Mark my words: come October, you’re going to be seeing approach shoes everywhere you look. Get ahead of the curve and snag a sleek Arc’teryx pair for $50 bucks off at REI while you can.

Buy Here : $190 $133
Marathon Season Is Here, and Garmin’s Intro Watch Is Discounted Accordingly
Marathon Season Is Here, and Garmin’s Intro Watch Is Discounted Accordingly

The dog days of summer (see: now) coincide with the start of marathon training season. For newbies and PR hounds alike, Garmin’s Forerunner 165 should sufficiently cover all your running watch needs, at a $50 discount.

Buy Here : $250 $199
Huckberry’s Summer Sale Includes a Secret Double Discount
Huckberry’s Summer Sale Includes a Secret Double Discount
 Score an extra 15% off brands like Flint and Tinder, RRL and Corridor
Denim Jacket Season Is Right Around the Corner. This One Is 50% Off.
Denim Jacket Season Is Right Around the Corner. This One Is 50% Off.

With prime lightweight layer season on the horizon, now is the time to snag a trusty denim jacket. This Folk joint, 50% off at Mr Porter, ticks all my boxes: 100% cotton denim, topstitching details, boxy cut.

Buy Here : $330 $165
Lululemon’s Speediest Shorts Are on Sale
Lululemon’s Speediest Shorts Are on Sale

Lululemon’s Pace Breaker line-up is all about speed, and you should absolutely sprint to the brand’s webstore to pick up a pair for sub-$60.

Buy Here : $78 $59
Score a Deeply Discounted Dutch Oven
Score a Deeply Discounted Dutch Oven

There’s versatile, and then there’s a 7-quart cast-iron Dutch oven from French cookware brand Staub. In other words, braising, browning and boiling your way to a perfect meal just got a hell of a lot easier — and cheaper.

Buy Here : $671 $300

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Folk Anniversary Denim Jacket
Denim Jacket Season Is Right Around the Corner. This One Is 50% Off.

$330$165

Stuab 7-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Imagine All the Things You Can Do With This Deeply Discounted Dutch Oven

$671$300

Apple AirPod Pro 3
Apple’s Top-Tier AirPods Pro Are 24% Off

$250$190

Lululemon Pace Breaker Shorts 7"
Lululemon’s Speediest Shorts Are on Sale

$78$59

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