Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. From an extra 15% off at Huckberry to a serious markdown on Apple’s AirPods Pro, these are the best deals we found on the internet this week.
The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
Apple’s Top-Tier AirPods Pro Are 24% Off
Apple’s high-tech AirPods Pro have all the bells and whistles you’d want from a pair of primo headphones — active noise canceling, easy-touch controls, even heart rate sensing — all for less than $200 if you head over to Target.
Approach Shoes Are About to Be Everywhere. These Ones Are 30% Off.
Mark my words: come October, you’re going to be seeing approach shoes everywhere you look. Get ahead of the curve and snag a sleek Arc’teryx pair for $50 bucks off at REI while you can.
Marathon Season Is Here, and Garmin’s Intro Watch Is Discounted Accordingly
The dog days of summer (see: now) coincide with the start of marathon training season. For newbies and PR hounds alike, Garmin’s Forerunner 165 should sufficiently cover all your running watch needs, at a $50 discount.
Huckberry’s Summer Sale Includes a Secret Double DiscountScore an extra 15% off brands like Flint and Tinder, RRL and Corridor
Denim Jacket Season Is Right Around the Corner. This One Is 50% Off.
With prime lightweight layer season on the horizon, now is the time to snag a trusty denim jacket. This Folk joint, 50% off at Mr Porter, ticks all my boxes: 100% cotton denim, topstitching details, boxy cut.
Lululemon’s Speediest Shorts Are on Sale
Lululemon’s Pace Breaker line-up is all about speed, and you should absolutely sprint to the brand’s webstore to pick up a pair for sub-$60.
Score a Deeply Discounted Dutch Oven
There’s versatile, and then there’s a 7-quart cast-iron Dutch oven from French cookware brand Staub. In other words, braising, browning and boiling your way to a perfect meal just got a hell of a lot easier — and cheaper.