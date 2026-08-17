Noah Hasn’t Changed a Bit. That’s a Great Thing.

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Now that Noah has entered retail middle age — the New York menswear brand recently hit the 10-year mark — you’d expect it would be primed for a midlife crisis. Or at least a frantically implemented reinvention.
In reality, the opposite has happened. With Brendon Babenzien recently departing J.Crew to return to his OG brainchild full-time, Noah is exactly where it was 10 years ago.
For most brands, this would be a bad thing. For Noah, it seems like it was the plan all along. Since its inception, the label’s distinctive blend of skatewear, streetwear and New England-leaning Ivy style has been informed by a central design dogma: easy-to-wear, well-made clothing that most guys can afford to splurge on and incorporate into their everyday looks. In other words, clothing that isn’t dictated by new trends, but by quality and wearability.
This season is no different. Titled “Welcome to Cornwall,” the collection is focused on construction over novelty: the capsule, a mishmash of wide-cut Japanese denim, knitwear woven from Scotland-sourced wool and simple Ivy staples, made the old-fashioned (read: right) way, feels similar to past releases from the brand.
I’m inclined to think this is ultimately a good thing — it’s a strategy that allows you to intentionally re-up on the apparel that you actually need and want to invest in, all while building serious loyalty in the process. And if the newest designs are any indication, Noah’s in this for the long haul.
The first batch of the Fall/Winter 2026 collection launched last week in store and online, so I’ve rounded up my favorite pieces below. Also, check out the lookbook here — it’s shot by photographer Paul Hempstead and more than worth a gander.
Noah Fall/Winter 2026 Guide
- The Classic Rugby: Noah Button Tab Rugby, $198
- The Checked Coach Coat: Noah Wool Coaches Jacket, $498
- The Fresh Field Pants: Noah Cargo Fatigue Pant, $268
- The Retro Tee: Noah Pitch Top, $128
- The New England Knit: Noah Merino Duck Sweater, $298
- More Noah F/W26
Noah Button Tab Rugby
Weighty rugby shirts have been Noah’s bread-and-butter since the brand’s inception, but just like every season, the New England-based operation has found a fresh way to iterate on the classic design: a cheeky, button-tab collar closure and collegiate-leaning colors.
Noah Wool Coaches Jacket
While we’re still months out from needing a solid jacket, I can’t help but feel that this wooly checked coaches coat will be gone before you know it.
Noah Cargo Fatigue Pant
The demise of cargo pants has been greatly overstated.
Noah Pitch Top
Strike? Sorry, this vintage-inspired piped-collar tee is a home run.
Noah Merino Duck Sweater
All the Ivy charm of a vintage L.L. Bean knit with none of the itch, or moth holes.
Noah Classic Oxford
A 100% cotton, made-in-Portugal heavyweight Oxford-cloth shirt featuring detailing like a pleated back yoke and pen pocket? That’s called playing the hits.
Noah Tri-Color Logo Tote
A variation of this tote has been a staple cool-guy carry-on going on a decade.
Noah Buckle-Back Denim Pant
Cut from a 13.5-ounce Japanese selvedge denim, these 100% cotton jeans have the added benefit of a cinchable back-buckle for increased stability, comfort and style points.
Noah Silk Duck Tie
The highest compliment you could give a tie: this is the kind of design that your hypothetical grandchildren will be begging you for in 50 years.
Catch Ball D-02 Sneaker
While it’s not a Noah creation, stocking 1950s-inspired deck shoes from indie Korean sneaker label Catch Ball feels very aligned with the brand’s ethos.