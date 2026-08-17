Noah Hasn’t Changed a Bit. That’s a Great Thing.

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Now that Noah has entered retail middle age — the New York menswear brand recently hit the 10-year mark — you’d expect it would be primed for a midlife crisis. Or at least a frantically implemented reinvention.

In reality, the opposite has happened. With Brendon Babenzien recently departing J.Crew to return to his OG brainchild full-time, Noah is exactly where it was 10 years ago.

For most brands, this would be a bad thing. For Noah, it seems like it was the plan all along. Since its inception, the label’s distinctive blend of skatewear, streetwear and New England-leaning Ivy style has been informed by a central design dogma: easy-to-wear, well-made clothing that most guys can afford to splurge on and incorporate into their everyday looks. In other words, clothing that isn’t dictated by new trends, but by quality and wearability.

This season is no different. Titled “Welcome to Cornwall,” the collection is focused on construction over novelty: the capsule, a mishmash of wide-cut Japanese denim, knitwear woven from Scotland-sourced wool and simple Ivy staples, made the old-fashioned (read: right) way, feels similar to past releases from the brand.

I’m inclined to think this is ultimately a good thing — it’s a strategy that allows you to intentionally re-up on the apparel that you actually need and want to invest in, all while building serious loyalty in the process. And if the newest designs are any indication, Noah’s in this for the long haul.

The first batch of the Fall/Winter 2026 collection launched last week in store and online, so I’ve rounded up my favorite pieces below. Also, check out the lookbook here — it’s shot by photographer Paul Hempstead and more than worth a gander.

Noah Fall/Winter 2026 Guide

Noah Button Tab Rugby Weighty rugby shirts have been Noah’s bread-and-butter since the brand’s inception, but just like every season, the New England-based operation has found a fresh way to iterate on the classic design: a cheeky, button-tab collar closure and collegiate-leaning colors. Noah : $198

Noah Wool Coaches Jacket While we’re still months out from needing a solid jacket, I can’t help but feel that this wooly checked coaches coat will be gone before you know it. Noah : $498

Noah Merino Duck Sweater All the Ivy charm of a vintage L.L. Bean knit with none of the itch, or moth holes. Noah : $298

Noah Classic Oxford A 100% cotton, made-in-Portugal heavyweight Oxford-cloth shirt featuring detailing like a pleated back yoke and pen pocket? That’s called playing the hits. Noah : $168

Noah Buckle-Back Denim Pant Cut from a 13.5-ounce Japanese selvedge denim, these 100% cotton jeans have the added benefit of a cinchable back-buckle for increased stability, comfort and style points. Noah : $248

Noah Silk Duck Tie The highest compliment you could give a tie: this is the kind of design that your hypothetical grandchildren will be begging you for in 50 years. Noah : $128

Catch Ball D-02 Sneaker While it’s not a Noah creation, stocking 1950s-inspired deck shoes from indie Korean sneaker label Catch Ball feels very aligned with the brand’s ethos. Noah : $108

Meet your guide Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »