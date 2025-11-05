Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

Take It From a Woman: It’s November. Do You Know Where Your Funky Fleeces Are?

The chunkier and quirkier, the better

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
November 5, 2025 12:52 pm EST
Take It From a Woman: It’s November. Do You Know Where Your Funky Fleeces Are?
Getty/Brands

All fall, I have patiently waited to break out one of my most prized possessions: The Outdoor Voices MegaFleece

It was one of the first pieces I had ever acquired from Outdoor Voices, way back in 2019, before co-founder Ty Haney made her dramatic exit from the brand. (Haney has since made her way back to Outdoor Voices as of summer 2025, however, the new OV Hike Collection doesn’t hold a candle to the early days, IMO). 

The now-discontinued oversized pullover, made from the brand’s proprietary MegaFleece fabric — fluffy, recycled, thermoregulating wool — was a massive hit for the brand when it launched in the fall of 2018, and was editorialized as the anthesis to the finance bro uniform. This analysis made sense: The fleeces were brightly colored, had some chunk to them and featured fun details like hoods and large kangaroo pockets — very opposite of the the sea of slim, navy and grey Patagonia quarter-zips you’d see swarming Midtown Manhattan. 

It’s why after nearly seven years, I look forward to unearthing my OV MegaFleece from my hallway closet each fall. Not only is it now a hard-to-come-by relic from a pre-pandemic world that makes me feel almost transported back to a perceived simpler time when I wear it, but it’s simply still a really cool-looking fleece. While I own it in a comparatively subdued light and dark beige colorblock colorway, it’s got those quirky little details like circular arm pockets and a very fluffy, very cozy, comfy vibe. It also does its job, in keeping me warm on my morning walks and trips to the grocery store after work when it is pitch dark at 5 p.m. — a development that makes me sad, but I persevere with my big, funky fleece. 

Why have I just regaled you with a tale of a six-year-old jacket? Because this fall and winter, you should make sure to have a ridiculously warm, eye-catching layer of your own. 

We love a fleece for its versatility during the colder months. You can conveniently throw the layer on before heading out to grab a cup of coffee, walk the dog or even to cozy up with your beloved on a romantic weekend getaway this season (just be prepared for her to steal it). I encourage you to stay away from drab-looking banker-type fleeces and strive for a multi-patterned, outdoors-y hiking hunk kind of guy, if you know what I mean. Less Stonewash Better Sweater and more Parks Project’s National Parks fleeces. (Patagonia has some tight patterns of their own, FWIW, but more on that below). 

I’ve scoured the internet for the coziest, chunkiest, funkiest-looking fleeces I think you, a man, should be sporting this fall. All I ask is that you get kooky with it. 

The Best Funky Fleeces

Patagonia Men’s Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
Patagonia Men’s Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
Buy Here : $249

I told you there is more to life than slim-fitting navy and grey quarter-zips. Patagonia’s iconic Retro-X jacket boasts windproof warmth, a fuzzy inner collar and that old-school fleece silhouette we love, in a very retro geometric pattern.

Parks Project Acadia Moose Full Zip High Pile Fleece
Parks Project Acadia Moose Full Zip High Pile Fleece
Buy Here : $175

It’s hard to pick a single jacket from Parks Project’s entire collection of bold-colored and uniquely patterned fleeces, all of which are inspired by our country’s beautiful National Parks — but I am quite taken with this winter wonderland scene of Acadia’s snow-capped mountains and moose inhabitants.

Patagonia Natural Blend Retro Cardigan
Patagonia Natural Blend Retro Cardigan
Buy Here : $349

Another Patagonia banger, this larger-than-life, fuzzy cardigan is ideal for cozy wintry activities, such as sipping hot chocolate under twinkle lights and holding hands while ice skating.

The North Face Red Box ½-Zip Fleece
The North Face Red Box ½-Zip Fleece
Buy Here : $175

A red-hot fleece for a red-hot man.

Men’s L.L.Bean Sweater Fleece Pullover
Men’s L.L.Bean Sweater Fleece Pullover
Buy Here : $110

L.L.Bean has some of the coziest fleeces in the game, and this fair isle print kicks that coziness up a few notches.

Duluth Trading Co. Men’s AKHG Kindler Pile Fleece Full Zip Jacket
Duluth Trading Co. Men’s AKHG Kindler Pile Fleece Full Zip Jacket
Buy Here : $160 $112

A dizzying print I can’t help but be entranced by.

Bonobos Italian Wool Fleece Jacket
Bonobos Italian Wool Fleece Jacket
Buy Here : $169

A fleece you could wear to dinner, this Bonobos layer was milled in Italy from luxurious Italian wool.

Topo Designs Summit Rise Full Zip Jacket
Topo Designs Summit Rise Full Zip Jacket
Buy Here : $169 $119

Hitting the mountain soon? You’ll want to do so in Topo Designs’ high-pile brushed double-knit fleece.

Woolrich Sweatshirt in Sherpa Wool Blend
Woolrich Sweatshirt in Sherpa Wool Blend
Buy Here : $475 $335

It’s giving sexy lumberjack.

Outerknown The Woolaroo Hoodie
Outerknown The Woolaroo Hoodie
Buy Here : $278

Because I love a fleece jacket with a hood, and I really love that Outerknown’s all-new Wallaroo Collection is made from natural, sustainable wool fleece.

More Like This

Men wearing jackets with contrast collars.
Take It From a Woman: Wear a Jacket With a Slutty, Contrast Collar
Carla Rockmore
The Carrie Bradshaw of TikTok Has Thoughts — And They’re About Your Outfit
A collage of fall style pieces.
Here’s What You Should Wear This Fall, According to Cool Women
Two men and a toothbrush
Take It From a Woman: How Good Is Your Oral (Hygiene) Game?

Leisure > Style
InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019 and has had many roles since. She coined a recurring series at InsideHook called Take It From a Woman, where she offers InsideHook’s male readers style, dating and gifting advice from the perspective of a woman. She's also an expert on all things women’s gifting spanning across multiple product categories: style, beauty, fitness and wellness, home and kitchen.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Cassadou
Le Creuset’s Colorful Cassadou Is $145 Off

$365$220

AeroGarden Harvest Elite 360
Get an Indoor Garden Before Winter Starts

$130$100

Bose TV soundbar
Your TV Needs This Bose TV Speaker

$279$199

Abercrombie & Fitch Essential Crew Sweatshirt on transparent background
Cozy Up in Abercrombie’s Sale Section

$75$40

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A woman on TikTok is asking women from other generations if men ever change
Do Men Ever Change? Maybe Not, According to TikTok.
Milder temperatures, better air quality, a sense of calm...the ocean works wonders.
This Switch Will Add a Full Year to Your Life Expectancy
A Declaration of Love, painting by Frédéric Soulacroix (circa 19th century)
Women Think That Having a Boyfriend Is Embarrassing Now
Couples on TikTok are participating in "rage bait" question challenges
The “Rage Bait” Relationship Questions Going Viral on TikTok
Americans Are Resorting to “Flag Jacking.” What Does It Mean?
Americans Are Resorting to “Flag Jacking.” What Does It Mean?
Bill Maher on "ghost brands"
A Halloween “Real Time With Bill Maher” Put UFOs in the Spotlight

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week