Outerknown’s New (And All-Nautral) Woolaroo Collection Is Not Your Average Fleece

As far as apparel goes, fleece ranks high on the list of seasonal boons. (Corduroy and chore coats are also up there.) It’s lightweight, lends itself to a multitude of fits and prints and is warm enough that it can double as both a mid-layer or a shell. What’s not to love?

As it turns out — or, as we reported — quite a bit. Much of modern fleece is woven from recycled polyester, which, beyond being literal plastic, is a known contributor to microplastic pollution (and may be ultimately linked to adverse health effects).

California-based Outerknown is looking to change that. Offering a handful of cozy, fuzzy shirt and outwear styles, the just-dropped Woolaroo collection introduces surf-inspired fleece for the weather ahead, with a major twist — the entire capsule is made out of 100% recycled, all-natural wool.

The Woolaroo collection centers a new, innovative, Italian-woven fleece, crafted in partnership with Manteco, a legendary Tuscan fabric producer who specializes in creative and innovative recycled textiles. The fully recycled fabric is dye-free and made of completely natural and sustainably recycled fibers, with all the distinctive properties — breathability, odor-resistance, thermo-regulation, quick-drying — that come with high-quality wool.

The Outerknown fleece collection features a variety of styles; there’s a relaxed fleece hoodie, a women’s shacket and a full-zip vest with all the classic tech bro trimmings. The standout of the collection is the full-zip jacket style, available in both a heathered green and a creamy ivory, which looks tailor-made for chilly coffee runs.

It makes sense that Outerknown fleece would be ahead of the curb when it comes to sustainable and environmentally sound fabrics. The brand has long dabbled with sustainable sourcing and construction practices, with staple best-sellers like the Blanket Shirt and Sojourn Tee utilizing certified organic and regenerative cotton.

The five-piece Woolaroo capsule ranges from $278-$348 and is available now from Outerknown’s webstore.