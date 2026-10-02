From Modular Furniture to Early Prime Day: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Forget waiting for Prime Day — this week's online deals are already overflowing with must-have tech, stylish fall gear and even that modular leather couch your Instagram feed can't stop showing you.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. This week: Amazon Prime Day starts next week, but a ton of deals are already live. Plus, massive Best Buy savings on Apple watches, bookshelf speakers, GoPro cameras, as well an limited-time deal on low leather sofa and more.

The Holy Grail of Algorithmically-Endorsed Couches Is on Sale As far as our — yours, and mine — Instagram explore pages are concerned, a modular leather couch is the only furniture that matters. (They’re right.) Urban Outfitters has an XL recycle leather version on sale for under $1,000. Urban Outfitters : $999 $850

Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »