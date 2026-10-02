Leisure > Gear

From Modular Furniture to Early Prime Day: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Including leather sofas, lumberjack-esque shirt jackets, Apple watches and more

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
October 2, 2026 2:10 pm EDT
A grid of six product images: a deer-print jacket, an espresso machine, brown suede clogs, two wooden speakers, and a tan leather sofa.
From leather sofas to Prime Day deals, there are the best sales we found on the internet this week.
Courtesy/InsideaHook

The Gist

Forget waiting for Prime Day — this week's online deals are already overflowing with must-have tech, stylish fall gear and even that modular leather couch your Instagram feed can't stop showing you.

Key Takeaways

  • Amazon has launched early Prime Day savings on popular items before the official Oct. 6-7 event.
  • Shoppers can find substantial discounts on tech like Apple watches and GoPro cameras, alongside home goods and apparel.
  • Retailers such as Best Buy, Urban Outfitters and REI are also featuring limited-time offers on various products.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. This week: Amazon Prime Day starts next week, but a ton of deals are already live. Plus, massive Best Buy savings on Apple watches, bookshelf speakers, GoPro cameras, as well an limited-time deal on low leather sofa and more.

Amazon Prime Day Kicks Off Next Week. The Deals Are Already Here.
Amazon Prime Day Kicks Off Next Week. The Deals Are Already Here.

Prime Day is officially slated for October 6-7, but it hasn’t stopped Amazon from tossing a ton of the sale bonanza’s best-selling items on sale already, including this rechargeable Oral-B smartbrush, which you should probably buy if you don’t already own.

Amazon : $330 $170
This Is One of the Best GoPro Deals I’ve Ever Seen
This Is One of the Best GoPro Deals I’ve Ever Seen

In spite of their stature, the newer GoPros pack a serious 8K punch. The MAX2 360 is no exception — it fully commands it’s $500 price tag, which is why I was shocked (and elated) to see that it’s currently on sale for just $300. Score!

Best Buy : $500 $300
Cosplaying Lumberjacket Just Got a Hell of a Lot Easier
Cosplaying Lumberjacket Just Got a Hell of a Lot Easier

Just because you don’t fell trees for a living or live in the Upper Peninsula doesn’t mean you can’t still incorporate some outdoorsy vibes into your fall wardrobe. Start with this burly Filson Jac-Shirt, complete with deer graphic and $90 off.

Filson : $299 $209
The Holy Grail of Algorithmically-Endorsed Couches Is on Sale
The Holy Grail of Algorithmically-Endorsed Couches Is on Sale

As far as our — yours, and mine — Instagram explore pages are concerned, a modular leather couch is the only furniture that matters. (They’re right.) Urban Outfitters has an XL recycle leather version on sale for under $1,000.

Urban Outfitters : $999 $850
Apple’s Indestructible Titanium Ultra Watch Is on Sale Today
Apple’s Indestructible Titanium Ultra Watch Is on Sale Today

With built-in GPS tracking and a rugged titanium casing, Apple’s Ultra Watch 3 is more akin to a ultra-style wearable than a high-tech accessory. (It’ll still yell at you to stand up, though.) Interested parties can save $100 on the device at Best Buy.

Best Buy : $799 $699
You’d Never Believe This Loafer Was From Birkenstock
You’d Never Believe This Loafer Was From Birkenstock

Birkenstock — maker of notoriously cushy slip-ons — are branching out with their Naples clog, a loafer-style shoe that’s every bit as comfortable as their slides. Huckberry is currently offering a handsome mocha suede version at a steep discount — don’t sleep.

Huckberry : $160 $104
REI Just Marked Down Even More Arc’teryx
REI Just Marked Down Even More Arc’teryx

Where would we be without REI? Lost, cold and wet, probably. The outdoor retailer just threw even more weather-ready styles from Arc’teryx on sale, including the waterproof Beta SL and the lightweight Atom Hoodie.

ReI: Shop the Sale
This Espresso Maker Is Perfect for Cramped Counter Tops. And on Sale.
This Espresso Maker Is Perfect for Cramped Counter Tops. And on Sale.

Proper espresso machines — not the nasty pod situations — tend to take up a serious amount of kitchen real estate, but Breville’s Bambino Plus has all the bells and whistles without any of the extra bulk. Save $100 on one at Sur La Table.

Sur La Table : $500 $400
The Quintessential Fall Cardigan Is 50% Off at Abercrombie & Fitch
The Quintessential Fall Cardigan Is 50% Off at Abercrombie & Fitch

A cozy zip cardigan is a fall classic; Abercrombie & Fitch’s delightful version, an off-white 100% cotton knit tailor-made for layering over an oxford, is currently just $50. Grab your pumpkin spice latte and whip out that credit card.

Abercrombie & Fitch : $100 $50
L.L.Bean’s Fall Footwear Icon Is Just $100 at Backcountry
L.L.Bean’s Fall Footwear Icon Is Just $100 at Backcountry

Okay, so, I lied — L.L.Bean’s Bean Boots are currently $104 at Backcountry, which is still a hell of a deal, considering the style’s positioning on the general autumnal footwear totem pole.

Backcountry : $149 $104
Now Is the Perfect Time to Buy a Pair of Normal Shoes, Actually
Now Is the Perfect Time to Buy a Pair of Normal Shoes, Actually
 From Red Wing to New Balance, eight pairs of on-sale footwear styles to add to your seasonal rotation
Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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