From Modular Furniture to Early Prime Day: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

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You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. This week: Amazon Prime Day starts next week, but a ton of deals are already live. Plus, massive Best Buy savings on Apple watches, bookshelf speakers, GoPro cameras, as well an limited-time deal on low leather sofa and more.
Amazon Prime Day Kicks Off Next Week. The Deals Are Already Here.
Prime Day is officially slated for October 6-7, but it hasn’t stopped Amazon from tossing a ton of the sale bonanza’s best-selling items on sale already, including this rechargeable Oral-B smartbrush, which you should probably buy if you don’t already own.
This Is One of the Best GoPro Deals I’ve Ever Seen
In spite of their stature, the newer GoPros pack a serious 8K punch. The MAX2 360 is no exception — it fully commands it’s $500 price tag, which is why I was shocked (and elated) to see that it’s currently on sale for just $300. Score!
Cosplaying Lumberjacket Just Got a Hell of a Lot Easier
Just because you don’t fell trees for a living or live in the Upper Peninsula doesn’t mean you can’t still incorporate some outdoorsy vibes into your fall wardrobe. Start with this burly Filson Jac-Shirt, complete with deer graphic and $90 off.
The Holy Grail of Algorithmically-Endorsed Couches Is on Sale
As far as our — yours, and mine — Instagram explore pages are concerned, a modular leather couch is the only furniture that matters. (They’re right.) Urban Outfitters has an XL recycle leather version on sale for under $1,000.
Apple’s Indestructible Titanium Ultra Watch Is on Sale Today
With built-in GPS tracking and a rugged titanium casing, Apple’s Ultra Watch 3 is more akin to a ultra-style wearable than a high-tech accessory. (It’ll still yell at you to stand up, though.) Interested parties can save $100 on the device at Best Buy.
You’d Never Believe This Loafer Was From Birkenstock
Birkenstock — maker of notoriously cushy slip-ons — are branching out with their Naples clog, a loafer-style shoe that’s every bit as comfortable as their slides. Huckberry is currently offering a handsome mocha suede version at a steep discount — don’t sleep.
REI Just Marked Down Even More Arc’teryx
Where would we be without REI? Lost, cold and wet, probably. The outdoor retailer just threw even more weather-ready styles from Arc’teryx on sale, including the waterproof Beta SL and the lightweight Atom Hoodie.
This Espresso Maker Is Perfect for Cramped Counter Tops. And on Sale.
Proper espresso machines — not the nasty pod situations — tend to take up a serious amount of kitchen real estate, but Breville’s Bambino Plus has all the bells and whistles without any of the extra bulk. Save $100 on one at Sur La Table.
The Quintessential Fall Cardigan Is 50% Off at Abercrombie & Fitch
A cozy zip cardigan is a fall classic; Abercrombie & Fitch’s delightful version, an off-white 100% cotton knit tailor-made for layering over an oxford, is currently just $50. Grab your pumpkin spice latte and whip out that credit card.
L.L.Bean’s Fall Footwear Icon Is Just $100 at Backcountry
Okay, so, I lied — L.L.Bean’s Bean Boots are currently $104 at Backcountry, which is still a hell of a deal, considering the style’s positioning on the general autumnal footwear totem pole.