Uniqlo Bets on Big Pants With Its Latest Fall Collection

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Uniqlo : C Bets on Big Pants With New Fall/Winter 2026 Collection

What’ll it be: voluminous cords, barrel jeans or wide sweats? Plus, more of the best menswear drops this week.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
September 28, 2026 12:54 pm EDT
Man in a black puffer jacket with a sherpa collar, purple turtleneck, dark blue jeans, and black loafers on a staircase.
Uniqlo : C's latest batch of menswear is very loose.
Uniqlo

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolute need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.

This week’s haul: Uniqlo : C drops an exceptional F/W collection. Plus: Malo taps an industry legend for a colorful capsule, A.P.C. and Clarks debut a crispy chukka and more.

Menswear Drop Checklist

Uniqlo Corduroy Volume Pants
Uniqlo Corduroy Volume Pants

Like much of the new Uniqlo : C collection, these ultra-wide cords are simple and endlessly wearable.

Uniqlo : $50
Drake’s Brown Herringbone Tweed Games Blazer Mk. VII
Drake’s Brown Herringbone Tweed Games Blazer Mk. VII

The tweed blazer has become unfairly associated with stuffy professors and stuffier professionals. This is the year Drake’s changes that.

Drake’s : $1,495
A.P.C. x Clarks Desert Boots
A.P.C. x Clarks Desert Boots

Another week, another heater collab from A.P.C.

A.P.C. : $190
Lee x Nigel Cabourn Rodeo Clown 101Z Jean
Lee x Nigel Cabourn Rodeo Clown 101Z Jean

Lee’s latest denim collection features Japanese-made craftsmanship, but the micro-capsule is actually based on designs from bygone days of railways and rodeos. Go figure!

Lee : $420
Malo Agnelli Boucle Cashmere Sweater
Malo Agnelli Boucle Cashmere Sweater

An ultra-soft boucle cashmere knit in an even dreamier shade of lilac could only come from the mind of George Cortina.

Malo : $1,890
Big Rock Candy Mountaineering Metanoia Sweater
Big Rock Candy Mountaineering Metanoia Sweater

On the other end of the knit spectrum, BRCM’s new merino tech sweater will earn you major cred on the mountain.

Huckberry : $288
G.H. Bass Bremner Plain Toe Derby
G.H. Bass Bremner Plain Toe Derby

G.H. Bass doesn’t just do loafers, you know.

G.H. Bass : $240
District Vision Boxy Compression Training Tee
District Vision Boxy Compression Training Tee

Two-in-one tops are all the rage, and running label District Vision is bringing the distinctive aesthetic to its boxy training tee.

District Vision : $160
Lady White Co. Classic Jeans Regular
Lady White Co. Classic Jeans Regular

Having conquered sportswear, it’s only natural that Lady White Company is setting its sights on denim.

Lady White Co. : $485
Small Talk Studio Hand Illustrated Ducks T-Shirt
Small Talk Studio Hand Illustrated Ducks T-Shirt

Hand-drawn and ready to wow.

Small Talk Studio : $120

Polo Ralph Lauren Duck Pond Snap-Mock Pullover
Polo Ralph Lauren Duck Pond Snap-Mock Pullover

Ciao, Patagonia. See you later, North Face. Polo Ralph Lauren’s latest pullover iteration — an in-your-face layer with an all-over mallard print and sportswear-inspired detailing — is the only fleece you should be reaching for this fall.

Stag Provisions : $298
Todd Snyder Denim Dylan Jacket
Todd Snyder Denim Dylan Jacket

For his anniversary collection, Todd Snyder is keeping it simple — brand icons, executed the way no one but Mr. Americana can.

Todd Snyder : $398
Fieldworth Breton Stripe Knit Polo
Fieldworth Breton Stripe Knit Polo

Look familiar? It should — this Breton knit from Bespoke Post’s in-house label Fieldworth was modeled after one of the most famous menswear inspo photos of all time.

Bespoke Post : $158
James Dean Was a Style Icon. Thanks to Bespoke Post, You Can Shop His Closet.
James Dean Was a Style Icon. Thanks to Bespoke Post, You Can Shop His Closet.
 Money can’t buy cool. Oh wait. Yes, it can.
Brooks Brothers Cotton Mallard Motif Heritage Chinos
Brooks Brothers Cotton Mallard Motif Heritage Chinos

Critter-embroidered pants are a time-honored prep tradition. And no one does time-honored prep better than the good folks over at Brooks Brothers.

Brooks Brothers : $298
Hoka Elite Terrain System Mafate X
Hoka Elite Terrain System Mafate X

Hoka’s rugged Mafate X trail trainer just got a premium upgrade, with a new leather overlay system that adds a whole new meaning to the phrase “stealth luxury.”

Hoka : $250
L.L. Bean Essential Merino Crewneck Sweater
L.L. Bean Essential Merino Crewneck Sweater

That makes — count ’em! — three items featuring some sort of duck embellishment.

L.L. Bean : $100
Sabah Akşam Shoe
Sabah Akşam Shoe

Not quite a slipper, not quite a loafer. Dare I call Sabah’s new Akşam leather slip-on a…sloafer?

Sabah : $250
Conkers Balwen Peacoat
Conkers Balwen Peacoat

Sure, winter seems far away now, but when you’re shaking in your boots from the cold, you’re surely going to wish that you had the foresight to cop this toasty wool peacoat from London-based indie brand Conkers.

Conkers : $1,268
Fullcount u0026amp; Co. GFC1002HW Wide Denim
Fullcount & Co. GFC1002HW Wide Denim

Pre-distressed just got a whole new meaning.

Blue in Green : $520
Chamula Paix Moc
Chamula Paix Moc

Peace on earth, good will to these Canadian-made moccasins, handcrafted by Huron artisans.

Huckberry : $180 $99
J.Press Dachshund Intarsia Knit Cotton Sweater
J.Press Dachshund Intarsia Knit Cotton Sweater

J.Press has long been derided as stuffy and out of touch. Does this dachshund knit look out of touch to you?

J.Press : $295
Abercrombie u0026amp; Fitch Relaxed Pleated Chino
Abercrombie & Fitch Relaxed Pleated Chino

Pleated, roomy and under $100? That’s definitionally a staple.

Abercrombie & Fitch : $95
Les Tien Heavyweight Raw Zip Hoodie
Les Tien Heavyweight Raw Zip Hoodie

What “butter yellow” was to summer, “washed crimson” will be to fall.

Blue In Green : $284
Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
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