Uniqlo Bets on Big Pants With Its Latest Fall Collection

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolute need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.



This week’s haul: Uniqlo : C drops an exceptional F/W collection. Plus: Malo taps an industry legend for a colorful capsule, A.P.C. and Clarks debut a crispy chukka and more.

Menswear Drop Checklist

Malo Agnelli Boucle Cashmere Sweater An ultra-soft boucle cashmere knit in an even dreamier shade of lilac could only come from the mind of George Cortina. Malo : $1,890

Big Rock Candy Mountaineering Metanoia Sweater On the other end of the knit spectrum, BRCM’s new merino tech sweater will earn you major cred on the mountain. Huckberry : $288

Polo Ralph Lauren Duck Pond Snap-Mock Pullover Ciao, Patagonia. See you later, North Face. Polo Ralph Lauren’s latest pullover iteration — an in-your-face layer with an all-over mallard print and sportswear-inspired detailing — is the only fleece you should be reaching for this fall. Stag Provisions : $298

Hoka Elite Terrain System Mafate X Hoka’s rugged Mafate X trail trainer just got a premium upgrade, with a new leather overlay system that adds a whole new meaning to the phrase “stealth luxury.” Hoka : $250

Sabah Akşam Shoe Not quite a slipper, not quite a loafer. Dare I call Sabah’s new Akşam leather slip-on a…sloafer? Sabah : $250

Conkers Balwen Peacoat Sure, winter seems far away now, but when you’re shaking in your boots from the cold, you’re surely going to wish that you had the foresight to cop this toasty wool peacoat from London-based indie brand Conkers. Conkers : $1,268

Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »