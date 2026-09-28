Uniqlo Bets on Big Pants With Its Latest Fall Collection

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With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolute need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.
This week’s haul: Uniqlo : C drops an exceptional F/W collection. Plus: Malo taps an industry legend for a colorful capsule, A.P.C. and Clarks debut a crispy chukka and more.
Menswear Drop Checklist
- The Autumnal Essential: Uniqlo : C Corduroy Volume Pants, $50
- The Updated Tweed Blazer: Drake’s Herringbone Tweed Games Blazer, $1,495
- The Collab Chukka: A.P.C. x Clarks Desert Boots, $190
- The Americana Icon: Lee x Nigel Cabourn Rodeo Clown 101Z Jean, $420
- The Dreamy Knit: Malo Agnelli Boucle Cashmere Sweater, $1,890
- More Menswear Drops
Uniqlo Corduroy Volume Pants
Like much of the new Uniqlo : C collection, these ultra-wide cords are simple and endlessly wearable.
Drake’s Brown Herringbone Tweed Games Blazer Mk. VII
The tweed blazer has become unfairly associated with stuffy professors and stuffier professionals. This is the year Drake’s changes that.
A.P.C. x Clarks Desert Boots
Another week, another heater collab from A.P.C.
Lee x Nigel Cabourn Rodeo Clown 101Z Jean
Lee’s latest denim collection features Japanese-made craftsmanship, but the micro-capsule is actually based on designs from bygone days of railways and rodeos. Go figure!
Malo Agnelli Boucle Cashmere Sweater
An ultra-soft boucle cashmere knit in an even dreamier shade of lilac could only come from the mind of George Cortina.
Big Rock Candy Mountaineering Metanoia Sweater
On the other end of the knit spectrum, BRCM’s new merino tech sweater will earn you major cred on the mountain.
G.H. Bass Bremner Plain Toe Derby
G.H. Bass doesn’t just do loafers, you know.
District Vision Boxy Compression Training Tee
Two-in-one tops are all the rage, and running label District Vision is bringing the distinctive aesthetic to its boxy training tee.
Lady White Co. Classic Jeans Regular
Having conquered sportswear, it’s only natural that Lady White Company is setting its sights on denim.
Small Talk Studio Hand Illustrated Ducks T-Shirt
Hand-drawn and ready to wow.
Polo Ralph Lauren Duck Pond Snap-Mock Pullover
Ciao, Patagonia. See you later, North Face. Polo Ralph Lauren’s latest pullover iteration — an in-your-face layer with an all-over mallard print and sportswear-inspired detailing — is the only fleece you should be reaching for this fall.
Todd Snyder Denim Dylan Jacket
For his anniversary collection, Todd Snyder is keeping it simple — brand icons, executed the way no one but Mr. Americana can.
Fieldworth Breton Stripe Knit Polo
Look familiar? It should — this Breton knit from Bespoke Post’s in-house label Fieldworth was modeled after one of the most famous menswear inspo photos of all time.
James Dean Was a Style Icon. Thanks to Bespoke Post, You Can Shop His Closet.Money can’t buy cool. Oh wait. Yes, it can.
Brooks Brothers Cotton Mallard Motif Heritage Chinos
Critter-embroidered pants are a time-honored prep tradition. And no one does time-honored prep better than the good folks over at Brooks Brothers.
Hoka Elite Terrain System Mafate X
Hoka’s rugged Mafate X trail trainer just got a premium upgrade, with a new leather overlay system that adds a whole new meaning to the phrase “stealth luxury.”
L.L. Bean Essential Merino Crewneck Sweater
That makes — count ’em! — three items featuring some sort of duck embellishment.
Sabah Akşam Shoe
Not quite a slipper, not quite a loafer. Dare I call Sabah’s new Akşam leather slip-on a…sloafer?
Conkers Balwen Peacoat
Sure, winter seems far away now, but when you’re shaking in your boots from the cold, you’re surely going to wish that you had the foresight to cop this toasty wool peacoat from London-based indie brand Conkers.
Fullcount & Co. GFC1002HW Wide Denim
Pre-distressed just got a whole new meaning.
Chamula Paix Moc
Peace on earth, good will to these Canadian-made moccasins, handcrafted by Huron artisans.
J.Press Dachshund Intarsia Knit Cotton Sweater
J.Press has long been derided as stuffy and out of touch. Does this dachshund knit look out of touch to you?
Abercrombie & Fitch Relaxed Pleated Chino
Pleated, roomy and under $100? That’s definitionally a staple.
Les Tien Heavyweight Raw Zip Hoodie
What “butter yellow” was to summer, “washed crimson” will be to fall.