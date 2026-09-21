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Todd Snyder’s Anniversary Collection Reimagines the Brand’s Signature Americana

For the its 15th anniversary, the beloved NYC menswear brand is remaking its staples with premium materials

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
September 21, 2026 2:46 pm EDT
Torso of a person wearing a dark denim jacket and pants, white shirt, and dark tie, hands in pockets.
Todd Snyder's Anniversary Collection is the American designer at his best
Todd Snyder

The Gist

Marking 15 years of consistent style, Todd Snyder has launched an anniversary collection that elevates the brand's signature Americana pieces through luxurious materials and timeless design, embodying "refinement, not reinvention."

Key Takeaways

  • The anniversary capsule celebrates 15 years of the Todd Snyder brand's presence in the menswear industry.
  • It reimagines seminal garments, including the Dylan Jacket and Wythe Suit, using premium fabrics like Italian suede, indigo denim and Italian gabardine.
  • The collection, which also features Oxford shirts, chinos and sweatshirts, is available from $98 to $1,298.

It’s safe to say that since Todd Snyder’s eponymous brand first opened its Manhattan doors 15 years ago, a lot has changed in the industry. It would be a badge of honor alone to have stayed that long, let alone to have conquered the Americana middle-market between mall brand affordability and obscene luxury with an esteemed canon of tasteful and easy-to-wear garments.

As impressive as Todd’s decade-and-a-half of success has been is his consistency. Across a multitude of trend cycles, global shipping crises and a top-down reevaluation of what it means for a man to get dressed, the menswear stalwart has stayed almost shockingly reliant, offering a batch of elevated staples that work for virtually any guy: Oxford shirt, crisp selvedge, dialed three-season outerwear.

These garments have varied slightly over the years — a tweak to the crop here, a new lining there — but, for the most part, have remained true to the Todd Snyder ethos; a commitment to craft and a firm foundation in trendless (read: timeless) designs.

It’s fitting then, that in celebrating 15 years, Todd is diving back into his most foundational pieces. The just-released anniversary capsule is the culmination of the Todd Snyder worldview —  a capsule built on “refinement, not reinvention,” according to Snyder — and the consolidation of 15 years of know-how.

The new collection pays homage to the brand’s most seminal garments, reimagining signatures in luxurious fabrics and premium materials, complete with a commemorative label and a guaranteed to remain a wardrobe staple for decades to come. This includes the instantly recognizable Dylan Jacket in both a handsomely burnished Italian suede and 12.5 oz. indigo denim, as well as the downtown-leaning Wythe Suit in a beautifully silky Italian gabardine. (Chinos, sweatshirts, jeans and casual shirting round out the capsule, with more icons on the way.)

The anniversary collection ranges from $98 to $1,298 and is available to shop now at Todd Snyder’s webstore. Shop the capsule below, and learn more here.

Todd Snyder Italian Suede Dylan Jacket
Todd Snyder Italian Suede Dylan Jacket
Todd Snyder : $1,298
Todd Snyder Graduate Oxford Shirt
Todd Snyder Graduate Oxford Shirt
Todd Snyder : $228
Todd Snyder Foundation Pocket Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder Foundation Pocket Sweatshirt
Todd Snyder : $98
Todd Snyder Relaxed Fit Japanese Selvedge Chino
Todd Snyder Relaxed Fit Japanese Selvedge Chino
Todd Snyder : $348
Todd Snyder Denim Dylan Jacket
Todd Snyder Denim Dylan Jacket
Todd Snyder : $398
Todd Snyder Straight Fit Japanese Selvedge Stretch Jean
Todd Snyder Straight Fit Japanese Selvedge Stretch Jean
Todd Snyder : $348
Todd Snyder Italian Gabardine Wythe Jacket
Todd Snyder Italian Gabardine Wythe Jacket
Todd Snyder : $798
Todd Snyder Italian Gabardine Wythe Trouser
Todd Snyder Italian Gabardine Wythe Trouser
Todd Snyder : $398
Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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