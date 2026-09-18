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Gap x A.P.C. Is the Blog-Era Revival You Didn’t Know You Needed

Two bastions of selvedge denim, one aughts-tingled collection.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
September 18, 2026 12:04 pm EDT
Person in a dark denim jacket and striped shirt, seated at a red table with a coffee cup.
Gap and A.P.C. make a shockingly solid denim duo
Gap

Admittedly, it feels a bit strange to dub the just-released collaboration between Gap and A.P.C. as one for the heads. After all, both brands are institutions in their own right: Gap, the longtime king of affordable American denim; A.P.C., the respected French label responsible for introducing a raw denim revolution to the States in the early aughts. 

But, chances are, the average consumer might be under the impression that, while they may have ruled the blogosphere era of the early 2010s, the heyday of both brands has long since passed. 

In reality, this couldn’t be further from the truth. Gap’s recent reinvestment in celebrity and creative has seen it enjoy a major cultural resurgence, while the trend cycles have finally spun back to A.P.C.’s signature fade-in, slim-fitting styles. (Selvedge, a timeless menswear staple, is bigger than ever.)

Still, it’s fitting that the pair’s first-ever collaboration, which released this morning alongside a campaign with rapper Ian, channels the spirit of  #menswear1.0, albeit in a modern execution. The debut capsule, which includes nearly 40 styles borrowed from both labels’ archives, is packed out with all manner of Franco-American apparel; the Breton striped shirts, hearty cable-knit sweaters and casual corduroy suiting all tap into a unique collision of French sportswear and classic Americana, while brand stalwarts like the lined parka and minimalist logo hoodies also make a long-awaited reappearance.

It wouldn’t be an A.P.C. collection — or a Gap one, for that matter — without some serious denim. The collection features a variety of Japanese-made selvedge styles, including a sweet trucker jacket, straight-leg jeans set in a classic indigo wash, at astronomically low prices (the jeans retail for under $150).

All of this rich context might be lost on the recently minted fashion fanatic, or the casual consumer, but one thing’s for certain: Given the range of subtle staples and elite denim up for grabs, it’s not just fashion historians who are going to end up buying one of everything. Shop my favorite pieces from the Gap x A.P.C. capsule below, and check out the entirety of the collection here.

Gap x A.P.C. Japanese Denim Relaxed Straight Jeans
Gap x A.P.C. Japanese Denim Relaxed Straight Jeans

Japanese denim, priced under $150, from two jean giants? Cop before its too late.

Gap : $148
Gap x A.P.C. Extra Heavyweight Logo Hoodie
Gap x A.P.C. Extra Heavyweight Logo Hoodie

I see what you did there…

Gap : $128
Gap x A.P.C. Coated Canvas Coaches Jacket
Gap x A.P.C. Coated Canvas Coaches Jacket

Sleeker than a denim jacket, but no less workwear-ish.

Gap : $148
Gap x A.P.C. Relaxed Logo Oxford Shirt
Gap x A.P.C. Relaxed Logo Oxford Shirt

This Oxford is bringing a whole new meaning to “logo shirt”.

Gap : $88
Gap x A.P.C. Corduroy Relaxed Straight Pants
Gap x A.P.C. Corduroy Relaxed Straight Pants

There’s even a matching corduroy blazer, just in case you’re trying to go for a professorial vibe.

Gap : $118
Gap x A.P.C. Oversized Sherpa-Lined Utility Parka
Gap x A.P.C. Oversized Sherpa-Lined Utility Parka

It’s like I’m staring Tumblr in the face (complimentary).

Gap : $268
Gap x A.P.C. Cashmere Sweater
Gap x A.P.C. Cashmere Sweater

Subtly striped. Not-so-subtly soft.

Gap : $228
Gap x A.P.C. Stripe T-Shirt
Gap x A.P.C. Stripe T-Shirt

Perfect for wearing with your newly aquired selvedge.

Gap : $78
Gap x A.P.C. Boot Jeans
Gap x A.P.C. Boot Jeans

The French don’t wear Timbs with their jeans. Us Americans, though…

Gap : $148
Gap x A.P.C. Lined Japanese Denim Jacket
Gap x A.P.C. Lined Japanese Denim Jacket

Crispy af.

Gap : $198
Gap x A.P.C. Wool Cable-Knit Sweater
Gap x A.P.C. Wool Cable-Knit Sweater

Cable-knit to perfection.

Gap : $158
Gap x A.P.C. Logo Tote Bag
Gap x A.P.C. Logo Tote Bag

Rep your stripes. Or your acronym.

Gap : $88
Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
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