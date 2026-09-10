The Best Martini in the World, According to Valentino Longo

There are few bartenders whose resumes can top Valentino Longo. He got his start at Stravinskij Bar, one of my favorite escapes in Rome, then moved to London for posts at two hallowed institutions: The Ritz and the Corinthia. Eventually he made his way to Miami, fell in love with the city (I can’t blame him) and joined the Four Seasons at the Surf Club as head bartender of The Champagne Bar (swoon).

In 2024, the inevitable happened: he opened his own bar, ViceVersa. And it combines two of my favorite things in this world: Italian aperitivo and Miami effervescence.

I got to hang out with Longo at this year’s Tales of the Cocktail in New Orleans, where ViceVersa was named Best U.S. Hotel Bar (it’s located in the lobby of the Elser) at the Spirited Awards, and I recently caught up with him to see what he’s up to in real life.

Amanda Gabriele: Which bar makes the best Martini? Besides ViceVersa, of course.



Valentino Longo: The best Martini I’ve ever had is at Le Sirenuse in Positano, Italy. Just imagine yourself sitting on a terrace overlooking the beautiful and magical Positano, and you have an extra-chilled, classic V-shaped Martini glass with dry gin, a splash of Martini & Rossi dry vermouth, finished with Amalfi lemon peel and Castelvetrano olives. It’s perfection.

What’s your favorite solo dining spot?



Honestly, anywhere in Tokyo. Every time I’ve been to Japan and inevitably gotten lost, I’ve ended up sitting solo at a counter. I always end up talking to whoever is next to me, having super interesting conversations while trying unique dishes they suggest that I normally wouldn’t have ordered solo. If I had to pick a spot in Miami, the closest experience is the counter at Sushi Erika in North Miami.

What’s one restaurant you’ll never stop recommending?



SantoPalato in Rome. Chef Sarah Cicolini does a tremendous job recreating classic Roman dishes with local farmers and high-quality ingredients. It’s always my first stop when I get back to Rome and the must-visit restaurant I recommend to anyone. She also happens to make one of the best carbonaras ever. The pro tip is to order one and then immediately order a second one for dessert.

What’s one place you’d tell a friend to go this week?



Sunny’s Miami. I’ve never had a bad time there. It’s super fun and elegant yet casual with amazing food. The design is fantastic, and they provide such a high level of service. Perfect for a first date, with a group of friends or even snagging a solo seat at the bar for a Martini and a steak or pasta.

What’s one city you think people still underestimate?



Miami, of course! There are plenty of good restaurants and bars to fill your agenda. You can relax, have fun, go out until late, sleep on the beach, walk in nature or kayak in mangroves. Cool architecture, neighborhoods, people from all over. There is more to do than just stay on South Beach, so come visit us!

What’s your ideal night out?



Anything I get to do with my wife, Giorgia. Because I work so many nights at the bar, we don’t often get one-on-one time at night. So when we get to go out, an ideal night might be aperitivo at ViceVersa, dinner at Sunny’s, post-dinner drink at Bar Kaiju and, if I’m feeling energetic (which is very rare), a couple of drinks and dancing at Sweet Liberty.

What’s an underrated date activity?



You can tell I’m getting older (and wiser), as my underrated activity is a classic passeggiata, or a leisurely walk. In Italy, it’s typically done in the evenings after dinner, but really you can do one anytime. I love the Botanical Garden in Miami and would suggest that as the date location. It’s a beautiful tropical garden with thousands of different flowers overlooking the bay. If it’s mango season, you can grab and eat fresh mangoes while you walk.

Do you prefer sitting across from someone or next to them on a date? Defend your answer.



It depends. Next to them preferably. But if I face a bar, I’ll end up watching the bartender’s work the whole night, so maybe it’s better across. Now you know the plight of the indecisive Italian.

Amanda Gabriele Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets. More from Amanda Gabriele »