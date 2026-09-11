From Scandi Swivel Chairs to Seikos: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

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You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. This week: Huckberry has a host of Carhartt jackets (and handmade mugs and leather footwear) on sale. Plus, a sweet stainless steel Seiko, deluxe Sony soundbar and more.

The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Design Within Reach Is Throwing a Massive Hay Sale Don’t look now, but home retailer Design Within Reach is currently offering major markdowns on a ton of furniture, including some really great seating from minimalist Scandi brand Hay. (That includes this sweet swivel chair.) Buy Here : $3795 $2657

Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »