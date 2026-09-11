From Scandi Swivel Chairs to Seikos: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

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You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. This week: Huckberry has a host of Carhartt jackets (and handmade mugs and leather footwear) on sale. Plus, a sweet stainless steel Seiko, deluxe Sony soundbar and more.
The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
Score a Rugged Carhartt Jacket for $81 Off
Huckberry routinely comes in clutch, and today is no exception. The multi-brand retail has serious discounts on a variety of Carhartt styles, including the classic Prescott coat for 30% off.
Seiko’s Entry-Level Watch Is Perfect. And on Sale.
With simple aesthetics and an indestructible design, Seiko’s Essentials sports watch is an easy daily driver for any guy looking for some serious bang for his buck. (For interested parties, this charming blue dial version is 37% off on Amazon.)
Grab Sony’s Premier Sound Bar for $500 Off
With built-in Chromecast and AirPlay and immense Dolby Atmos-powered sound quality, Sony’s HT-A5000 soundbar is an upgrade for virtually any home theater setup. Best Buy is running a half-off promo: don’t miss out.
Design Within Reach Is Throwing a Massive Hay Sale
Don’t look now, but home retailer Design Within Reach is currently offering major markdowns on a ton of furniture, including some really great seating from minimalist Scandi brand Hay. (That includes this sweet swivel chair.)
Against All Odds, Arc’teryx Is on Sale
They said it would never happen. Especially not in fall. And yet, outdoor retailer REI has blessed us with some unexpected discounts on Arc’teryx, including $149 off the holy grail of rain jackets, the elite Beta SL.
Rugby Season Is Upon Us
Fall is almost here, and you know what that means — it’s rugby season. Nike’s sporty take on the classic long-sleeve comes complete with elbow patches, a subtle swoosh hit and, currently, a 36% discount.
Come and Get Your (Marked-Down) Paraboot Alts
Everyone wants a leather derby right now. Lucky for you, these Spanish-crafted derbys from Pompeii are nearly $100 off at Huckberry.
Refresh Your Morning Routine With These Discounted East Fork Mugs
Is there anything better than sipping some freshly brewed joe on a brisk fall morning? Uh, yeah — sipping said joe out of a handmade stone mug from East Fork Pottery that you got on sale.
The Only Travel Backpack I’ll Use Is $80 Off
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again — I’m fundamentally anti-backpack, with a few exceptions. One of those — Topo Design’s smartly constructed roller hybrid — is currently marked down by 80 odd bucks.