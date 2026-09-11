Leisure > Gear

From Scandi Swivel Chairs to Seikos: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Including Carhartt jackets, Arc'teryx rain gear, handmade stoneware and more

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
September 11, 2026 2:25 pm EDT
A collage of a brown swivel chair, a Carhartt coat, a speckled pottery mug, brown leather shoes, and a travel bag.
From Scandi seating to Seikos, here are the best deals I found on the internet this week
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Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. This week: Huckberry has a host of Carhartt jackets (and handmade mugs and leather footwear) on sale. Plus, a sweet stainless steel Seiko, deluxe Sony soundbar and more.

The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Score a Rugged Carhartt Jacket for $81 Off
Score a Rugged Carhartt Jacket for $81 Off

Huckberry routinely comes in clutch, and today is no exception. The multi-brand retail has serious discounts on a variety of Carhartt styles, including the classic Prescott coat for 30% off.

Buy Here : $268 $187
Seiko’s Entry-Level Watch Is Perfect. And on Sale.
Seiko’s Entry-Level Watch Is Perfect. And on Sale.

With simple aesthetics and an indestructible design, Seiko’s Essentials sports watch is an easy daily driver for any guy looking for some serious bang for his buck. (For interested parties, this charming blue dial version is 37% off on Amazon.)

Buy Here : $265 $168
Grab Sony’s Premier Sound Bar for $500 Off
Grab Sony’s Premier Sound Bar for $500 Off

With built-in Chromecast and AirPlay and immense Dolby Atmos-powered sound quality, Sony’s HT-A5000 soundbar is an upgrade for virtually any home theater setup. Best Buy is running a half-off promo: don’t miss out.

Buy Here : $1000 $500
Design Within Reach Is Throwing a Massive Hay Sale
Design Within Reach Is Throwing a Massive Hay Sale

Don’t look now, but home retailer Design Within Reach is currently offering major markdowns on a ton of furniture, including some really great seating from minimalist Scandi brand Hay. (That includes this sweet swivel chair.)

Buy Here : $3795 $2657
Against All Odds, Arc’teryx Is on Sale
Against All Odds, Arc’teryx Is on Sale

They said it would never happen. Especially not in fall. And yet, outdoor retailer REI has blessed us with some unexpected discounts on Arc’teryx, including $149 off the holy grail of rain jackets, the elite Beta SL.

Shop the Sale Here : $500 $351
Rugby Season Is Upon Us
Rugby Season Is Upon Us

Fall is almost here, and you know what that means — it’s rugby season. Nike’s sporty take on the classic long-sleeve comes complete with elbow patches, a subtle swoosh hit and, currently, a 36% discount.

Buy Here : $75 $48
Come and Get Your (Marked-Down) Paraboot Alts
Come and Get Your (Marked-Down) Paraboot Alts

Everyone wants a leather derby right now. Lucky for you, these Spanish-crafted derbys from Pompeii are nearly $100 off at Huckberry.

Buy Here : $275 $192
Refresh Your Morning Routine With These Discounted East Fork Mugs
Refresh Your Morning Routine With These Discounted East Fork Mugs

Is there anything better than sipping some freshly brewed joe on a brisk fall morning? Uh, yeah — sipping said joe out of a handmade stone mug from East Fork Pottery that you got on sale.

Buy Here : $176 $132
The Only Travel Backpack I’ll Use Is $80 Off
The Only Travel Backpack I’ll Use Is $80 Off

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again — I’m fundamentally anti-backpack, with a few exceptions. One of those — Topo Design’s smartly constructed roller hybrid — is currently marked down by 80 odd bucks.

Buy Here : $329 $247
Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
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