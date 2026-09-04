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You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. This week: District Vision’s elite running sunglasses get a rare markdown, analog-inspired camera company Camp Snap put its whole catalog on sale and Brooklinen offers serious savings on towel and sheet sets.

The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Hydro Flask? On Sale? Thanks a Lot, Amazon. Hydro Flask’s best-in-class tumblers and cups are a daily driver for many of us here at IH HQ. Don’t miss your chance to pick up one of the brand’s insulated coffee mugs for a sweet little discount this Labor Day. Buy Here : $28 $21

Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »