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You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. This week: District Vision’s elite running sunglasses get a rare markdown, analog-inspired camera company Camp Snap put its whole catalog on sale and Brooklinen offers serious savings on towel and sheet sets.
The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
These Low-Profile Leather Sneakers Are an Extra 40% Off
While they might not look like a traditional pair of Authentics, Vans primo leather version — appropriately dubbed the “Prima” and currently just $45 — is well worth its weight in shove-its.
Brooklinen’s Plush Towel Sets Are 50% Off
What’s better than 100% Aegean Turkish cotton towels from DTC label Brooklinen, fresh out of the shower? Fifty percent off a set of four comes pretty close, I’d wager.
Runners Covet These Japanese Sunglasses. They’re on Sale.
Few brands carry as much sway with elite runners as District Vision: The Japanese-made sunnies are widely considered some of the best performance racers money can buy… and, currently, $101 off at Huckberry.
Hydro Flask? On Sale? Thanks a Lot, Amazon.
Hydro Flask’s best-in-class tumblers and cups are a daily driver for many of us here at IH HQ. Don’t miss your chance to pick up one of the brand’s insulated coffee mugs for a sweet little discount this Labor Day.
Camp Snap’s New Model Is Already on Sale
The Camp Snap 2 may have just released, but the screen-free model is on sale for Labor Day. Or, you can pick up one of the brand’s Super 8-esque video cameras instead.
Sperry’s Best Collab of the Year Is Nearly $100 Off
Produced in collaboration with Mifland, this pair of mini-lugs is special: The shoes are made with natural full-grain vegetable-tanned Vachetta leather. Oh, and basically $100 off.