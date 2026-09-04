Leisure > Gear

From Running Sunglasses to Camp Snap: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Including race day sunglasses, plush cotton towels, digital cameras and more

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
September 4, 2026 3:18 pm EDT
A collage of five products: striped towels, black Vans shoes, a black Hydro Flask mug, a stainless steel frying pan, and blue and black sunglasses.
These are the best deals we found on the internet this week
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Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. This week: District Vision’s elite running sunglasses get a rare markdown, analog-inspired camera company Camp Snap put its whole catalog on sale and Brooklinen offers serious savings on towel and sheet sets.

The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

These Low-Profile Leather Sneakers Are an Extra 40% Off
These Low-Profile Leather Sneakers Are an Extra 40% Off

While they might not look like a traditional pair of Authentics, Vans primo leather version — appropriately dubbed the “Prima” and currently just $45 — is well worth its weight in shove-its.

Buy Here : $95 $45
Brooklinen’s Plush Towel Sets Are 50% Off
Brooklinen’s Plush Towel Sets Are 50% Off

What’s better than 100% Aegean Turkish cotton towels from DTC label Brooklinen, fresh out of the shower? Fifty percent off a set of four comes pretty close, I’d wager.

Buy Here : $238 $118
Runners Covet These Japanese Sunglasses. They’re on Sale.
Runners Covet These Japanese Sunglasses. They’re on Sale.

Few brands carry as much sway with elite runners as District Vision: The Japanese-made sunnies are widely considered some of the best performance racers money can buy… and, currently, $101 off at Huckberry.

Buy Here : $335 $234
Hydro Flask? On Sale? Thanks a Lot, Amazon.
Hydro Flask? On Sale? Thanks a Lot, Amazon.

Hydro Flask’s best-in-class tumblers and cups are a daily driver for many of us here at IH HQ. Don’t miss your chance to pick up one of the brand’s insulated coffee mugs for a sweet little discount this Labor Day.

Buy Here : $28 $21
Camp Snap’s New Model Is Already on Sale
Camp Snap’s New Model Is Already on Sale

The Camp Snap 2 may have just released, but the screen-free model is on sale for Labor Day. Or, you can pick up one of the brand’s Super 8-esque video cameras instead.

Buy Here : $75 $65
Sperry’s Best Collab of the Year Is Nearly $100 Off
Sperry’s Best Collab of the Year Is Nearly $100 Off

Produced in collaboration with Mifland, this pair of mini-lugs is special: The shoes are made with natural full-grain vegetable-tanned Vachetta leather. Oh, and basically $100 off.

Buy Here : $225 $130
Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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