Leisure > Gear

He Built New Orleans’ Hottest Hotel. Here’s What He Swears By.

Italian sheets, customized candles and a personal cowboy boot pick

By The Editors @insidehook
September 4, 2026 1:36 pm EDT
Person in a blue hat relaxing on a striped lounge chair by a pool with "Hotel Saint Vincent" visible at the bottom.
The owner of one of New Orlean's hottest hotels tell us what he — and the property — swear by
Hotel Saint Vincent

For today’s edition of The Goods, we chatted with Zach Kupperman, the owner and developer of the Hotel Saint Vincent in New Orleans.

Opened in 2021 and located in the Lower Garden District, the 19th-century, 75-room landmark (and Michelin Key-recognized stay) offers one of NOLA’s most unique propositions: a boutique hotel experience, not just via luxury amenities — although, between the backyard pool and top-tier food and beverage programming, it certainly offers them in spades — but with a thoroughly unique design language.

Grand red brick building with black iron balconies and a white vintage convertible parked on the street.
The Hotel Saint Vincent, located in historic New Orleans.
Hotel Saint Vincent

Alongside the brightly mottled wallpaper, eclectic furnishing and historic finishing inspired by the property’s origins, the Saint Vincent building was originally constructed as an orphanage. The experience offers some notably luxurious creature comforts. Below, Kupperman shares insights into exactly what makes the city’s sexiest stay such a one-of-a-kind experience. (Plus, a few of the things he personally won’t go without.)

*This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Far West Collective x Hotel Saint Vincent Signature Robe
Far West Collective x Hotel Saint Vincent Signature Robe
Shop Here

Our bathrobes are done by Far West Collective. They designed them with a group out of New York called Voutsa. They’re kimono style and 100% silk. The marbled design is actually quite a story: The Hotel Saint Vincent actually started as an orphanage, created by Margaret Haughery, an Irish immigrant who came to New Orleans with nothing and ended up becoming one of the city’s most famous businesswomen and, eventually, a major philanthropist.

She donated the money to create Saint Vincent Infant Asylum, which would become the Hotel Saint Vincent. We actually found an old photo of her inside a financial ledger, and on the inside cover was this marbled texture that served as the inspiration for the bathrobes. (A lot of our wallpaper is also modeled after the design.) Not only do they feel amazing, but it’s a pretty unique detail.

Hazeltine x Hotel Saint Vincent Signature Candle
Hazeltine x Hotel Saint Vincent Signature Candle
ByGeorge : $70

Here at the hotel, we have custom candles that we sell at ByGeorge, The Saint Vincent’s jewel box retail attaché. They’re made by Hazeltine and are locally poured in New Orleans. I have them at my house and we have them at the hotel. 

If you ever caught a whiff of something that makes you nostalgic, that’s what they smell like. They’re high-concentration, natural ingredients made right here in Central City. Coconut wax, small batch. We’ve had them for probably two years or so. Guests love them.

Sferra Luxury Sheet Sets
Sferra Luxury Sheet Sets
Sferra : $44 – $5038

We use Sferra linens in every one of the hotel’s rooms. They’re super luxurious: The sateen sets have a thread count in the thousands. It’s the softest, thinnest silk feeling you could possibly have. Plus, it keeps you cool at night, which is huge for me personally. (I’m a hot sleeper.)

Lucchese Luke Boot
Lucchese Luke Boot
Lucchese : $895

I own plenty of boots, but Lucchese ostrich skin cowboy boots are my favorite. I just bought a pair — they’re light orange, kind of a khaki-ish color. 

Lucchese been around a long time. There are newer, fancier brands out there, but these are classic — nothing but full-quilt ostrich cowhide. They look good, they feel good, they’re handmade. I try to get them repaired instead of buying new because I just love the fit so much.

Yeti Rambler 20oz. Tumbler
Yeti Rambler 20oz. Tumbler
Yeti : $35

I always have a good old-fashioned Yeti Rambler nearby. It’s really just a cup and insulated stainless steel — to keep it hot or cold — but I use it every day, mostly for cold brew in the morning. 

Zach Kupperman is the owner and developer of the Hotel Saint Vincent in New Orleans, one of four hotels his real estate development and investment company, Kupperman Companies, owns in the city. Kupperman’s latest project, The Aspen Chalet — developed in partnership with MML Hospitality — will open in late 2027.

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The Editors

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