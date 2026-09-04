Products of the Week: Rimowa Bags and Silver Watches

You know the iconic suitcase, you love the iconic suitcase and now you’re going to love its new leather bag series. Fresh from the creative minds at Rimowa comes its latest drop — an expansion of its Never Still collection. The brand is adding new shapes to the existing line, each designed to elevate everyday travel. These new offerings will come in new colorways as well — a smoky gray coined anthracite and a deep mocha. Whether you’re going on a small weekend getaway or traveling overseas, one of these will surely be welcomed in your luggage lineup.