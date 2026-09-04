Products of the Week: Rimowa Bags and Silver Watches

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Rimowa announces its new Never Still collection, Casio partners with Café Kitsuné on a watch and Buck Mason drops the perfect chore coat for fall.
Rimowa Never Still Collection
You know the iconic suitcase, you love the iconic suitcase and now you’re going to love its new leather bag series. Fresh from the creative minds at Rimowa comes its latest drop — an expansion of its Never Still collection. The brand is adding new shapes to the existing line, each designed to elevate everyday travel. These new offerings will come in new colorways as well — a smoky gray coined anthracite and a deep mocha. Whether you’re going on a small weekend getaway or traveling overseas, one of these will surely be welcomed in your luggage lineup.
Casio x Café Kitsuné Watch
Casio saw a gap in the market for a slutty silver matcha watch and acted fast. If you’re a finance bro meets creative director and spend your WFH days (or is the city your office?) at cafes akin to Kitsuné, then this is for you. The watch comes from a collaboration between the two lifestyle brands and features a matcha green dial and co-branded watch face.
Buck Mason Suede Chore Coat
Buck Mason just dropped the perfect chore coat for fall. Sure, it’ll cost you a pretty penny, but it should last you more than a decade. It’s a timeless cut with a relaxed fit and is fashioned out of steerhide suede, which never goes out of style. The garment is inspired by the 1941 USMC utility jacket, which is obvious in its subtle military outline.
J.Crew Canvas Vans
Haven’t you heard? Vans are cool again and not exclusively reserved for band leads who look like they’d sing Scotty Doesn’t Know. Fittingly, J.Crew has crafted up exclusive canvas versions of the shoe in a color you can only shop on its site. Plus these are unisex so… everyone can get down?
Alex Crane Bay Sweater
If you’ve made it this far in this piece, then you know that autumnal seasonal dressing is upon us — hence buck mason chore coats. To complement your outerwear, consider these chunky knits, new from Alex Crane. There are some new colorways for you to feast your eyes on and they’re made out of 100% organic cotton.