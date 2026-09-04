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Products of the Week: Rimowa Bags and Silver Watches

The five best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By Hanna Agro
September 4, 2026 11:18 am EDT
Silver Casio watch with a green face and fox logo, wrapped around a glass of green matcha tea.
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Café Kitsuné

The Gist

This week's standout product drops include Rimowa's expanded Never Still leather bag collection, a unique Casio x Cafu00e9 Kitsunu00e9 watch, and Buck Mason's durable suede chore coat, offering fresh style for travel and fall fashion.

Key Takeaways

  • Rimowa expanded its Never Still collection with new leather bag shapes and colorways, including anthracite and mocha.
  • Casio collaborated with Cafu00e9 Kitsunu00e9 to release a watch featuring a matcha green dial and a co-branded watch face.
  • Buck Mason introduced a steerhide suede chore coat, inspired by the 1941 USMC utility jacket, available for $848.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Rimowa announces its new Never Still collection, Casio partners with Café Kitsuné on a watch and Buck Mason drops the perfect chore coat for fall.

Rimowa Never Still Collection
Rimowa Never Still Collection

You know the iconic suitcase, you love the iconic suitcase and now you’re going to love its new leather bag series. Fresh from the creative minds at Rimowa comes its latest drop — an expansion of its Never Still collection. The brand is adding new shapes to the existing line, each designed to elevate everyday travel. These new offerings will come in new colorways as well — a smoky gray coined anthracite and a deep mocha. Whether you’re going on a small weekend getaway or traveling overseas, one of these will surely be welcomed in your luggage lineup.

shop here
Casio x Café Kitsuné Watch
Casio x Café Kitsuné Watch

Casio saw a gap in the market for a slutty silver matcha watch and acted fast. If you’re a finance bro meets creative director and spend your WFH days (or is the city your office?) at cafes akin to Kitsuné, then this is for you. The watch comes from a collaboration between the two lifestyle brands and features a matcha green dial and co-branded watch face.

read more here
Buck Mason Suede Chore Coat
Buck Mason Suede Chore Coat

Buck Mason just dropped the perfect chore coat for fall. Sure, it’ll cost you a pretty penny, but it should last you more than a decade. It’s a timeless cut with a relaxed fit and is fashioned out of steerhide suede, which never goes out of style. The garment is inspired by the 1941 USMC utility jacket, which is obvious in its subtle military outline.

buy here: $848
J.Crew Canvas Vans
J.Crew Canvas Vans

Haven’t you heard? Vans are cool again and not exclusively reserved for band leads who look like they’d sing Scotty Doesn’t Know. Fittingly, J.Crew has crafted up exclusive canvas versions of the shoe in a color you can only shop on its site. Plus these are unisex so… everyone can get down?

buy here: $75
Alex Crane Bay Sweater
Alex Crane Bay Sweater

If you’ve made it this far in this piece, then you know that autumnal seasonal dressing is upon us — hence buck mason chore coats. To complement your outerwear, consider these chunky knits, new from Alex Crane. There are some new colorways for you to feast your eyes on and they’re made out of 100% organic cotton.

shop here
Hanna Agro

Hanna Agro

Hanna Agro is an Assistant Editor at InsideHook. She writes commerce reviews and roundups and helps run the social media accounts. You can find her running around the city filming and editing content or in the office typing away. She lives in Manhattan and loves trying new restaurants, strolling through Riverside Park and sitting down with a good book. She…
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