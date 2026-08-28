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You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. This week: a discount on Nike’s premier super shoes from an unexpected retailer, a deal on D.S. & Durga’s enigmatic oud scent and more.

The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

The J.Press Labor Day Sale Just Kicked Off Fans of Americana prep, rejoice: Trad-leaning outfit J.Press is offering deep discounts on all sorts of ivy-coded apparel for Labor Day, ranging from striped rugby shirts to Land Rover knits made right here in the U.S. of A. Shop Here

New Esoteric Signature Scent Just Dropped Or, dropped its price, at least. D.S. & Durga’s Notorious Oud has been around, but if you haven’t already given the saffron-lavender-civet scent a sniff, it’s well worth the splurge, or lack thereof, if you purchase at SSENSE. Buy it now

At Amazon, Serious Savings on Sonos Speakers Almost the entirety of Sonos’ suite of audio technology — speakers, subwoofers, soundbars, the works — is currently on sale at Amazon. I’d highly recommend the Era 300 Wireless Speaker, currently $100 cheaper than usual. Shop Here

Meet your guide Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »