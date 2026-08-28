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From Signature Scents to Super Shoes: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

From a sitewide sale at J.Press to deep discounts on Nike's top-tier super shoe

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
August 28, 2026 1:00 pm EDT
A grid of six products: navy chinos, a cream sweater with a Range Rover, a perfume bottle, orange sneakers, and a wooden sideboard.
From super shoes to signature scents, these are the best deals on the internet this week.
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Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. This week: a discount on Nike’s premier super shoes from an unexpected retailer, a deal on D.S. & Durga’s enigmatic oud scent and more.

The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

The J.Press Labor Day Sale Just Kicked Off
The J.Press Labor Day Sale Just Kicked Off

Fans of Americana prep, rejoice: Trad-leaning outfit J.Press is offering deep discounts on all sorts of ivy-coded apparel for Labor Day, ranging from striped rugby shirts to Land Rover knits made right here in the U.S. of

A.

Shop Here
Save Over $400 on the Mid-Century Media Console of Your Dreams
Save Over $400 on the Mid-Century Media Console of Your Dreams

You probably don’t need a 71-inch oak-hued sideboard. But wouldn’t it look particularly dashing in your living room, under the mounted OLED flat screen? And wouldn’t you feel particularly clever for grabbing it at a $440 discount?

Buy Here : $779 $399
Reigning Champ’s Relaxed Chinos Are 50% Off
Reigning Champ’s Relaxed Chinos Are 50% Off

Fifty percent off some crispy, appropriately named Freshman Chinos from Canadian label Reigning Champ? Back-to-school shopping ain’t sounding so bad.

Buy Here : $128 $64
These Boxers Are the Best Thing Lululemon Makes. They’re on Sale.
These Boxers Are the Best Thing Lululemon Makes. They’re on Sale.

Believe it or not, my favorite piece of lululemon gear isn’t a tank top or mesh shorts — it’s the brand’s sweat-wicking, manhood-cradling A.I.M. boxers, which are extremely comfortable and currently marked down when you buy a three-pack.

Buy Here : $88 $64
New Esoteric Signature Scent Just Dropped
New Esoteric Signature Scent Just Dropped

Or, dropped its price, at least. D.S. & Durga’s Notorious Oud has been around, but if you haven’t already given the saffron-lavender-civet scent a sniff, it’s well worth the splurge, or lack thereof, if you purchase at SSENSE.

Buy it now
I Bring This The North Face Canister Everywhere. It’s on Sale.
I Bring This The North Face Canister Everywhere. It’s on Sale.

The North Face’s Base Camp Canister makes for the perfect on-the-go dopp kit, and one that I frequently reach for. It’s also currently 30% off during the brand’s end-of-summer sale.

Buy Here : $40 $28
The Best Place to Score Nike’s Top-End Racers on Sale? Mr Porter, Apparently.
The Best Place to Score Nike’s Top-End Racers on Sale? Mr Porter, Apparently.

Mr Porter quietly offering Nike’s record-breaking Alphafly 3 racers for $118 under retail was not on my sale bingo card. That being said, embrace the savings (on both the shoes and, inevitably, your PR) while you can.

Buy Here : $295 $177
At Amazon, Serious Savings on Sonos Speakers
At Amazon, Serious Savings on Sonos Speakers

Almost the entirety of Sonos’ suite of audio technology — speakers, subwoofers, soundbars, the works — is currently on sale at Amazon. I’d highly recommend the Era 300 Wireless Speaker, currently $100 cheaper than usual.

Shop Here

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

A clear glass bottle of "Notorious Oud" perfume by D.S. & Durga, with a black cap, against a white background.
New Esoteric Signature Scent Just Dropped

$210$137

Three pairs of Lululemon boxer briefs in navy, black, and gray, stacked diagonally with waistbands visible.
These Boxers Are the Best Thing Lululemon Makes. They’re on Sale.

$88$64

Oval wooden sideboard with vertical slats, two doors, black handles, and thin black legs.
Save Over $400 on the Mid-Century Media Console of Your Dreams

$779$379

Folded cream sweater with a knitted light blue SUV design featuring a roof rack.
The J.Press Labor Day Sale Just Kicked Off

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