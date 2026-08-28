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You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. This week: a discount on Nike’s premier super shoes from an unexpected retailer, a deal on D.S. & Durga’s enigmatic oud scent and more.
The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
The J.Press Labor Day Sale Just Kicked Off
Fans of Americana prep, rejoice: Trad-leaning outfit J.Press is offering deep discounts on all sorts of ivy-coded apparel for Labor Day, ranging from striped rugby shirts to Land Rover knits made right here in the U.S. of
A.
Save Over $400 on the Mid-Century Media Console of Your Dreams
You probably don’t need a 71-inch oak-hued sideboard. But wouldn’t it look particularly dashing in your living room, under the mounted OLED flat screen? And wouldn’t you feel particularly clever for grabbing it at a $440 discount?
Reigning Champ’s Relaxed Chinos Are 50% Off
Fifty percent off some crispy, appropriately named Freshman Chinos from Canadian label Reigning Champ? Back-to-school shopping ain’t sounding so bad.
These Boxers Are the Best Thing Lululemon Makes. They’re on Sale.
Believe it or not, my favorite piece of lululemon gear isn’t a tank top or mesh shorts — it’s the brand’s sweat-wicking, manhood-cradling A.I.M. boxers, which are extremely comfortable and currently marked down when you buy a three-pack.
New Esoteric Signature Scent Just Dropped
Or, dropped its price, at least. D.S. & Durga’s Notorious Oud has been around, but if you haven’t already given the saffron-lavender-civet scent a sniff, it’s well worth the splurge, or lack thereof, if you purchase at SSENSE.
I Bring This The North Face Canister Everywhere. It’s on Sale.
The North Face’s Base Camp Canister makes for the perfect on-the-go dopp kit, and one that I frequently reach for. It’s also currently 30% off during the brand’s end-of-summer sale.
The Best Place to Score Nike’s Top-End Racers on Sale? Mr Porter, Apparently.
Mr Porter quietly offering Nike’s record-breaking Alphafly 3 racers for $118 under retail was not on my sale bingo card. That being said, embrace the savings (on both the shoes and, inevitably, your PR) while you can.
At Amazon, Serious Savings on Sonos Speakers
Almost the entirety of Sonos’ suite of audio technology — speakers, subwoofers, soundbars, the works — is currently on sale at Amazon. I’d highly recommend the Era 300 Wireless Speaker, currently $100 cheaper than usual.