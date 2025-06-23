Percival’s Summer Sale Says Cheerio to Budget-Busting Menswear

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

By now, Percival is pretty much synonymous with the action star-approved, red carpet-ready swolo. Celebs ranging from Chris Evans to David Beckham to The Rock have been spotted, rocking the U.K.-based label’s cozy knit wares, and for good reason — it’s a killer product, especially fora hunk with the biceps to fill it out.

But beyond churning out Hollywood’s worst kept sartorial secret, Percival has quietly been concocting a stocklist of must-have menswear for the style-conscious guy who routinely watches Prem (or, at least, knows how to enjoy a 10:00 AM Guinness). Tastefully-yet-affordable trenching, breezy summer suiting just begging to be worn to summer weddings, even collaborations with celebrity stylists like Harry Lambert and Ilaria Urbinati.

And that’s not even the best part. Currently, Percival is throwing a massive summer sale, with hundreds of apparel discounted up to 50% off — more, for a select few styles. There’s the knits and button-through polos that the brand is so known for, but summer staples and blockcore grails are equally abundant. You can find the best deals from the Percival sale below, or shop the entirety of the sale here.

Shop the Percival Sale