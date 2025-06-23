Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

Percival’s Summer Sale Says Cheerio to Budget-Busting Menswear

Celebs love the Percival polo. You'll love the savings.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
June 23, 2025 12:01 pm EDT
Percival sale
The Percival sale includes everyone's favorite swolo.
Percival

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

By now, Percival is pretty much synonymous with the action star-approved, red carpet-ready swolo. Celebs ranging from Chris Evans to David Beckham to The Rock have been spotted, rocking the U.K.-based label’s cozy knit wares, and for good reason — it’s a killer product, especially fora hunk with the biceps to fill it out.

The Big Summer Event Is Peak J.Crew Sale
The Big Summer Event Is Peak J.Crew Sale
 Save an extra 50% on already-discounted styles

But beyond churning out Hollywood’s worst kept sartorial secret, Percival has quietly been concocting a stocklist of must-have menswear for the style-conscious guy who routinely watches Prem (or, at least, knows how to enjoy a 10:00 AM Guinness). Tastefully-yet-affordable trenching, breezy summer suiting just begging to be worn to summer weddings, even collaborations with celebrity stylists like Harry Lambert and Ilaria Urbinati.

And that’s not even the best part. Currently, Percival is throwing a massive summer sale, with hundreds of apparel discounted up to 50% off — more, for a select few styles. There’s the knits and button-through polos that the brand is so known for, but summer staples and blockcore grails are equally abundant. You can find the best deals from the Percival sale below, or shop the entirety of the sale here.

Shop the Percival Sale

Percival Casa Martini Knitted Polo
Percival Casa Martini Knitted Polo

The first shirt that should be going in your euro holiday carry-on, period.

Buy Here : $150 $74
Percival Stay Press Trousers
Percival Stay Press Trousers

Percival wants you to stay pressed, not stressed.

Buy Here : $195 $110
Percival Olive Pearce Shirt
Percival Olive Pearce Shirt

The unofficial tank top cover of the summer, now 48% off.

Buy Here : $225 $115
Percival Pleated Linen Shorts
Percival Pleated Linen Shorts

Lightweight and pleated to perfection…and a bit modest, too.

Buy Here : $135 $67
Percival Impressionist Jacquard Shirt
Percival Impressionist Jacquard Shirt

I’m pretty sure we’ve met.

Buy Here : $165 $110
Percival Tailored Seersucker Blazer
Percival Tailored Seersucker Blazer

The perfect summer suit. Don’t at us.

Buy Here : $360 $215
Percival Tailored Seersucker Trousers
Percival Tailored Seersucker Trousers

Can’t forget about the matching trousers.

Buy Here : $210 $125
Percival Citrus Oversized T Shirt
Percival Citrus Oversized T Shirt

Oversized, or sized just right?

Buy Here : $79 $55
Percival Tailored Linen Trousers
Percival Tailored Linen Trousers

Museum summer loading.

Buy Here : $195 $96
Percival Casa Martini Knitted Tennis Polo
Percival Casa Martini Knitted Tennis Polo

You might want to skip the actual tennis in this one. Great polo, though.

Buy Here : $195 $120

More Like This

Save an Extra 30% Off at the Shopbop Sale
Save an Extra 30% Off at the Shopbop Sale
From Our EIC: Round Out Your Summer Wardrobe With J.Crew
From Our EIC: Round Out Your Summer Wardrobe With J.Crew
Louis Vuitton LV BUTTERSOFT Sneaker
The Sneaker Releases That Should Be on Your Radar This Week
The Cornell Watch Company Lozier, a new watch with an American-made case and dial
Cornell Proves Beautiful Watches Can Be Made in America

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Take 30% Off Full-Priced Sexual Wellness Items
Take 30% Off Full-Priced Sexual Wellness Items

From Our Partner

Save Up to 40% During Le Creuset’s Summer Cookware Event
Save Up to 40% During Le Creuset’s Summer Cookware Event

From Our Partner

UGREEN MagFlow Qi2 Magnetic Foldable Charging Station
Charge Your Earbuds and Phones at the Same Time for Just $35

$50$35

GoPro HERO 11
You Can Now Get a GoPro for Just $140

$250$140

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

cologne on grey background
The Best New Colognes of the Year (So Far)
Danish chess grandmaster Bent Larsen (1935 - 2010) in play against Roman Toran of Spain in the Premier Section of the annual Hastings International Chess Congress
There’s Never Been a Better Time to Be a Dull Man
David Beckham stretching his hips on the field during a Manchester United training session, early 2000s
How to Unlock Your Tight Hips for Good
Silver salmon or coho jumping Seward Alaska USA
The Essential Nutrient That 88% of Adults Are Missing
A tourist taking a photo of the Taj Mahal with their camera phone
Your Camera Phone Is Ruining the View
Man sleeping on sofa in his living room. We asked sleep experts about people who have sleep anxiety in a bed, but can sleep fine on a couch.
Why Can I Fall Asleep on the Couch and Not in My Bed?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

The Shopbop sale is offering an extra 30% off.

Save an Extra 30% Off at the Shopbop Sale

Percival sale

Percival’s Summer Sale Says Cheerio to Budget-Busting Menswear

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.

From Cold Plunges to Travel Tees: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

All your J.Crew sale needs.

From Our EIC: Round Out Your Summer Wardrobe With J.Crew

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week