Leisure > Style

Sorry, Rain, But Menswear’s Favorite Mac Is Currently on Sale

Percival's very British, very rainproof Sherlock Trench is on sale

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
March 20, 2025 11:05 am EDT
Percival trench coat
Don't miss the flash sale on Percival's tendy trenches.
Percival

You’ve definitely seen British upstart turned proper label Percival before. You might not know that you’ve seen them before, but you have — superhero A-listers like Chris Evans and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (also, us) have long sworn by their rakish knit polos, and their collaborations with celebrity stylists like Harry Lambert and Ilaria Urbinati consistently sell out. 

The brand isn’t just button-through knitwear and vibes. Percival also makes arguably the most coveted Mackintosh jacket — a more humble, arguably more wearable version of the classic trench coat — on the menswear market in the Sherlock Trench, an ill-named, fully-waterproof slicker that’s perfect for layering your way through soggy days.

The mid-length coat, along with it’s longer, sturdier cousin in the Greyson Trench, both tick all the boxes for a primo spring select – lightweight enough to pack down, warm enough to survive some gusty, nasty weather and available in classic shades like navy and black for unlimited versatility and a timeless menswear charm. Oh, and an internal pocket that comfortably fits a MacBook. (Mac in a Mac — nice.)

Which Percival Trench Coat Is Right for You?

As luck would have it, the jacket is currently on sale at Percival for up to a whopping 50% off, meaning you can score a transitional grail for nearly half off just when you need it most. You can find a selection of Percival’s excellent, on-sale outwear below, and check out the entire of their offerings here. Happy spring shower season!

Shop Percival Trench Coats

Percival Sherlock Short Trench Coat
Percival Sherlock Short Trench Coat
Buy Here : $360 $180
Percival Greyson Long Trench Coat
Percival Greyson Long Trench Coat
Buy Here : $415 $210
Percival Sherlock Short Trench Coat
Percival Sherlock Short Trench Coat
Buy Here : $360 $215

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

