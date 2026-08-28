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Products of the Week: Mini-Fridges and Mac Minis

The 6 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
August 28, 2026 10:02 am EDT
Two modern wine refrigerators, one white and one black, stand side-by-side on a blue carpet against a white brick wall.
From mini fridges to Mac Minis, these are the best products to launch this week.
Rocco

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Apple launches a new, souped-up Mac mini, Rocco launches a cheaper version of their best-selling mini-fridge and more.

Apple Mac Mini (M5 Pro Chip)
Apple Mac Mini (M5 Pro Chip)

The future is now. The future is also handheld, according to Apple. Their latest batch of 5-inch by 5-inch Mac minis — upgraded with M6 and M5 Pro chip options — is no bigger than the palm of your hand, but don’t get it twisted: They’re built out with new GPUs and stuffed with more CPU cores, meaning they’re fully optimized for an AI-integrated experience. Available for preorder now, the M6 version starts at $899, while the M5 Pro will run you nearly double that.

Buy Here : $1699
Omega Speedmaster 38mm
Omega Speedmaster 38mm

Becoming an Omega guy just got that much easier thanks to the historic watchmaker’s latest batch of 38mm Speedmasters. Not unlike the “Reduced” references of the mid-aughts, the downsized version of Omega’s most famous timepiece offers a condensed unit and a slightly trimmer price tag, with a handful of models starting around $6,500.

Shop Here
The James Brand The Helton Multitool
The James Brand The Helton Multitool

There are plenty of brands that do EDC well, but few do it as cleanly as The James Brand. Best known for its sleek lineup of pocketknives, the Portland-based label just launched a new multitool with eight attachments, including scissors, a flathead screwdriver and a partially serrated VG-10 blade, all within a pocket-clipped 5.8-inch package.

Buy Here : $169
Rocco The Essential Fridge
Rocco The Essential Fridge

Enamored with the (millennial-coded) idea of owning a trendy-ified mini-fridge, but put off by the sticker price of Rocco’s OG offering? Fortune has smiled on you today, my friend. The DTC just announced a new version of its drinks fridge, with just as much stainless steel charm and a slightly cheaper starting price.

Buy Here : $1,195 $1,095
Stüssy x eYe Junya Watanabe Man
Stüssy x eYe Junya Watanabe Man

What’s cooler than Stüssy? Stüssy through the lens of Japanese fashion designer Junya Watanabe, most likely. Having teased the capsule via mysterious black-and-white lookbook photos earlier in the week, the collaboration dropped this morning with a full range of subtle (okay, not so subtle) fall-winter garb up for grabs. That is, until it sells out.

Shop Here
<em>Happier, Stupider Times: Anthony Bourdain’s Provincetown Years</em>
Happier, Stupider Times: Anthony Bourdain’s Provincetown Years

It wouldn’t be an A24 flick without some banger merch. Accompanying the release of Tony, the “independent entertainment company” is releasing a variety of Bourdain-themed paraphernalia, including a (highly giftable) glossy art book chronicling the real-life Provincetown culinary scene as the celebrity chef would have experienced it.

Buy Here : $45

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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