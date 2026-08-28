Products of the Week: Mini-Fridges and Mac Minis

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Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Apple launches a new, souped-up Mac mini, Rocco launches a cheaper version of their best-selling mini-fridge and more.
Apple Mac Mini (M5 Pro Chip)
The future is now. The future is also handheld, according to Apple. Their latest batch of 5-inch by 5-inch Mac minis — upgraded with M6 and M5 Pro chip options — is no bigger than the palm of your hand, but don’t get it twisted: They’re built out with new GPUs and stuffed with more CPU cores, meaning they’re fully optimized for an AI-integrated experience. Available for preorder now, the M6 version starts at $899, while the M5 Pro will run you nearly double that.
Omega Speedmaster 38mm
Becoming an Omega guy just got that much easier thanks to the historic watchmaker’s latest batch of 38mm Speedmasters. Not unlike the “Reduced” references of the mid-aughts, the downsized version of Omega’s most famous timepiece offers a condensed unit and a slightly trimmer price tag, with a handful of models starting around $6,500.
The James Brand The Helton Multitool
There are plenty of brands that do EDC well, but few do it as cleanly as The James Brand. Best known for its sleek lineup of pocketknives, the Portland-based label just launched a new multitool with eight attachments, including scissors, a flathead screwdriver and a partially serrated VG-10 blade, all within a pocket-clipped 5.8-inch package.
Rocco The Essential Fridge
Enamored with the (millennial-coded) idea of owning a trendy-ified mini-fridge, but put off by the sticker price of Rocco’s OG offering? Fortune has smiled on you today, my friend. The DTC just announced a new version of its drinks fridge, with just as much stainless steel charm and a slightly cheaper starting price.
Stüssy x eYe Junya Watanabe Man
What’s cooler than Stüssy? Stüssy through the lens of Japanese fashion designer Junya Watanabe, most likely. Having teased the capsule via mysterious black-and-white lookbook photos earlier in the week, the collaboration dropped this morning with a full range of subtle (okay, not so subtle) fall-winter garb up for grabs. That is, until it sells out.
Happier, Stupider Times: Anthony Bourdain’s Provincetown Years
It wouldn’t be an A24 flick without some banger merch. Accompanying the release of Tony, the “independent entertainment company” is releasing a variety of Bourdain-themed paraphernalia, including a (highly giftable) glossy art book chronicling the real-life Provincetown culinary scene as the celebrity chef would have experienced it.