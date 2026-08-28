Products of the Week: Mini-Fridges and Mac Minis

The future is now. The future is also handheld, according to Apple. Their latest batch of 5-inch by 5-inch Mac minis — upgraded with M6 and M5 Pro chip options — is no bigger than the palm of your hand, but don’t get it twisted: They’re built out with new GPUs and stuffed with more CPU cores, meaning they’re fully optimized for an AI-integrated experience. Available for preorder now, the M6 version starts at $899, while the M5 Pro will run you nearly double that.