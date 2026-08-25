A Hotel I Love: Maison Métier, a New Orleans Sanctuary

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New Orleans is a city of bars. As a matter of necessity, it’s also a city of hotels where the patrons of said bars can sleep it off. I’ve stayed at some truly terrible hotels, some okay ones and a few spectacular outliers. Earlier this summer when I stepped from the swampy NOLA heat into the cool foyer of Maison Métier — with its velvet-fringed furniture, black-and-white tiled floors and double grand staircases — I had a feeling the Parisian-inspired guesthouse would fall in the latter camp. With its elegant trappings, attentive but not overbearing service and thoughtful amenities, it manages to both channel the city’s vibrancy and serve as a sanctuary from the hustle and bustle outside its doors.

At a Glance 67 guest rooms and suites

Onsite cocktail bar, restaurant and breakfast room

Complimentary morning coffee delivery, and evening wine and charcuterie in the Living Room

Fitness center and rooftop pool available across the street at sister property The Barnett Maison Métier Book Here

The Living Room Maison Métier

Details of My Stay

As I do every July, I booked a summer trip to New Orleans for the annual Tales of the Cocktail festival. As this was my sixth time in NOLA, I can safely say that my hotel experiences have run the gamut from atrocious to the best in every way. Maison Métier fits into the latter category with ease.

I checked in on a Monday around 6 p.m., when the hotel’s wine and charcuterie service was kicking off. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every evening, snacks and libations are served in the plush lobby parlor, dubbed the Living Room. I ran my bags upstairs to my room and quickly popped back down for a glass of skin-contact wine with cheese, charcuterie, Marcona almonds and cornichons.

Back in my room, drink and cured meats secured, I was finally able to take in the splendor of my surroundings. I stayed in a King Grand Corner Studio Suite, which was a luxurious size for a party of one, where 17-foot ceilings and two walls of full-length windows bathed the room in natural light. I am absolutely obsessed with the look of this hotel. Designed in partnership with Studio Shamshiri, antique furnishings, collected objects and gilded details make every space feel special. The marble bathroom was a dream, especially the high-pressure shower and stunning tile floor. Swoon!

I knew my week was about to get busy, so before I left for dinner, I made time for a drink at Salon Salon, the onsite speakeasy. When you enter from the lobby, you first step into a small sitting room, filled with artwork (try to find the hidden drink window), curious books (the building used to house a law office) and other knickknacks. Push open the back wall and you’re suddenly inside a stylish haven that boasts a red lacquered bar, jewel-tone velvet seating and delicious cocktails (try the Flambeaux, made with tequila, génépi, turmeric and sweet-potato syrup).

The breakfast room wasn’t available for dining on my first morning because the hotel was hosting a Tales of the Cocktail event. But the room service meal and coffee delivery was lovely. I did get to eat in the breakfast room on my second morning, and everything from the food — toast with smoked salmon, avocado, perfectly ripe tomatoes and capers — to the service, to the design of the space was a delight.

Maison Métier’s King Grand Corner Studio Suite

What I Liked

Maximalist design: Maison Métier is maximalism done right, laden with art, lavish printed fabrics, vintage objects and rich furnishings. Even with so much waiting for you outside the door, it’s difficult to leave the luxurious trappings of the hotel. This is the kind of vibe I want all the time.

Maison Métier is maximalism done right, laden with art, lavish printed fabrics, vintage objects and rich furnishings. Even with so much waiting for you outside the door, it’s difficult to leave the luxurious trappings of the hotel. This is the kind of vibe I want all the time. Southern service: Because Maison Métier is a small, boutique property, the service feels personal, from the moment you check in to the regrettable hour you turn in your keys. And like a lot of the service in New Orleans, genuine Southern hospitality is a natural part of it all.

Because Maison Métier is a small, boutique property, the service feels personal, from the moment you check in to the regrettable hour you turn in your keys. And like a lot of the service in New Orleans, genuine Southern hospitality is a natural part of it all. Late-night snacks: Although room service doesn’t run all night, the hotel has a late-night snack menu with sandwiches and other bites. Simply ask the front desk for what you want, and they’ll grab it for you right away. It was a saving grace on several late nights.

Although room service doesn’t run all night, the hotel has a late-night snack menu with sandwiches and other bites. Simply ask the front desk for what you want, and they’ll grab it for you right away. It was a saving grace on several late nights. Social hour and honor bar: It never ceases to amaze me how the small gesture of complimentary wine and snacks can make you feel so special as a hotel guest. This was one of my favorite parts of my stay at Maison Métier. The honor bar in the Living Room is also a nice touch.

Inside Salon Salon. Dreamy! Taggart Sorensen via Maison Métier

In Closing

Situated just outside the French Quarter, Maison Métier feels like an impeccably decorated home away from home. From the moment I opened the door to my room and heard the radio set to local jazz station WWOZ 90.7 FM (a personal favorite), I knew it was about to become one of my favorite stays in the vibrant Louisiana city. It’s the perfect place to spend a quiet morning before diving into the craziness of New Orleans, and retreat to after a day in the city.

Meet your guide Amanda Gabriele Amanda is InsideHook’s Senior Editor and has been writing about food, drinks, travel and style for 16 years. She’s written for Travel + Leisure, Eater, Gear Patrol and New York Magazine among other outlets. More from Amanda Gabriele »



