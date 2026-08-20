That’s Rich: Crashing Monterey Car Week

The two Texans spoke of double wishbones, torque vectoring, flat-plane cranks, wet-sump lubes, and I nodded and agreed and said “of course,” lest they spot me for the rube that I am. I resisted the ever-constant urge to ask how fast the cars in question go, which is the only supercar — excuse me, exotic — stat that I care about. When not discussing the aforementioned technical specs of each exotic, the two Texans discussed Supercar Blondie. At first, I mistook this for the name of yet another car model with a sexy silhouette. But alas, Supercar Blondie is an actual person, insofar as influencers can be actual people. The Texans lamented the fact that they’d been unable to meet Supercar Blondie at the Bentley party earlier that evening. They could hardly be faulted; after all, Supercar Blondie has 17 million Instagram followers. But when we lurched by her while pulling out past the Pebble Beach clubhouse — the nexus point of virtually all Monterey Car Week festivities — the Texans both quickly demurred, agreeing that now sadly wasn’t the time to roll down the window to say hi. Perhaps they’d spot her later at the fire pits.