The Best Le Labo Fragrances (That Aren’t Santal 33)

Let’s get something straight off the bat: this is no shade at Santal 33. The ubiquitous workplace, date-night, daytime, anytime fragrance is a stone-cold classic for a reason. Whatever your opinion of it, that smooth, warm glow is just so damn easy to wear. It’s spawned countless imitators, is enormously influential and is forever part of the fragrance pantheon. That said, I personally don’t love smelling like everyone else. Wearing the same fragrance as half the room can start to feel like buying into whatever micro-trend is currently clogging your feed. A little individuality goes a long way.

Of course, Le Labo is now an olfactory institution, and Santal had plenty to do with that. But let’s not forget the brand was part of an early wave that brought artisanal, indie sensibilities into the mainstream. There’s a uniqueness to its fragrances that makes each feel distinctly Le Labo: I can detect a faint, smoky, incense-y undercurrent running through so much of the house’s work, with a slightly off-kilter twist that keeps even its most approachable scents feeling a little unconventional.

Lately, I’ve noticed a renewed appreciation for familiar favorites alongside deeper cuts, so we thought it would be cool to spotlight our five Le Labo picks that aren’t Santal 33. There are plenty more we could call out, like last year’s Eucalyptus 20 or fan-favorite Rose 31, but these five are modern classics and worthy of becoming your signature scent.

Le Labo Library Guide

Let’s begin with what is arguably Le Labo’s most popular scent next to Santal 33: the fresh, skin-scent goodness that is Another 13. Released well over a decade ago, before skin scents were really a thing, Another 13 took that ghostly, just-wafting-through-the-air presence to the next level. Originally launched as a limited release before becoming a permanent fixture, it is a straight-up classic.

This is clean, a little funky (in a good way) and very atmospheric. Ambroxyde gives it a musky, ambergris-like backbone, while Iso E Super helps create a woody, almost weightless aura that seems to hover around the skin. Jasmine and moss add more texture and greenery. It’s one of the bigger left turns in the Le Labo saga: ethereal rather than overpowering but with that signature incense-y depth that made the brand so famous. Subtle, sexy and airy, it could easily be most guys’ daily driver or date-night scent. And folks love layering this one, so Another 13 can add another dimension to any of your favorite fragrances.

I’ve heard plenty of editors swear by this one, and I get it: Thé Matcha 26 has officially reached cult-classic, cool-guy status. It’s popular but not mundane, easy to wear but still interesting, and already something of an aromatic signature. Fresh and green, it has a modern, unisex quality that’s distinctly its own.

I’m not usually a fig fan, and at first spritz, that velvety fruit vibe comes through strong, while bitter orange adds brightness. But be patient because the dry-down is where the magic happens. Vetiver and cedar give it a smoky, woodsy backbone, while matcha keeps everything grounded in a grassy, herbal calm. It eventually settles into something meditative and quietly addictive, with a damp, almost soil-like quality underneath. Earthy yet polished, the unmistakably Le Labo vibes are strong with this one.

I remember when Thé Noir 29 launched and I got my first whiff of the masterpiece. My first thought: damn, this is mysterious. And my second: damn, this smells good. Lots of folks agree. Thé Noir is artfully complex but woody and spicy at heart, with an almost gothic tinge running through it. I picture this on a fall or winter evening, preferably en route to a cool indie show or art gallery rather than a matcha run. It calls for a little individuality and edge.

There’s a tea influence throughout but with a richer, mossy quality. A criminally underrated bay leaf accord gives it an herbal bite, while bergamot adds freshness before cedar, vetiver, musk, tobacco and hay intermingle in this dark gem. Like Thé Matcha and Another 13, Thé Noir feels especially genderless. Just make sure you have the attitude to back it up.

For the citrus fans out there, Bergamote 22 is one of Le Labo’s most beloved hits and a perfect example of how the house can take a familiar note and spin it on its head. It’s bright and fresh, yes, but a green, slightly bitter undertone gives it some bite. Think of it as a luxe interpretation of citrus with verdant depth, one you could easily rock during the daytime all summer long (but that can also bring rays of sunshine into fall and winter).

Bergamot and grapefruit provide that initial juicy blast, but woods, spices, vetiver, musk and a touch of vanilla give it much more texture than your average freshie. As it wears, that initial brightness melts into a gorgeous, musky dry-down that lands somewhere between an orange grove and fall foliage. The longevity isn’t crazy on this one, but that means you get to spritz again and enjoy the sensory journey throughout the day.

This is the fragrance that first got me into Le Labo, and it might still be my favorite, though it doesn’t get talked about nearly enough. Fair warning: Vetiver 46 is challenging, and you must dig oddball fragrances to fully appreciate it. But when it first launched, this was exactly the kind of scent that indie fragrance fanatics were after. There’s a hint of vetiver’s grassy freshness, but it’s more of a smoldering aura that still feels incredibly elegant, especially in cooler weather.

Chalk that up to a hefty dose of guaiac wood and labdanum for a church-like base, with clove and pepper to add a spicy kick and bergamot for just enough brightness to balance it out. To me, Vetiver 46 epitomizes what made Le Labo so distinctive: it’s an unexpected take on an iconic fragrance family, threaded throughout with the brand’s incense-laden signature. And even in today’s sea of fragrance options, this still smells like a modern classic you won’t catch everyone else wearing.