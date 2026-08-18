Leisure > Grooming

This Quintessential SoCal Scent Collab Is Finally Getting a Restock

Originally released last year, Salt & Stone's collection with Los Angeles-based Cherry sold out in days. Finally, the leather-forward capsule is back.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
August 18, 2026 2:43 pm EDT
a bottle of body wash with a red cap on a rock in the desert.
Salt & Stone is finally restocking their sold-out Cherry collab.
Salt & Stone

Salt & Stone isn’t just good — it’s “retire your cologne” good. The Los Angeles grooming brand has earned cult status (akin to Le Labo and Kiehl’s) among the olfaction-obsessed crowd, largely thanks to a lineup of immaculately scented products, clean formulas and, more recently, highly limited collaborations with like-minded labels.

This Indie Deodorant Can Replace Your Cologne
This Indie Deodorant Can Replace Your Cologne
 It’s time to pick up a stick of Salt & Stone’s viral deodorant

Such is the case for the Leather & Desert Salt collection. Originally released last year in collaboration with fellow Angelino brand Cherry Los Angeles, the capsule — an aluminum-free deodorant, body wash and candle — offered a scent best described as “Los Feliz meets Death Valley,” bottled in special-edition co-branded packaging.

Top notes of the scent include cactus water and apricot, desert grass and tobacco make up the heart of the scent, and the base of the fragrance is grounded by rich mahogany leather and sandalwood. It’s a warm and arid scent, the sort of thing you’d expect to catch from a bona fide urban cowboy, and was popular enough that it sold out in days. So popular, in fact, that S&S just revived the collaboration, adding a “body mist” (see: fragrance) in the process.

The Cherry Los Angeles + Salt & Stone collection is available to shop now. Like the first time around, much of the capsule, including the new body mist and candle, has already sold out. Luckily for anyone looking to smell particularly rugged, the deodorant and body wash are still in stock. Wrangle them while you can.

Cherry + Salt & Stone Leather & Desert Grass Deodorant
Cherry + Salt & Stone Leather & Desert Grass Deodorant
Salt & Stone : $20
Cherry + Salt & Stone Leather & Desert Grass Body Wash
Cherry + Salt & Stone Leather & Desert Grass Body Wash
Salt & Stone : $36

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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