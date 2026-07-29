Did Erling Haaland Accidentally Inspire a Man-Bun Boom?

Spain was the rightful winner of the World Cup, securing soccer’s biggest prize and earning every bit of the celebration. (They also had really great haircuts.) But even a few weeks after the tournament’s conclusion, one of its more unexpected legacies has proven to be our enduring fascination with Norway’s Erling Haaland — and from the perspective of this grooming editor, specifically, Haaland’s man bun.

While there was a moment when the hair style, often compared to the traditional topknots worn by samurai, found its way onto the heads of Jared Leto, Leonardo DiCaprio and David Beckham, and was generally considered actually kind of cool, when I think of a man bun (for the record, I loathe calling it that), I still picture a 2010s dude trying way too hard to look creative.

The average man-bun wearer of that time was often entirely missing the larger point: that genuine style doesn’t come from following every trend to a T or copying everyone else, but rather from being authentic. (Beckham was really the only guy who, in my opinion, made it look effortless.) The style was eventually banished to the same grooming graveyard as ironic mustaches and hyper-styled undercuts.

Then along came Erling Haaland. Unlike his hipster predecessors, motivated by some carefully curated self-image, the Norwegian’s cut feels different. A follicular manifestation of his hulking boy-warrior persona, it seems less a bold choice and more simply part of who he is. It’s not even a textbook man bun — it’s a slicked-back style with closely clipped sides, the longer hair gathered into a low knot, rather than the typical topknot style of a decade ago.

And it suits him. The guy is basically a modern-day Viking (a compliment), yet he’s also funny, relatable and completely comfortable in his own skin. The knot is functional, keeping his long hair out of his face while he’s tearing through defenders. On Haaland, the style isn’t wearing him — it’s just a natural extension of his entire vibe.

Haaland’s man bun isn’t your typical topknot. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Which raises the question: can Haaland actually make the man bun cool again? I asked stylist David Connor, owner of Anti-Gravity Salon in New Orleans, whether we’re witnessing the return of one of grooming’s most polarizing hairstyles — or whether Haaland is simply one of those rare guys who can pull it off. Connor believes it’s the latter.

“It works for Haaland because he absolutely has the physical structure of a Viking,” Connor tells me. “His height, strong build and high cheekbones — he’s known for being aggressive, powerful and physically dominant, and this hairstyle reinforces the image he naturally projects.”

Before you book that awkward grow-out phase, Connor doesn’t think this is the beginning of a comeback. Long hair is always cool, but a man bun is a very specific look.

“Years ago, the man bun was experimental and fun for a lot of guys when it was trending, but it ultimately came with a lot of work and maintenance,” he says. “It just wasn’t a good look for the majority of men — parts of it felt unkempt, almost as if grooming had been put on the back burner. As a professional stylist, I don’t think it’s coming back in a big way, but with all the buzz around Haaland, some guys are definitely feeling inspired by the look.”

If you’re set on rocking a bun, Connor has a few rules. Wear the bun low, never as a topknot. “One of the biggest mistakes I’m seeing in 2026 is guys growing their hair just a little bit and putting it into a tiny ‘palm tree’ on top of their head,” he says. Head shape matters, too. Connor says the style works best on stronger, squarer faces, and recommends keeping the sides tidy while growing out the top.

“The biggest key when growing your hair out is maintaining your hairline, neckline and facial hair,” he says. “Staying groomed throughout the process makes the look feel intentional instead of unkempt.”

Perhaps the biggest difference between Haaland’s version and the man buns of a decade ago? Intention. “What makes Haaland’s style so great is that he wears it tight and slicked back,” Connor says. “It looks like he’s ready for business — or war — on the field. In the past few years, the man bun was usually worn loose and messy. This tighter, cleaner version feels much more intentional.” In other words, nothing about it feels performative.

Maybe that’s the real takeaway. Haaland hasn’t resurrected the man bun so much as reminded us that authenticity can redeem almost any style. On 95% of men, I’d still say to skip it. But on a six-foot-four Norwegian footballing phenom who looks like he stepped off a Viking longship? It works because he’s simply being himself. And that’s trend proof.