The Latest Grooming Innovation? Spray-On Skincare.

New men’s grooming brands launch all the time, but who has the bandwidth to decipher buzzwords and newfangled ingredients to find the soaps, creams and scents that are actually worth adding to your routine? We do, which is why we’ve put together this column, The Best Grooming Brands to Know Now. In this edition, we’re highlighting ENHANSE, a travel-friendly skincare line centered around mist-on formulas that make stellar, science-backed skincare remarkably easy to apply.

For most guys, the biggest skincare hurdle is finding a routine that fits their routine. Too often, that means juggling jars, tubes, droppers and more steps than many of us have time for before our first cup of coffee. Or, not juggling, and suffering the consequences.

That’s not to say you shouldn’t commit to a solid regimen and mix in different products — it’s something I write about all the time — but ENHANSE is built around a simple idea: make great skincare as instantly effortless as it is immediately rewarding. Sitting at the intersection of science-forward skincare, complexion enhancement and flat-out convenience, the brand packages serious ingredients into a minimal, curated lineup of mist-on formulas that couldn’t be simpler to apply.

Packable and sprayable. Enhanse

While not every product from the brand comes as a mist, ENHANSE’s spray approach is easily their biggest differentiator and one of the more clever ideas we’ve come across. Most of the lineup is spray-first, with an optional pat and get on with your day, with a refreshingly approachable ethos centered around helping you look healthier and more well-rested (something we know a thing or two about).

While it may sound like a novelty, it makes that one skincare step quicker, cleaner and easier. And rather than oversaturating with face washes and shave creams, ENHANSE owns its lane, focusing on a targeted collection of facial treatments formulated to hydrate, mattify, soothe, brighten and help your skin look healthier overall. (I also appreciate that everything in the lineup is TSA-friendly, making it especially apropos for summer travel.)

While convenience is at the forefront of the brand’s proposition, ENHANSE’s science-stacked formulas are serious. Flip over any tube, and you’ll find many of the ingredients in skincare conversations right now: peptides, exosomes, hyaluronic acid, hypochlorous acid and NAD+, a naturally occurring coenzyme that helps support cellular repair. Many pull double or even triple duty, giving skin a vibrant boost while addressing signs of aging.

Enhanse’s range of products includes cleansers, serums, moisturizers and more. Enhanse

The lineup includes an anti-shine spray that doubles as a lightweight hydrator, a stellar gel-serum mist moisturizer, an eye gel and even a face self-tanner. My personal favorite, Milky Mist, pairs hydration with lightweight shine control for a formula that’s earned a spot in my Dopp kit. All of the products are fragrance-free, non-comedogenic and cruelty-free, and many are developed in collaboration with Korean manufacturing expertise.

ENHANSE isn’t trying to out-science premium skincare, and it’s not trying to make anyone into a ten-step-routine devotee. What it does offer is convenience, multitasking formulas and the instant gratification of fresher-looking skin, backed by potent ingredients working for the long haul. In a category that sometimes overcomplicates itself to prove its worth, that’s what makes ENHANSE worth paying attention to, one mist at a time. Below are a few of our favorites.

A lightweight moisturizer delivered as a refreshing facial mist? Sign us up. It goes on like a hydrating gel serum in spray form, instantly quenching skin without leaving behind any heaviness or shine. The peptides help firm and smooth, and a hyaluronic acid complex delivers deep hydration; adenosine, white truffle extract and NAD+ support healthier-looking skin over time, and other ingredients calm and strengthen the skin barrier. And somehow, all of that in a mist. Dare we say it, this might be the ultimate summer travel moisturizer.

A brand staple and bestseller for good reason, this product sums up what ENHANSE is all about: spray-on convenience, shine control and skincare ingredients. A few quick spritzes instantly knock down excess oil and sweat, leaving behind a matte finish. On a hot summer day, it’s also incredibly refreshing — a quick mist that cools your skin almost as much as it refreshes it. Niacinamide helps regulate oil production and refine the look of pores; NAD+ supports healthier, more resilient skin, while a hyaluronic acid complex maintains hydration and light-diffusing ingredients soften the appearance of fine lines. It all absorbs quickly and won’t clog pores, either.

The only product in the lineup that isn’t a spray — and honestly, do you really want to mist your eyes — this lightweight gel still embodies ENHANSE’s science-meets-performance philosophy. A pea-sized amount is all it takes to help tackle tired-looking eyes. Caffeine helps reduce puffiness, peptides support skin elasticity and hydration, and the brand’s RejuveNAD technology supports healthier-looking skin over time. It absorbs quickly, layers well under sunscreen and is precisely what you’ll appreciate after a long flight or a few too many late nights on vacation.

One of the more unique products in the lineup, Super Clean is the kind of product you don’t realize you need until you’re dealing with a sweltering day or stuck after a long day of travel. Built around hypochlorous acid (HOCl), a naturally occurring compound with purifying and skin-calming properties, it doubles as a no-rinse cleanser and refreshing face mist. A few sprays help lift away sweat and grime, calm redness and irritation, and leave skin feeling clean and very refreshed sans any sticky residue. It’s incredibly soothing, gentle enough for daily use, and the pint-sized bottle makes it easy to add to your gym bag, desk drawer or carry-on.

Most guys aren’t exactly shopping for a self-tanner, and I wouldn’t have expected to recommend one either, despite it being one of the brand’s best sellers. But as someone with perpetually vampiric skin, I found myself appreciating what this spray brings to the table. More than just adding a tan, it gives your complexion a healthier, more well-rested look without looking obviously fake or orange. The clear, fragrance-free formula is lightweight, while hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, kakadu plum and watermelon extract help keep skin looking fresh. The more you spray, the deeper the tan, though I found it more of a complexion enhancer – rather than transforming your skin tone, it subtly enhances it. Whether you’re heading on vacation or want to look a little less like you’ve spent the last six months indoors, it’s proof that a stellar self-tanner can also be skincare.