Gap’s New Fall Campaign Cranks Up the ’90s Nostalgia

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To all those folks who doubted me when I called that the Gap was on a comeback tour: apology accepted. The mall brand has been an American institution for decades. Even having fallen out of favor for a few years, it was only a matter of time before the retail giant reestablished its stranglehold on easy-access apparel.
To
the Gap’s credit, they worked hard to recommit themselves to a younger, more on-trend brand of cool, enlisting the help of both behind-the-scenes creatives and big-name talent. (Their latest campaign, a fall denim edit, spotlighted in-demand stars in the form of Obsession actress Inde Navarrette and psyop pop sensation Malcolm Todd.) And, for the most part, it’s worked: The latest collection, a mishmash of modern basics and ’90s-inspired staples, offers designs aligned with what consumers want nowadays: affordable, retro-leaning styles in a variety of wider ‘fits.
It’s worth mentioning that, the Gap’s discount-forward proclivities, many of these new styles are already on sale: below, I’ve highlighted some of my favorites from the collection, all of which are on sale. Shop them below, or check out more apparel here.
Gap Sale Guide
- The Cropped Tee: Gap Heavyweight Crop T-Shirt,
$40$31
- The Mandatory Military Jacket: Gap Oversized Field Jacket,
$118 $70
- The ’90s Jeans: Gap Baggy Jeans,
$80$31
- The Relaxed Knit: Gap Relaxed Shaker Sweater,
$60$47
- The Straight-Cut Shirt: Gap Relaxed Straight-Hem Flannel Shirt,
$70$48
- More Deals
Gap Heavyweight Crop T-Shirt
For those of us without an eight-pack (read: everyone), it’s easy to be intimidated by a cropped shirt. Fear not: Gap’s heavyweight design is more of a hits-right-at-the-waist fit, with just enough coverage to let your slutty little tee flag fly without completely forgoing modesty.
Gap Oversized Field Jacket
You heard it here first: military-inspired outwear — particularly field coats like this one — are about to be everywhere.
Gap Baggy Jeans
The hero item of Gap’s fall campaign, the Baggy Jean comes in about a dozen washes and, given its excessive size, should work in establishing a serious rock star vibe for anyone (not just Malcolm Todd types).
Gap Relaxed Shaker Sweater
The cardinal rule of early fall fashion: the coolest thing you can wear is a ribbed sweater and jeans.
Gap Relaxed Straight-Hem Flannel Shirt
Inspired by the ranch, designed for the club.
Gap Oxford Shirt
Everyone needs an Oxford. Anyone can afford this one.