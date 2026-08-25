Gap’s New Fall Campaign Cranks Up the ’90s Nostalgia

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To all those folks who doubted me when I called that the Gap was on a comeback tour: apology accepted. The mall brand has been an American institution for decades. Even having fallen out of favor for a few years, it was only a matter of time before the retail giant reestablished its stranglehold on easy-access apparel.

To the Gap’s credit, they worked hard to recommit themselves to a younger, more on-trend brand of cool, enlisting the help of both behind-the-scenes creatives and big-name talent. (Their latest campaign, a fall denim edit, spotlighted in-demand stars in the form of Obsession actress Inde Navarrette and psyop pop sensation Malcolm Todd.) And, for the most part, it’s worked: The latest collection, a mishmash of modern basics and ’90s-inspired staples, offers designs aligned with what consumers want nowadays: affordable, retro-leaning styles in a variety of wider ‘fits.

It’s worth mentioning that, the Gap’s discount-forward proclivities, many of these new styles are already on sale: below, I’ve highlighted some of my favorites from the collection, all of which are on sale. Shop them below, or check out more apparel here.

Gap Sale Guide

Gap Heavyweight Crop T-Shirt For those of us without an eight-pack (read: everyone), it’s easy to be intimidated by a cropped shirt. Fear not: Gap’s heavyweight design is more of a hits-right-at-the-waist fit, with just enough coverage to let your slutty little tee flag fly without completely forgoing modesty. Gap : $40 $31

Gap Baggy Jeans The hero item of Gap’s fall campaign, the Baggy Jean comes in about a dozen washes and, given its excessive size, should work in establishing a serious rock star vibe for anyone (not just Malcolm Todd types). Gap : $80 $31

Gap Relaxed Shaker Sweater The cardinal rule of early fall fashion: the coolest thing you can wear is a ribbed sweater and jeans. Gap : $60 $47

Meet your guide Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »