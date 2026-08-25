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Gap’s New Fall Campaign Cranks Up the ’90s Nostalgia

The classic American icon is turning back the clock for its latest collection, much of which is somehow already on sale

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
August 25, 2026 12:14 pm EDT
Left: Close-up of a person's torso and arm wearing dark gray jeans. Right: A man in a brown hoodie and black pants.
Gap's latest campaign is full of '90s nostalgia.
Gap

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To all those folks who doubted me when I called that the Gap was on a comeback tour: apology accepted. The mall brand has been an American institution for decades. Even having fallen out of favor for a few years, it was only a matter of time before the retail giant reestablished its stranglehold on easy-access apparel.

To the Gap’s credit, they worked hard to recommit themselves to a younger, more on-trend brand of cool, enlisting the help of both behind-the-scenes creatives and big-name talent. (Their latest campaign, a fall denim edit, spotlighted in-demand stars in the form of Obsession actress Inde Navarrette and psyop pop sensation Malcolm Todd.) And, for the most part, it’s worked: The latest collection, a mishmash of modern basics and ’90s-inspired staples, offers designs aligned with what consumers want nowadays: affordable, retro-leaning styles in a variety of wider ‘fits.

It’s worth mentioning that, the Gap’s discount-forward proclivities, many of these new styles are already on sale: below, I’ve highlighted some of my favorites from the collection, all of which are on sale. Shop them below, or check out more apparel here.

Gap Sale Guide

Gap Heavyweight Crop T-Shirt
Gap Heavyweight Crop T-Shirt

For those of us without an eight-pack (read: everyone), it’s easy to be intimidated by a cropped shirt. Fear not: Gap’s heavyweight design is more of a hits-right-at-the-waist fit, with just enough coverage to let your slutty little tee flag fly without completely forgoing modesty.

Gap : $40 $31
Gap Oversized Field Jacket
Gap Oversized Field Jacket

You heard it here first: military-inspired outwear — particularly field coats like this one — are about to be everywhere.

Gap : $118 $70
Gap Baggy Jeans
Gap Baggy Jeans

The hero item of Gap’s fall campaign, the Baggy Jean comes in about a dozen washes and, given its excessive size, should work in establishing a serious rock star vibe for anyone (not just Malcolm Todd types).

Gap : $80 $31
Gap Relaxed Shaker Sweater
Gap Relaxed Shaker Sweater

The cardinal rule of early fall fashion: the coolest thing you can wear is a ribbed sweater and jeans.

Gap : $60 $47
Gap Relaxed Straight-Hem Flannel Shirt
Gap Relaxed Straight-Hem Flannel Shirt

Inspired by the ranch, designed for the club.

Gap : $70 $48
Gap Oxford Shirt
Gap Oxford Shirt

Everyone needs an Oxford. Anyone can afford this one.

Gap : $60 $29

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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