Leisure > Gear

Your Home Deserves Better. These Labor Day Sales Can Help.

Save on furniture, kitchen appliances and bedding from brands like Burrow, Sur La Table and more

By Grace Boylan
September 4, 2026 10:54 am EDT
Light gray sectional sofa with a chaise lounge, a dark wood coffee table with storage, and a fiddle-leaf fig plant
Spruce up your space this Labor Day
Burrow

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Labor Day weekend is here, and with it comes a pretty good excuse to finally refresh the parts of your home that you’ve been neglecting. From furniture and decor to kitchen essentials and bedding, many of our favorite brands are offering some serious savings through the long holiday weekend.

Whether you’re planning a full kitchen refresh or it’s simply time to retire those sheets you’ve had since college, there’s no better time to make the upgrade. Below, you’ll find a few of the best Labor Day deals from brands like Article furniture, Sur La Table and Made In.

Article Furniture

Save up to 40% off on decor, home office essentials, kitchen and living room furniture with one of our favorite online furniture brands. If you’re looking to spruce up the whole house, Article furniture’s Labor Day sale has just about everything you could need. I’ve included some of my favorite deals down below.

Article Loa Office Chair
Article Loa Office Chair

Blending comfort with style, this chair is the perfect addition to your at-home office — and it’s currently 20% off.

Article : $449 $359
Article Ashford 58-Inch Solid Wood Bench
Article Ashford 58-Inch Solid Wood Bench

A new addition to Article furniture’s stellar dining room collection that pairs nicely with its wooden dining room table.

Article : $499 $349
Article Ceni 88-Inch Corner Sectional
Article Ceni 88-Inch Corner Sectional

Fusing classic elegance with modern comfort, this is a couch you’ll want to lay down on and never leave.

Article : $1799 $1349

Sur La Table

One of our favorite high-end kitchenware brands is hosting discounts you don’t want to miss.

Sur La Table Le Creuset Signature Deep Round Dutch Oven
Sur La Table Le Creuset Signature Deep Round Dutch Oven

The perfect addition to everyday cooking and entertaining. Its deep shape and lid makes it ideal for slow braises and flavorful dishes.

Sur La Table : $460 $290
Sur La Table Enameled Cast Iron Grill Pan, 15-Inch x 9-Inch
Sur La Table Enameled Cast Iron Grill Pan, 15-Inch x 9-Inch

The pan that can be used for everything, from vegetables to steak, is more than 60% off right now.

Sur La Table : $150 $60
Sur La Table Divided Glass Storage Containers, 4-Piece Set
Sur La Table Divided Glass Storage Containers, 4-Piece Set

The perfect set for back-to-school lunch prep.

Sur La Table : $45 $20

Made In

Save on some of Made In’s best-selling stainless steel sets when you shop its Labor Day Sale.

Made In Round Carbon Steel Griddle Set
Made In Round Carbon Steel Griddle Set

Elevate your cooking experience with this steel griddle set and save $168 when you shop its Labor Day sale.

Made In : $298 $130
Made In Stainless Set
Made In Stainless Set

Built for any oven or stovetop, this stainless steel set is your sign to toss your scratched-up pans and upgrade.

Made In : $1024 $750

Burrow

With savings up to 40% off on living, dining, office, decor and bedding essentials, give your home the refresh it needs. Shop the sale below.

Burrow Nomad Sofa Sectional
Burrow Nomad Sofa Sectional

This best-selling, comfortable sectional comes in a variety of colors and is currently discounted at 35% off.

Burrow : $2519 $1637
Burrow Sonnet Dining Chairs (Set of 2)
Burrow Sonnet Dining Chairs (Set of 2)

With a cushioned seat, curved back and hardwood frame, these chairs are the perfect combination of chic and functional.

Burrow : $815 $530
Burrow Chorus Headboard
Burrow Chorus Headboard

If you’re in the market for a new headboard, consider this chorus headboard — designed to keep your bed quiet and stable all night.

Burrow : $695 $587

More Labor Day Home and Mattress Sales

Brooklinen: Take 25% off sitewide, plus up to 50% off select bundles.
Buffy: Save 25% off, now through Sept. 7.
Casper: Take up to 35% off best-selling sleep essentials, including 20% off the brand’s revolutionary cooling pillow.
Eight Sleep: Save up to $300 on sleep-optimizing bundles.
Our Place: Save up to 45% on everything during the End of Summer sale, including the new multi-use Wonder Oven.
Ruggable: Score up to 40% off during the Ruggable Labor Day Weekend sale.
Wayfair: Take up to 70% off at the Labor Day Clearance sale.

Grace Boylan

Grace Boylan

Grace Boylan is an Editorial Fellow at InsideHook. She graduated from the University at Buffalo in May 2026 with a degree in communications, media studies, and a creative writing certificate. Based on Long Island, she enjoys traveling and exploring new places.
More from Grace Boylan »

More Like This

lifestyle image focused on harlequin patterned rug with a couch, chair and coffee table sitting on top
Your Apartment Called. It Wants a Better Rug.
Close-up of a person wearing a dark brown knitted sweater over a light yellow collared shirt.
The Labor Day Sales Have Landed
Torso of a person wearing a light gray t-shirt with rolled-up dark gray sleeves and dark gray pants.
Madewell’s Labor Day Event Is Fall’s First Worthwhile Sale
A collage of interior design photos, including a living room, bathroom, and bedroom, with a park scene and text "TRANSFORM your space."
Take It From a Woman: These Simple Decor Upgrades Will Transform Your Stereotypically Male Space

Leisure > Gear

Most Popular

A man in a black shirt and jeans holds a blue shoe in a shoe store, next to a DJ in a yellow shirt.
It’s a Shoe Store! It’s a Wine Bar! It’s a Social Club!
A man's wrist wearing an Omega Speedmaster Professional watch with a black dial and steel bracelet.
A Guide to the Best Chronograph Watches at Every Budget
Four men in dark overcoats and suits pose against a brick wall and car, one holding a cigarette.
Finance Guys Are Trending, Again

Recommended

Suggested for you

A man in a black shirt and jeans holds a blue shoe in a shoe store, next to a DJ in a yellow shirt.
It’s a Shoe Store! It’s a Wine Bar! It’s a Social Club!
A man's wrist wearing an Omega Speedmaster Professional watch with a black dial and steel bracelet.
A Guide to the Best Chronograph Watches at Every Budget
Four men in dark overcoats and suits pose against a brick wall and car, one holding a cigarette.
Finance Guys Are Trending, Again

SUBSCRIBE TO THE GOODS

Want more can’t-miss advice on all the latest and greatest products hitting the market? You can find more in-depth coverage at The Goods. For more research-backed recommendations and expert-led curation, sign up here.

More Style, Right This Way

Close-up of a person wearing a dark brown knitted sweater over a light yellow collared shirt.

The Labor Day Sales Have Landed

Man in yellow sweater and red glasses sits on a stool, with colorful clothes hanging on a grid behind him.

Checking in With Alex Drexler, Founder of Alex Mill

Torso of a person wearing a light gray t-shirt with rolled-up dark gray sleeves and dark gray pants.

Madewell’s Labor Day Event Is Fall’s First Worthwhile Sale

A person's legs in blue jeans and black socks, wearing brown leather lace-up shoes with thick soles.

Choose Your Fall Footwear Fighter at the Mr Porter Sale

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Two men laughing while dressed in suits with a third man in a tie behind them

TV Co-Stars Put on a Style Clinic

A woman standing behind a man walking in front of her

Please Stop Walking So Far Ahead of Your Girlfriend

Shrimp and chicken skewers and vegetables on a grill

Stock Up on High-Quality Seafood During This Vital Choice Sale

A platter of different cheeses sitting next to a piece of paper describing them

This Mother’s Day, Consider the Delightful, Delectable Gift of Cheese