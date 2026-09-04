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Labor Day weekend is here, and with it comes a pretty good excuse to finally refresh the parts of your home that you’ve been neglecting. From furniture and decor to kitchen essentials and bedding, many of our favorite brands are offering some serious savings through the long holiday weekend.
Whether you’re planning a full kitchen refresh or it’s simply time to retire those sheets you’ve had since college, there’s no better time to make the upgrade. Below, you’ll find a few of the best Labor Day deals from brands like Article furniture, Sur La Table and Made In.
Article Furniture
Save up to 40% off on decor, home office essentials, kitchen and living room furniture with one of our favorite online furniture brands. If you’re looking to spruce up the whole house, Article furniture’s Labor Day sale has just about everything you could need. I’ve included some of my favorite deals down below.
Article Loa Office Chair
Blending comfort with style, this chair is the perfect addition to your at-home office — and it’s currently 20% off.
Article Ashford 58-Inch Solid Wood Bench
A new addition to Article furniture’s stellar dining room collection that pairs nicely with its wooden dining room table.
Article Ceni 88-Inch Corner Sectional
Fusing classic elegance with modern comfort, this is a couch you’ll want to lay down on and never leave.
Sur La Table
One of our favorite high-end kitchenware brands is hosting discounts you don’t want to miss.
Sur La Table Le Creuset Signature Deep Round Dutch Oven
The perfect addition to everyday cooking and entertaining. Its deep shape and lid makes it ideal for slow braises and flavorful dishes.
Sur La Table Enameled Cast Iron Grill Pan, 15-Inch x 9-Inch
The pan that can be used for everything, from vegetables to steak, is more than 60% off right now.
Sur La Table Divided Glass Storage Containers, 4-Piece Set
The perfect set for back-to-school lunch prep.
Made In
Save on some of Made In’s best-selling stainless steel sets when you shop its Labor Day Sale.
Made In Round Carbon Steel Griddle Set
Elevate your cooking experience with this steel griddle set and save $168 when you shop its Labor Day sale.
Made In Stainless Set
Built for any oven or stovetop, this stainless steel set is your sign to toss your scratched-up pans and upgrade.
Burrow
With savings up to 40% off on living, dining, office, decor and bedding essentials, give your home the refresh it needs. Shop the sale below.
Burrow Nomad Sofa Sectional
This best-selling, comfortable sectional comes in a variety of colors and is currently discounted at 35% off.
Burrow Sonnet Dining Chairs (Set of 2)
With a cushioned seat, curved back and hardwood frame, these chairs are the perfect combination of chic and functional.
Burrow Chorus Headboard
If you’re in the market for a new headboard, consider this chorus headboard — designed to keep your bed quiet and stable all night.
More Labor Day Home and Mattress Sales
Brooklinen: Take 25% off sitewide, plus up to 50% off select bundles.
Buffy: Save 25% off, now through Sept. 7.
Casper: Take up to 35% off best-selling sleep essentials, including 20% off the brand’s revolutionary cooling pillow.
Eight Sleep: Save up to $300 on sleep-optimizing bundles.
Our Place: Save up to 45% on everything during the End of Summer sale, including the new multi-use Wonder Oven.
Ruggable: Score up to 40% off during the Ruggable Labor Day Weekend sale.
Wayfair: Take up to 70% off at the Labor Day Clearance sale.