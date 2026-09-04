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Labor Day weekend is here, and with it comes a pretty good excuse to finally refresh the parts of your home that you’ve been neglecting. From furniture and decor to kitchen essentials and bedding, many of our favorite brands are offering some serious savings through the long holiday weekend.

Whether you’re planning a full kitchen refresh or it’s simply time to retire those sheets you’ve had since college, there’s no better time to make the upgrade. Below, you’ll find a few of the best Labor Day deals from brands like Article furniture, Sur La Table and Made In.

Save up to 40% off on decor, home office essentials, kitchen and living room furniture with one of our favorite online furniture brands. If you’re looking to spruce up the whole house, Article furniture’s Labor Day sale has just about everything you could need. I’ve included some of my favorite deals down below.

One of our favorite high-end kitchenware brands is hosting discounts you don’t want to miss.

Save on some of Made In’s best-selling stainless steel sets when you shop its Labor Day Sale.

With savings up to 40% off on living, dining, office, decor and bedding essentials, give your home the refresh it needs. Shop the sale below.

Burrow Chorus Headboard If you’re in the market for a new headboard, consider this chorus headboard — designed to keep your bed quiet and stable all night. Burrow : $695 $587

More Labor Day Home and Mattress Sales

Brooklinen: Take 25% off sitewide, plus up to 50% off select bundles.

Buffy: Save 25% off, now through Sept. 7.

Casper: Take up to 35% off best-selling sleep essentials, including 20% off the brand’s revolutionary cooling pillow.

Eight Sleep: Save up to $300 on sleep-optimizing bundles.

Our Place: Save up to 45% on everything during the End of Summer sale, including the new multi-use Wonder Oven.

Ruggable: Score up to 40% off during the Ruggable Labor Day Weekend sale.

Wayfair: Take up to 70% off at the Labor Day Clearance sale.

Grace Boylan Grace Boylan is an Editorial Fellow at InsideHook. She graduated from the University at Buffalo in May 2026 with a degree in communications, media studies, and a creative writing certificate. Based on Long Island, she enjoys traveling and exploring new places. More from Grace Boylan »