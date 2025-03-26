Culture > Design

Take It From a Woman: These Simple Decor Upgrades Will Transform Your Stereotypically Male Space

Featuring design-forward coasters, serving trays, art prints and more

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated September 2, 2026 10:38 am EDT
A collage of interior design photos, including a living room, bathroom, and bedroom, with a park scene and text "TRANSFORM your space."
Ditch the basics for some sensible, stylish home upgrades
Society6

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When speaking with interior design expert Kenzie Elizabeth a few years ago, she mentioned that often, men don’t have a vision when it comes to decorating their space.

“They typically just go grab some stuff and call it a day. They stick with what they know — navy sheets, cold greys — instead of ever trying to make their space more of a home,” Elizabeth told me at the time.

As I’ve said before, you should ensure your space is one where women feel comfortable (one that doesn’t involve her having to dodge the minefield of dirty socks on your floor), without completely sacrificing your taste in design. This also doesn’t mean a complete overhaul of your space.

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I tend to become so overwhelmed by the many design elements I want to incorporate into my home that I’m unsure where to start. That’s why I like to begin small by employing simple decor upgrades in each of my spaces — a framed photo in the bathroom, a new set of lace curtains in my bedroom, a chic throw pillow on the couch in the living room — and switch out a few decor items I’m not particularly inspired by.

I’ve compiled a helpful guide that’ll help you transform your conventionally male space into a design-forward haven you can feel confident in, your house guests will be impressed by and a woman would want to spend time in.

A bed with a beige headboard and base, covered in white sheets and two pillows with thin gray horizontal stripes.
Swap your navy blues for some striped whites.
Quince

The Swap: Navy Sheets to… Patterned Sheets

The number one deterrent to staying over a man’s house? The color of his sheets. It’s time to separate yourself from the spooky navy blue sheet pack. We’re approaching fall, which means easy hues, fun patterns and different textures that create an entirely different (and more welcoming) vibe in your space. I do believe in a good bedding rotation, so try interchanging your more sophisticated, solid-colored sheets with a softly striped set like the one below from Quince.

Quince Organic Crisp Percale Sheet Set
Quince Organic Crisp Percale Sheet Set
Quince : $148 $90
Close-up of several dark brown ceramic bowls with light brown rims and black cords threaded through holes.
It’s shocking how something as simple as a coaster can change the vibe.
Staud

The Swap: No Coasters to… Coasters!

Condensation rings on your wooden coffee table? Sorry, but it’s giving slob. Keeping a four-pack of coasters on hand shows you care for your furniture.

Your coasters should also share a fun design element. Whether they’re made of marble or crafted from leather and ceramic with a retro design like the set below, this simple addition to your coffee table adds a practical “pop” to any table.

Staud Ceramic Leather Coaster Set
Staud Ceramic Leather Coaster Set
Staud : $275
Textured bath mat with a repeating pattern of small, colorful circles in shades of blue, green, gray, and white on a light wooden floor.
If you haven’t already, please invest in a proper bath mat.
Laura Mohn

The Swap: Soggy Floor Towel to… A Sophisticated Patterned Mat

A man’s bathroom can be a scary place. Almost every time I’ve stepped into a man’s shower, the Kill Bill sirens have sounded off in my head while I surveyed the scene of soap scum, dirty razors and five-in-one shampoo bottles. Obviously, there’s a lot wrong with this picture, but beyond regularly cleaning your bathroom, you can implement a few design elements to turn it into a serene, relaxing environment. Hang a cool print, get a nice glass bottle diffuser and change your bath mat. No one wants to step out of a shower onto a dirty, sad bath mat you bought from Bed Bath and Beyond 10 years ago.

Parachute Organic Mosaic Tub Mat
Parachute Organic Mosaic Tub Mat
Parachute : $69
A framed print of a brown Porsche Targa, a black lamp, and a black 2026 planner on a wooden table.
Posters are for children. Prints are for grown-ups.
Mr Porter

The Swap: Dorm Movie Poster to… A Framed Print

Framed art prints are the easiest way to fill your bare walls and add some character to your space. There’s nothing I love more than admiring the wall galleries of people’s apartments. But while I love a Quentin Tarantino film as much as the next girl, it’s time to retire the full-size Pulp Fiction poster in favor of something a bit more elevated that’ll tie your space together.

Sonic Editions Framed 2026 Porsche 911 Targa Print, 40-Inch x 50-Inch
Sonic Editions Framed 2026 Porsche 911 Targa Print, 40-Inch x 50-Inch
Mr Porter : $300
Three glasses, two filled with ice water, on stacked wooden trays and a dark marble counter.
Don’t underestimate the power of a simple wooden serving tray.
Bergdorf Goodman

The Swap: Empty Coffee Table to… A Chic Serving Tray

One of my most complimented decor items is a patterned serving tray I keep on my coffee table. For parties, I use it for its intended purpose: to serve drinks and snacks. But every other day it displays my candles, coffee table books, matches and more. A serving tray keeps all my trinkets neatly organized and contained in one spot on my coffee table while easily sprucing up an otherwise bare piece of furniture.

Greg Natale Terreno Beech Wood Tray
Greg Natale Terreno Beech Wood Tray
Bergdorf Goodmans : $440
A wine bottle in a colorful checkered cooler on a wooden table with grapes, cheese, and crackers.
You can do better than leaving the wine on the counter.
Society6

The Swap: Fridging the Bottle of Wine to… A Stylish Bottle Chiller

There’s nothing I love more than sitting on the couch and splitting a bottle of wine. The easiest and classiest way to serve a beautiful bottle of white wine, rosé or bubbles is with a bottle chiller. Society6 offers stainless steel containers that fit 750ml bottles and keep them cool for up to two hours. The stylish and functional chillers are perfect companions to any party or at-home date night.

Society6 Patchwork Checkerboard Wine Chiller
Society6 Patchwork Checkerboard Wine Chiller
Society6 : $65 $52
Logan Mahan

Logan Mahan

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan joined the team in 2019. She writes deeply researched reviews across multiple product categories, including style, beauty, fitness, wellness, home decor and kitchen essentials.
More from Logan Mahan »

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