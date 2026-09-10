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ECOVACS Just Launched Its Most Powerful Robot Vacuum Yet

Certified to remove 97% of dust mite allergens from your carpet, it puts your prior vacuums to shame.

By Grace Boylan
September 10, 2026 10:02 am EDT
A black robotic vacuum cleaner spraying water onto a brown liquid spill on a gray floor in a modern kitchen.
The robot vacuum that's worth the splurge
ECOVACS

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Your carpet deserves a deep clean. Stop wasting your money on robot vacuums that just clean the surface of your carpet when there are vacuums on the market built for more. With upgraded suction power and SGS-certified dust mite allergen removal, the ECOVACS DEEBOT X12S OmniCyclone is designed to go deeper than the surface of your carpet.

For 25 years, ECOVACS has been a global leader in home robotics for good reason. Its innovations have continued to make each product better than the last. 

Its powerful new robot vacuum and mop tackles spills, grime and dirt while also picking up pet hair. From the hardwood kitchen floors to the carpet in your bedroom, this new robot vacuum and mop will leave your house spotless.

This is one of those products that’s worth the splurge. If your house is heavily carpeted, you have a dust mite allergy or you’re looking for a robot vacuum that operates from voice control and learns and retains long-term preferences, choose the DEEBOT X12S OmniCyclone.

Why It’s Worth the Splurge

  • The X12S delivers 53 air watts of cleaning power — it’s 60% more than the previous-generation X12, bringing it into handheld vacuum territory.
  • It can go up to 48 days without emptying the dustbin and only needs the mop tray maintained about every 150 days.
  • Its station automatically washes and hot-air dries the mop while auto-refilling the water tank, so there’s less maintenance for you.
  • It’s SGS-certified to remove an average of 97.44% of dust mite allergens from carpet, with carpet dust removal efficiency improving 224% over previous models.

To celebrate the launch of its newest and most powerful vacuum, they are offering an early bird price of $999 through Sept. 18. Don’t wait for a giant carpet spill or allergy flare-up to persuade you. Prepare for life’s unexpected messes today and shop the early bird campaign.

ECOVACS DEEBOT X12S OMNICYCLONE Robot Vacuum & Mop with OZMO Roller 3.0
ECOVACS DEEBOT X12S OMNICYCLONE Robot Vacuum & Mop with OZMO Roller 3.0

For homes with carpet, allergy sufferers or those looking for the easiest and most capable hands-free cleaning robot without barely having to lift a finger.

Amazon : $1299 $999
Grace Boylan

Grace Boylan

Grace Boylan is an Editorial Fellow at InsideHook. She graduated from the University at Buffalo in May 2026 with a degree in communications, media studies, and a creative writing certificate. Based on Long Island, she enjoys traveling and exploring new places.
More from Grace Boylan »

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