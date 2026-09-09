Experiences > Take it from a Woman

Want to Plan an Actual Romantic Getaway? Try These Airbnbs.

So you’ve decided to get away… together

By Alessandra Codinha
September 9, 2026 11:33 am EDT
Split image: Woman in sunglasses on a boat, and a woman on horseback on a beach with mountains.
Amazing Airbnbs, hand-selected and guaranteed to be romantic
Courtesy Alessandra Codinha

Look, traveling with your significant other (or not-so-significant, or newly significant, or maybe, hopefully, one day significant other) is not the most uncomplicated endeavor. Traveling with anyone, really, is something of a hurdle — you have to consider things like, I don’t know, another person’s wants, needs and desires, for example — but the height of that particular obstacle is really up to you.

First rule: Don’t bring a dipshit (I am of the personal belief that, though typically understood to be of the male persuasion, really anyone can be a dipshit). Second rule: Go — and stay — somewhere great. I know what you’re thinking: Easier said than done, right? Right. Easy. Let’s do this. 

Woman in a towel turban sips from a teacup at a lavishly set table in a room with tapestries and a chandelier.
Take your Airbnb advice from a veteran traveler.
Courtesy Alessandra Codinha

A quick note: Hotels are one thing. Hotels are great. I love hotels. (Famously!) But hotels are a little public. For this particular missive, we’re thinking more about one of those let’s get the hell out of here and focus on us kind of weekends. We’re thinking private. We’re thinking intimate. We’re thinking, sure, why not, let’s call it romantic. For that, you don’t really want housekeeping knocking on the door, loud neighbors in the hall or somebody’s nosy uncle asking you about your plans in the lobby bar. You want a turnkey, beautiful spot that feels like you’ve been dropped into that other life you always fantasized about, whether that’s on a nature reserve, the middle of a dramatically gorgeous European capital or, what the hell, a Swedish houseboat.

So in this case, we’re talking about very, very good Airbnbs. According to the company’s latest trend report, this year 60% of travelers are specifically planning a short fall trip, and Gen Z is doing something called “lore-tripping,” which is apparently where they seek out stays in locations “steeped in local lore.” (Good for them!) So let’s get with the program, shall we? 

Without further ado, seven extremely good choices to make your next getaway one you’ll both remember fondly.

Take It From a Woman: These Simple Decor Upgrades Will Transform Your Stereotypically Male Space
Take It From a Woman: These Simple Decor Upgrades Will Transform Your Stereotypically Male Space
 Featuring design-forward coasters, serving trays, art prints and more

Rome is literally always a good idea. But especially this time of year, when the summer’s crowds and historic heat waves have abated. And especially with this view.  

360° Penthouse Condo — Central Rome, Italy
360° Penthouse Condo — Central Rome, Italy
Book Here

You both love the outdoors but draw the line at sleeping in a tent. Seriously sleek digs in the middle of a nature retreat in New Hampshire in the autumn? A dream. (One note: The bathrooms are located in a separate bathhouse a two-minute walk away. Depending on how frequently you two have shared a bathroom, this may be good news!)

Cabin Hygge at Lumen Nature Retreat — Woodstock, New Hampshire
Cabin Hygge at Lumen Nature Retreat — Woodstock, New Hampshire
Book Here

A houseboat in Boo, Sweden, is the kind of escape that you’ll talk about for decades. And, for what it’s worth, you’re only a 30-minute drive from Stockholm, which is at the top of every hot girl’s travel wish list at the moment.

The Jetty Suite Houseboat — Boo, Sweden
The Jetty Suite Houseboat — Boo, Sweden
Book Here

A Colorado log cabin, replete with a hot tub, located in beautiful Glenwood Canyon. Rocky Mountain high. Let’s go.  

Historic Cabin and Sauna — Glenwood Springs, Colorado
Historic Cabin and Sauna — Glenwood Springs, Colorado
Book Here

Everyone is obsessed with Copenhagen, Denmark. This is for very good reason! But why not find out for yourself in this elegant pad?

Home with Private Garden — Copenhagen, Denmark
Home with Private Garden — Copenhagen, Denmark
Book Here

Two things. One: Paris is not played out. And two: Wanting a view of the Eiffel Tower is only “basic” if you can’t get it.

Apartment with Eiffel Tower View — Paris, France
Apartment with Eiffel Tower View — Paris, France
Book Here

More of a road-tripper? Try cruising along the iconic 469-mile Blue Ridge Parkway to Blowing Rock, North Carolina, and check out this total idyll of a weekend stay.

Modern A-Frame Chalet — Blowing Rock, North Carolina
Modern A-Frame Chalet — Blowing Rock, North Carolina
Book Here

Alessandra Codinha is a writer and editor living in Los Angeles. She covers topics like travel, culture, design, wellness, fashion and all the other good parts of being alive on her Substack, Here We Go, and writes profiles for publications like Vogue, InStyle, Town & Country, Architectural Digest and more.

Alessandra Codinha

Alessandra Codinha

Alessandra Codinha is a writer and editor living in Los Angeles. She covers topics like travel, culture, design, wellness, fashion, and all the other good parts of being alive on her Substack, Here We Go, and writes profiles for publications like Vogue, InStyle, Town & Country, Architectural Digest, and more.
More from Alessandra Codinha »

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