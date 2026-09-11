Products of the Week: Croquembouche Candles and Knit Sweaters

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Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Timex comes in with a new addition to their Atelier line, Flamingo Estate drops a new candle for the colder months and Finisterre makes fall gifting easy.
Timex Atelier GMT Première M1a
Timex just expanded their Atelier collection, which features a range of more luxe timepieces. The brand just ushered in the new GMT Première M1a — it’s a a more compact 38mm interpretation of the collection’s architectural design with stunning green and gold accents.
Flamingo Estate Croquembouche
Autumn is all about leaning into the luxury of time spent indoors. What does that mean, you ask? Think about making a slow and stewed pot roast on a rainy Sunday or getting the perfect proof on your latest sourdough project. Flamingo Estate understands this direction we’re heading in and accordingly dropped a new Croquembouche candle, so if you’re not making your home smell good through seasonal ingredients in the kitchen, you can at least fake it like you are.
Price Tennis x The Stoop Club Hat
If you’ve ever seen someone walking around the West Village were sporting neighborhood-themed merch, there’s a chance it came from The Stoop Club. The brand celebrates New York’s different neighborhoods, and they just released a new hat made in collaboration with Prince Tennis, which pays homage to… you guessed it… Prince Street.
Finisterre x Amy Powney Collection
We know you’ve got it on lock re: gifting things to the woman in your life. But if you wanted another recommendation, a chunky knit for fall wouldn’t hurt. Specifically a knit and/or any other item from the latest collaboration between Finisterre and Amy Powney. It’s full of muted basics that are made well and made to last. From pleated trousers to quilted outerwear, she deserves something from this line.
Taylor Stitch Good Acre Chore Pants
A good pair of chore paints will never let you down. Taylor Stitch just released a new version of the classic style — it’s your typical elevated workwear that, again, will last you a lifetime. These Good Acre Chore Pants come in a tapered fit and are meant to give you a rugged vibe a la Indiana Jones, but make him modern.