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Products of the Week: Croquembouche Candles and Knit Sweaters

The five best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By Hanna Agro
September 11, 2026 2:12 pm EDT
Man driving a boat in finisterre outfit.
You're gonna wanna check these out
Finisterre

The Gist

This week's roundup of covetable new gear, apparel and tech delivers a fresh batch of must-haves, from Timex's luxe GMT watch and Flamingo Estate's autumnal candle to stylish knits and rugged chore pants perfect for the season. It's a celebration of quality and design, offering inspiration for personal indulgence and thoughtful gifting.

Key Takeaways

  • Timex expanded its Atelier collection with the GMT Premiu00e8re M1a, a 38mm timepiece featuring green and gold accents.
  • Flamingo Estate introduced a Croquembouche candle designed to evoke seasonal scents for cozy indoor living.
  • Finisterre collaborated with Amy Powney on a collection of durable, muted basics including knitwear and outerwear.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Timex comes in with a new addition to their Atelier line, Flamingo Estate drops a new candle for the colder months and Finisterre makes fall gifting easy.

Timex <strong>Atelier GMT Première M1a</strong>
Timex Atelier GMT Première M1a

Timex just expanded their Atelier collection, which features a range of more luxe timepieces. The brand just ushered in the new GMT Première M1a — it’s a a more compact 38mm interpretation of the collection’s architectural design with stunning green and gold accents.

read more here
Flamingo Estate Croquembouche
Flamingo Estate Croquembouche

Autumn is all about leaning into the luxury of time spent indoors. What does that mean, you ask? Think about making a slow and stewed pot roast on a rainy Sunday or getting the perfect proof on your latest sourdough project. Flamingo Estate understands this direction we’re heading in and accordingly dropped a new Croquembouche candle, so if you’re not making your home smell good through seasonal ingredients in the kitchen, you can at least fake it like you are.

buy here: $75-87
Price Tennis x The Stoop Club Hat
Price Tennis x The Stoop Club Hat

If you’ve ever seen someone walking around the West Village were sporting neighborhood-themed merch, there’s a chance it came from The Stoop Club. The brand celebrates New York’s different neighborhoods, and they just released a new hat made in collaboration with Prince Tennis, which pays homage to… you guessed it… Prince Street.

buy here: $70
Finisterre x Amy Powney Collection
Finisterre x Amy Powney Collection

We know you’ve got it on lock re: gifting things to the woman in your life. But if you wanted another recommendation, a chunky knit for fall wouldn’t hurt. Specifically a knit and/or any other item from the latest collaboration between Finisterre and Amy Powney. It’s full of muted basics that are made well and made to last. From pleated trousers to quilted outerwear, she deserves something from this line.

shop here
Taylor Stitch Good Acre Chore Pants
Taylor Stitch Good Acre Chore Pants

A good pair of chore paints will never let you down. Taylor Stitch just released a new version of the classic style — it’s your typical elevated workwear that, again, will last you a lifetime. These Good Acre Chore Pants come in a tapered fit and are meant to give you a rugged vibe a la Indiana Jones, but make him modern.

buy here: $208
Hanna Agro

Hanna Agro

Hanna Agro is an Assistant Editor at InsideHook. She writes commerce reviews and roundups and helps run the social media accounts. You can find her running around the city filming and editing content or in the office typing away. She lives in Manhattan and loves trying new restaurants, strolling through Riverside Park and sitting down with a good book. She…
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