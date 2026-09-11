Products of the Week: Croquembouche Candles and Knit Sweaters

Autumn is all about leaning into the luxury of time spent indoors. What does that mean, you ask? Think about making a slow and stewed pot roast on a rainy Sunday or getting the perfect proof on your latest sourdough project. Flamingo Estate understands this direction we’re heading in and accordingly dropped a new Croquembouche candle, so if you’re not making your home smell good through seasonal ingredients in the kitchen, you can at least fake it like you are.