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Rag & Bone’s Elevated Essentials Are 25% Off

From cotton sweaters to jackets to the perfect jeans for fall

By Shelby Slauer
Updated September 16, 2026 3:50 pm EDT
Two men in fashion apparel, one in a quilted leather jacket, the other in a textured polo shirt with tattooed arms.
Deals like this don't come around often.
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The Gist

Rag & Bone is currently hosting a friends-and-family sale, offering significant discounts on its signature quality craftsmanship and classic designs, perfect for refreshing your fall wardrobe.

Key Takeaways

  • The sale provides 25% off new arrivals and an additional 30% off existing sale and clearance items.
  • The promotion is available now through Sept. 26.
  • Shoppers can find a variety of fall essentials, including retro-inspired long sleeves, flannel pants and elevated shackets.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

New York-based fashion brand Rag & Bone is throwing a friends-and-family sale now through Sept. 26, and we’d be remiss not to inform you of the mind-boggling savings to be had. Known for its quality craftsmanship, classic designs and strong British tailoring influence, the brand is taking 25% off sitewide on new arrivals and an additional 30% off existing sale and clearance items. Think retro-inspired long sleeves, cotton-blend flannel pants and elevated shackets.

This selection of discounted goods has all the fall vibes you need as we begin to layer up for colder temps. So if you’re a little maxed out on summer clothes for the time being, maybe it’s time to invest in some pieces as we prepare for this upcoming fall season.

You can shop Rag & Bone’s Friends & Family sale here, or peruse a few deeply discounted styles we’re eyeing below.

Shop the Rag & Bone Friends & Family Sale:

Rag & Bone Tomlin Long-Sleeve Pocket Shirt
Rag & Bone Tomlin Long-Sleeve Pocket Shirt
Rag & Bone : $248 $123

A worthy add to your button-down collection.

Rag & Bone Harrington Stretch Cotton Twill Jacket
Rag & Bone Harrington Stretch Cotton Twill Jacket
Rag & Bone : $398 $299

A staple, very layerable.

Rag & Bone Harvey Crew
Rag & Bone Harvey Crew
Buy Here : $298 $63

A classic crew.

Rag & Bone Fit 2 Slim Jean
Rag & Bone Fit 2 Slim Jean
Rag & Bone : $228 $171

Slim fitted jeans are so in, no matter the season.

Rag & Bone Baggy Twill Pleated Chino
Rag & Bone Baggy Twill Pleated Chino
Rag & Bone : $248 $186

We love a baggy fit.

Rag & Bone Washed Cotton Sweater
Rag & Bone Washed Cotton Sweater
Rag & Bone : $238 $179

You can never go wrong with a cotton sweater.

Rag & Bone Calder Linen Workwear Jacket
Rag & Bone Calder Linen Workwear Jacket
Rag & Bone : $498 $245

Everyone needs a casual linen jacket.

Rag & Bone Harvey Contrast-Trim Knit Camp Shirt
Rag & Bone Harvey Contrast-Trim Knit Camp Shirt
Rag & Bone : $268 $133

Very Don Draper.

Rag & Bone rb Miramar Canvas Fit 4 Pants
Rag & Bone rb Miramar Canvas Fit 4 Pants
Buy Here : $248 $88

Dark and mysterious.

Rag & Bone Washed Cotton Henley Sweater
Rag & Bone Washed Cotton Henley Sweater
Rag & Bone : $258 $126

You can never have too many sweaters.

Shelby Slauer

Shelby Slauer

Shelby reviews style, home and tech products for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She is interested in all things sports recovery, wellness and anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com.
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