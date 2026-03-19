Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
New York-based fashion brand Rag & Bone is throwing a friends-and-family sale now through Sept. 26, and we’d be remiss not to inform you of the mind-boggling savings to be had. Known for its quality craftsmanship, classic designs and strong British tailoring influence, the brand is taking 25% off sitewide on new arrivals and an additional 30% off existing sale and clearance items. Think retro-inspired long sleeves, cotton-blend flannel pants and elevated shackets.
This selection of discounted goods has all the fall vibes you need as we begin to layer up for colder temps. So if you’re a little maxed out on summer clothes for the time being, maybe it’s time to invest in some pieces as we prepare for this upcoming fall season.
You can shop Rag & Bone’s Friends & Family sale here, or peruse a few deeply discounted styles we’re eyeing below.
Shop the Rag & Bone Friends & Family Sale:
A worthy add to your button-down collection.
A staple, very layerable.
A classic crew.
Slim fitted jeans are so in, no matter the season.
We love a baggy fit.
You can never go wrong with a cotton sweater.
Everyone needs a casual linen jacket.
Very Don Draper.
Dark and mysterious.
You can never have too many sweaters.