Rag & Bone is currently hosting a friends-and-family sale, offering significant discounts on its signature quality craftsmanship and classic designs, perfect for refreshing your fall wardrobe.

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New York-based fashion brand Rag & Bone is throwing a friends-and-family sale now through Sept. 26, and we’d be remiss not to inform you of the mind-boggling savings to be had. Known for its quality craftsmanship, classic designs and strong British tailoring influence, the brand is taking 25% off sitewide on new arrivals and an additional 30% off existing sale and clearance items. Think retro-inspired long sleeves, cotton-blend flannel pants and elevated shackets.

This selection of discounted goods has all the fall vibes you need as we begin to layer up for colder temps. So if you’re a little maxed out on summer clothes for the time being, maybe it’s time to invest in some pieces as we prepare for this upcoming fall season.

You can shop Rag & Bone’s Friends & Family sale here, or peruse a few deeply discounted styles we’re eyeing below.

Shop the Rag & Bone Friends & Family Sale:

A worthy add to your button-down collection.

A staple, very layerable.

A classic crew.

Slim fitted jeans are so in, no matter the season.

We love a baggy fit.

You can never go wrong with a cotton sweater.

Everyone needs a casual linen jacket.

Very Don Draper.

Dark and mysterious.

You can never have too many sweaters.

Shelby Slauer Shelby reviews style, home and tech products for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She is interested in all things sports recovery, wellness and anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com. More from Shelby Slauer »