Start with a straight cut. Dark blue. Rigid. And then wear them. A lot. The indigo will fade where you move. The denim will take shape around your body. They will look incredible.



As for care, less is more. Denim people have all sorts of crazy care rituals. There’s the shrink-to-fit method where you put your new jeans on and sit in a bathtub for a while, then walk around in damp denim to let them dry and really mold to your body. (Is there a worse feeling than wet denim on skin?) When it comes to washing them, rarely is the rule of thumb. (Legend has it that the Sopranos actress Drea de Matteo, who owned a denim shop back in the day, used to recommend never washing them, but occasionally putting them in the freezer to kill odors.)