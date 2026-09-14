J.Press Thinks Anyone Can Be a Preppie

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolute need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.



This week’s haul: J.Press drops its Fall/Winter 2026 collection during New York Fashion Week, British streetwear label YMC slide-ifies a Merrell icon. Gap drops a staple outerwear style at an ultra-affordable price point and more.

Menswear Drop Checklist

GapStudio Herringbone Peacoat GapStudio — Gap’s design-forward sub-label — has been quietly churning out all sorts of heat over the past few months, including this cropped, fall-ready peacoat in crunchy herringbone. Gap : $168

J.Crew 1986 Plaid Barn Jacket Everybody and their mother is going to be rocking a barn coat this fall. Considerably less people are going to have the foresight to cop this sweet plaid version from J.Crew before it inevitably sells out. J.Crew : $228

Haven x Norda 003G+ Trail Shoe Haven and Norda are back like they never left. The Canadian duo just released yet another season-defining pair of trail shoes (two, actually — the lace-forward 001 and 003G+) built to withstand the season’s wackiest conditions and designed to look sick as hell when you’re slurping your post-hike matcha. Haven : $325

J.L-A.L. Shin Loafer The Shin Loafers from London-based J.L-A.L. caught fire online last season, mostly on account of its unique, modularly overlayed vamp. Now, the footwear is back for F/W, with a neat, finished trim to boot. Slam Jam : $438

Frizmworks Wool Half Pullover An all-natural wool, ultra-soft half-zip pullover? Korean label Frizmworks is clearly set to give Patagonia a run for its money this fall. Canoe Club : $245

Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »