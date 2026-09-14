J.Press Thinks Anyone Can Be a Preppie

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With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolute need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.
This week’s haul: J.Press drops its Fall/Winter 2026 collection during New York Fashion Week, British streetwear label YMC slide-ifies a Merrell icon. Gap drops a staple outerwear style at an ultra-affordable price point and more.
Menswear Drop Checklist
- The New Prep Uni: J.Press Dachshund Intarsia Knit Cotton Sweater, $295
- The Outdoor Slide: YMC x Merrell Moab 2 Slide, $150
- The Fresh Fall Trousers: Abercrombie & Fitch Relaxed Pleated Chino, $95
- The Military Icon: GapStudio Herringbone Peacoat, $168
- The Reworked Wellies: Paul Smith Loves Barbour Chelsea Wellingtons, $135
- More Menswear Drops
J.Press Dachshund Intarsia Knit Cotton Sweater
J.Press has long been derided as stuffy and out of touch. Does this Dachshund knit look out of touch to you?
YMC x Merrell Moab 2 Slide
I didn’t know I needed a pair of shaved-down, hairy suede Moab slides until now.
Abercrombie & Fitch Relaxed Pleated Chino
Pleated, roomy and under $100? That’s definitionally a staple.
GapStudio Herringbone Peacoat
GapStudio — Gap’s design-forward sub-label — has been quietly churning out all sorts of heat over the past few months, including this cropped, fall-ready peacoat in crunchy herringbone.
Paul Smith Loves Barbour Chelsea Wellingtons
Paul Smith’s latest collaboration with Barbour includes some excellent waxed jackets… and some even better rain boots.
Paul Smith Just Rehauled Fall’s Most Mandatory JacketSir Paul Smith is bringing his signature brand of fun to Barbour’s iconic waxed jackets
Todd Snyder Warren Sweater Polo
Leave it to Mr. Americana to reinvent the classic chevon stripe sweater.
Studio Nicholson Ravel Pant
The perfect workwear-meets-menswear pant to break you out of your fatigues fatigue.
Flint and Tinder Quality Goods Graphic T-Shirt
Shockingly, this shirt is not Coyote vs. Acme merch. Still, it couldn’t have dropped at a better time.
Les Tien Heavyweight Raw Zip Hoodie
What “butter yellow” was to summer is what “washed crimson” will be to fall.
J.Crew 1986 Plaid Barn Jacket
Everybody and their mother is going to be rocking a barn coat this fall. Considerably less people are going to have the foresight to cop this sweet plaid version from J.Crew before it inevitably sells out.
Polo Ralph Lauren Owen Leather Chelsea Boots
Hybrid pants? No bueno. Hybrid Chelsea-roper boots? Now we’re talking.
Haven x Norda 003G+ Trail Shoe
Haven and Norda are back like they never left. The Canadian duo just released yet another season-defining pair of trail shoes (two, actually — the lace-forward 001 and 003G+) built to withstand the season’s wackiest conditions and designed to look sick as hell when you’re slurping your post-hike matcha.
Giorgio Armani Oversized Ribbed Silk-Blend Sweater
A design so ’90s it could’ve been yanked straight from the feed of @myarmaniarchive.
L.L.Bean Mountain Classic Print Fleece Pullover
You can keep your Patagonia snap necks — I’m living in L.L.Bean this fall.
Relwen Bi-Waffle Thermal Mock
Thermals are back. So are henleys. Relwen decided to combine ’em.
J.L-A.L. Shin Loafer
The Shin Loafers from London-based J.L-A.L. caught fire online last season, mostly on account of its unique, modularly overlayed vamp. Now, the footwear is back for F/W, with a neat, finished trim to boot.
Frizmworks Wool Half Pullover
An all-natural wool, ultra-soft half-zip pullover? Korean label Frizmworks is clearly set to give Patagonia a run for its money this fall.