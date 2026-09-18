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James Dean Was a Style Icon. Thanks to Bespoke Post, You Can Shop His Closet.

Money can't buy cool. Oh wait. Yes, it can.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
September 18, 2026 1:02 pm EDT
Man in a red jacket leaning on a car, beside a close-up of a "FIELDWORTH THE DEAN EDITION" clothing tag.
James Dean was an icon. Now, so is his wardrobe.
Bespoke Post

Newman, Redford, McQueen – the bench of immaculately dressed Hollywood A-listers runs deep. 

No list would be complete without the inclusion of one James Dean. Well over half a century after his untimely death, the legendary actor remains one of the defining American style icons, synonymous with casually cool and prolific in both his onscreen and personal style, despite his relatively brief time in the public eye.

Great news for all the men who have been trying to emulate this swagger for decades, or for anyone who appreciates vintage-inspired apparel with a bit of history: Dean’s wardrobe just went on sale.

In collaboration with the actor’s estate, subscription-box-service-turned-serious-menswear-purveyor Bespoke Post just released a 20-plus-item capsule directly inspired by archival photos of Dean’s most iconic looks and, for the most part, produced by the brand’s in-house Fieldworth label. (Select pieces, including a showstopper Schott NYC jacket, were made with partner brands that included Sonic Editions, Ampal Creative and Studebaker Metals.)

The new collection includes apparel ripped straight from the archives — most notably, the iconic white tee and crimson Harrington jacket modeled after the ubiquitous Dean photo. (You know the one.) There are other classic pieces, too; a raglan short-sleeve sweatshirt, Breton Stripe knit polo, even a variety of hats referencing deep-cut Dean lore.

The capsule ranges from $56-$1,525 and is now up for grabs at Bespoke Post. Find a few of my favorite pieces below, or check out the entire line-up here.

Fieldworth The Dean Tee
Fieldworth The Dean Tee

Before there was the white tee from The Bear, there was Dean’s tight-fitting top in Rebel Without a Cause.

Bespoke Post : $58
Fieldworth Harrington Jacket
Fieldworth Harrington Jacket

The perfect shade of red for brooding. Also, for riding a sweet motorcycle.

Bespoke Post : $228
Boyds of Texas HWY 90 Eau de Parfum
Boyds of Texas HWY 90 Eau de Parfum

What’s better than looking like James Dean? Smelling like him.

Bespoke Post : $158
Fieldworth Breton Stripe Knit Polo
Fieldworth Breton Stripe Knit Polo

Sure, Breton stripe is a French conception, but it really doesn’t get more all-American than this knit polo, does it?

Bespoke Post : $158
Schott NYC 1955 CHP Jacket
Schott NYC 1955 CHP Jacket

Very Rebel Without a Cause. Wait a minute…

Bespoke Post : $1,525
Ampal Creative Little Bastard Hat
Ampal Creative Little Bastard Hat

Porsche 550 Spyder not included.

Bespoke Post : $56
Fieldworth Short Sleeve Raglan Sweatshirt
Fieldworth Short Sleeve Raglan Sweatshirt

They don’t make sweatshirts like this anymore. No, literally — they do not make sweatshirts like this anymore.

Bespoke Post : $98
Fieldworth Honeycomb Knit Tee
Fieldworth Honeycomb Knit Tee

Knit to A-list standards.

Bespoke Post : $128
Fieldworth Flannel Camp Collar Overshirt
Fieldworth Flannel Camp Collar Overshirt

Sure, this checked flannel was yanked from old photos, but doesn’t it feel jarringly modern?

Bespoke Post : $188
Fieldworth Barnstormer Jacket
Fieldworth Barnstormer Jacket

A classic long coat with vintage detailing.

Bespoke Post : $378
Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
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