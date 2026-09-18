Newman, Redford, McQueen – the bench of immaculately dressed Hollywood A-listers runs deep.
No list would be complete without the inclusion of one James Dean. Well over half a century after his untimely death, the legendary actor remains one of the defining American style icons, synonymous with casually cool and prolific in both his onscreen and personal style, despite his relatively brief time in the public eye.
Great news for all the men who have been trying to emulate this swagger for decades, or for anyone who appreciates vintage-inspired apparel with a bit of history: Dean’s wardrobe just went on sale.
In collaboration with the actor’s estate, subscription-box-service-turned-serious-menswear-purveyor Bespoke Post just released a 20-plus-item capsule directly inspired by archival photos of Dean’s most iconic looks and, for the most part, produced by the brand’s in-house Fieldworth label. (Select pieces, including a showstopper Schott NYC jacket, were made with partner brands that included Sonic Editions, Ampal Creative and Studebaker Metals.)
The new collection includes apparel ripped straight from the archives — most notably, the iconic white tee and crimson Harrington jacket modeled after the ubiquitous Dean photo. (You know the one.) There are other classic pieces, too; a raglan short-sleeve sweatshirt, Breton Stripe knit polo, even a variety of hats referencing deep-cut Dean lore.
The capsule ranges from $56-$1,525 and is now up for grabs at Bespoke Post. Find a few of my favorite pieces below, or check out the entire line-up here.
Fieldworth The Dean Tee
Before there was the white tee from The Bear, there was Dean’s tight-fitting top in Rebel Without a Cause.
Fieldworth Harrington Jacket
The perfect shade of red for brooding. Also, for riding a sweet motorcycle.
Boyds of Texas HWY 90 Eau de Parfum
What’s better than looking like James Dean? Smelling like him.
Fieldworth Breton Stripe Knit Polo
Sure, Breton stripe is a French conception, but it really doesn’t get more all-American than this knit polo, does it?
Schott NYC 1955 CHP Jacket
Very Rebel Without a Cause. Wait a minute…
Ampal Creative Little Bastard Hat
Porsche 550 Spyder not included.
Fieldworth Short Sleeve Raglan Sweatshirt
They don’t make sweatshirts like this anymore. No, literally — they do not make sweatshirts like this anymore.
Fieldworth Honeycomb Knit Tee
Knit to A-list standards.
Fieldworth Flannel Camp Collar Overshirt
Sure, this checked flannel was yanked from old photos, but doesn’t it feel jarringly modern?
Fieldworth Barnstormer Jacket
A classic long coat with vintage detailing.
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