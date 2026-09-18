Newman, Redford, McQueen – the bench of immaculately dressed Hollywood A-listers runs deep.

No list would be complete without the inclusion of one James Dean. Well over half a century after his untimely death, the legendary actor remains one of the defining American style icons, synonymous with casually cool and prolific in both his onscreen and personal style, despite his relatively brief time in the public eye.

Great news for all the men who have been trying to emulate this swagger for decades, or for anyone who appreciates vintage-inspired apparel with a bit of history: Dean’s wardrobe just went on sale.

In collaboration with the actor’s estate, subscription-box-service-turned-serious-menswear-purveyor Bespoke Post just released a 20-plus-item capsule directly inspired by archival photos of Dean’s most iconic looks and, for the most part, produced by the brand’s in-house Fieldworth label. (Select pieces, including a showstopper Schott NYC jacket, were made with partner brands that included Sonic Editions, Ampal Creative and Studebaker Metals.)

The new collection includes apparel ripped straight from the archives — most notably, the iconic white tee and crimson Harrington jacket modeled after the ubiquitous Dean photo. (You know the one.) There are other classic pieces, too; a raglan short-sleeve sweatshirt, Breton Stripe knit polo, even a variety of hats referencing deep-cut Dean lore.

The capsule ranges from $56-$1,525 and is now up for grabs at Bespoke Post. Find a few of my favorite pieces below, or check out the entire line-up here.

Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »