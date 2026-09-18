The ’70s are back baby… but did they ever really leave? Camp Snap makes taking nostalgic pictures feel like a breeze, and they just released a brand new camera. The 110 D features the brands fastest shutter to date and five built-in filters you can use when taking pictures that will require little to no “fixing in post.” In an era of returning to analog technology, we can’t really think of a reason as to why you shouldn’t get yourself one.