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Leisure > Gear

Products of the Week: A New Guinness Collab and a KitchenAid Stand Mixer

The five best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By Hanna Agro
September 18, 2026 12:37 pm EDT
A Guinness jacket hanging and on a model.
You're gonna wanna check these out
Percival

The Gist

This week's standout releases span KitchenAid's new Luminaire stand mixer and a fresh Guinness x Percival apparel collection, Kith's chronicled footwear archive, a retro Camp Snap camera and Hublot's artistic collaboration with Jeff Koons.

Key Takeaways

  • KitchenAid's new Luminaire stand mixer features a light-up bowl and a blue peppercorn colorway.
  • Guinness and Percival launched a second apparel collection, offering pub-ready menswear.
  • Kith commemorated its 15th anniversary with the coffee table book *The Footwear Archive*.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: KitchenAid releases their 2026 Design Series stand mixer, Guinness teams up with Percival for another collaboration and Kith drops a chronicled footwear archive.

KitchenAid 2026 Design Series Stand Mixer
KitchenAid 2026 Design Series Stand Mixer

KitchenAid just released their 2026 Design Series mixer and it’s inspired by all things light. Appropriately named, the Luminaire Stand Mixer follows a series of biennial drops inspired by aesthetics, color palettes and textures that users are loving. Previous releases include an evergreen mixer with a wooden bowl and their blossom mixer with a copper. This year, the iconic kitchen appliance comes in a subtle blue peppercorn colorway and the mixing bowl is fixed with a light on the bottom, so that when it’s churning up your batters and bread dough, it’s sparkling light into your kitchen as well.

buy here: $700
Guinness x Percival Season Two
Guinness x Percival Season Two

Our favorite stout has teamed up once more with an iconic menswear brand to drop a new capsule of co-branded apparel. The Guinness x Percival collab features rugby shirts, vintage-inspired hats and henley’s that all look like they could be sported to the pub and beyond.

shop here
Kith The Footwear Archive
Kith The Footwear Archive

If you weren’t already aware, we love a coffee table book. Now, Kith has released yet another iconic collection of their footwear archive immortalized onto big glossy pages. It was published to commemorate the 15th anniversary of Kith and to chronicle the item of clothing that brought the brand up through the ranks. The photograph comes courtesy of longtime Kith collaboration Tyler Mansour who has previously shot most other sneaker releases.

find here
Camp Snap 110 D
Camp Snap 110 D

The ’70s are back baby… but did they ever really leave? Camp Snap makes taking nostalgic pictures feel like a breeze, and they just released a brand new camera. The 110 D features the brands fastest shutter to date and five built-in filters you can use when taking pictures that will require little to no “fixing in post.” In an era of returning to analog technology, we can’t really think of a reason as to why you shouldn’t get yourself one.

buy here: $75
Hublot x Jeff Koons
Hublot x Jeff Koons

We are sat, schooled and present for this partnership. Jeff Koons, creator of the iconic balloon animal sculptures, has teamed up with timepiece brand Hublot. The result is a set of watches that mirror the texture of Koons sculptures. They come in show-stopping colorways and feel like a piece of fantastical decor on the wrist.

shop here
Hanna Agro

Hanna Agro

Hanna Agro is an Assistant Editor at InsideHook. She writes commerce reviews and roundups and helps run the social media accounts. You can find her running around the city filming and editing content or in the office typing away. She lives in Manhattan and loves trying new restaurants, strolling through Riverside Park and sitting down with a good book. She…
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