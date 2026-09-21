Ralph Lauren’s Perfect Fleece Pullover Leans on a Long-Standing Fall Tradition

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With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolute need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.



This week’s haul: Polo goes all in on fall with a mallard-print fleece. Plus, more duck-forward menswear, along with a deluxe leather version of Hoka’s best trail shoe, Todd Snyder icons and more.

Menswear Drop Checklist

Polo Ralph Lauren Duck Pond Snap-Mock Pullover Ciao, Patagonia. See you later, The North Face. Polo Ralph Lauren’s latest pullover iteration — a in-your-face layer with an all-over mallard print and sportswear-inspired detailing — is the only fleece you should be reaching for this fall. Stag Provisions : $298

Fieldworth Breton Stripe Knit Polo Look familiar? It should — this Breton knit from Bespoke Post’s in-house label Fieldworth was modeled after one of the most famous menswear inspo photos of all time. Bespoke Post : $158

Hoka Elite Terrain System Mafate X Hoka’s rugged Mafate X trail trainer just got a premium upgrade, with a new leather overlay system that adds a whole new meaning to the phrase “stealth luxury.” Hoka : $250

Sabah Akşam Shoe Not quite a slipper, not quite a loafer. Dare I call Sabah’s new Akşam leather slip-on a…sloafer? Sabah : $250

Conkers Balwen Peacoat Sure, winter seems far away now, but when you’re shaking in your boots from the cold, you’re surely going to wish that you had the foresight to cop this toasty wool peacoat from London-based indie brand Conkers. Conkers : $1280

GapStudio Herringbone Peacoat GapStudio — Gap’s design-forward sub-label — has been quietly churning out all sorts of heat over the past few months, including this cropped, fall-ready peacoat in crunchy herringbone. Gap : $168

J.L-A.L. Shin Loafer The Shin Loafers from London-based J.L-A.L. caught fire online last season, mostly on account of its unique, modularly overlayed vamp. Now, the footwear is back for F/W, with a neat, finished trim to boot. Slam Jam : $438

Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »