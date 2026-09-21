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Ralph Lauren’s Perfect Fleece Pullover Leans on a Long-Standing Fall Tradition

Its just one of the many brands leaning into a prep tradition: mallard print. Plus, more of the best menswear drops from this week.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
September 21, 2026 11:55 am EDT
A person wearing a green fleece pullover with a duck hunting pattern, over a peach-colored collared shirt.
Polo Ralph Lauren is ushering in proper fall
Urban Outfitters

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolute need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.

This week’s haul: Polo goes all in on fall with a mallard-print fleece. Plus, more duck-forward menswear, along with a deluxe leather version of Hoka’s best trail shoe, Todd Snyder icons and more.

Menswear Drop Checklist

Polo Ralph Lauren Duck Pond Snap-Mock Pullover
Polo Ralph Lauren Duck Pond Snap-Mock Pullover

Ciao, Patagonia. See you later, The North Face. Polo Ralph Lauren’s latest pullover iteration — a in-your-face layer with an all-over mallard print and sportswear-inspired detailing — is the only fleece you should be reaching for this fall.

Stag Provisions : $298
Todd Snyder Denim Dylan Jacket
Todd Snyder Denim Dylan Jacket

For his anniversary collection, Todd Snyder is keeping it simple — brand icons, executed the way no one but Mr. Americana can.

Todd Snyder : $398
Fieldworth Breton Stripe Knit Polo
Fieldworth Breton Stripe Knit Polo

Look familiar? It should — this Breton knit from Bespoke Post’s in-house label Fieldworth was modeled after one of the most famous menswear inspo photos of all time.

Bespoke Post : $158
James Dean Was a Style Icon. Thanks to Bespoke Post, You Can Shop His Closet.
James Dean Was a Style Icon. Thanks to Bespoke Post, You Can Shop His Closet.
 Money can’t buy cool. Oh wait. Yes, it can.
Brooks Brothers Cotton Mallard Motif Heritage Chinos
Brooks Brothers Cotton Mallard Motif Heritage Chinos

Critter-embroidered pants in a time-honored prep tradition. And no one does time-honored prep better than the good folks over at Brooks Brothers.

Brooks Brothers : $298
Hoka Elite Terrain System Mafate X
Hoka Elite Terrain System Mafate X

Hoka’s rugged Mafate X trail trainer just got a premium upgrade, with a new leather overlay system that adds a whole new meaning to the phrase “stealth luxury.”

Hoka : $250
L.L.Bean Essential Merino Crewneck Sweater
L.L.Bean Essential Merino Crewneck Sweater

That is — count ’em — three items featuring some sort of duck embellishment.

L.L. Bean : $100
Gap x A.P.C. Japanese Denim Relaxed Straight Jeans
Gap x A.P.C. Japanese Denim Relaxed Straight Jeans

Two blog-era titans on an impossibly crispy pair of Japanese selvedge.

Gap : $148
Gap x A.P.C. Is the Blog-Era Revival You Didn’t Know You Needed
Gap x A.P.C. Is the Blog-Era Revival You Didn’t Know You Needed
 Two bastions of selvedge denim, one aughts-tingled collection.
Auralee Garment-Dyed Cotton-Moleskin Blouson Jacket
Auralee Garment-Dyed Cotton-Moleskin Blouson Jacket

The platonic ideal of a proper chore coat. Don’t at me.

Mr Porter : $725
Sabah Akşam Shoe
Sabah Akşam Shoe

Not quite a slipper, not quite a loafer. Dare I call Sabah’s new Akşam leather slip-on a…sloafer?

Sabah : $250
Conkers Balwen Peacoat
Conkers Balwen Peacoat

Sure, winter seems far away now, but when you’re shaking in your boots from the cold, you’re surely going to wish that you had the foresight to cop this toasty wool peacoat from London-based indie brand Conkers.

Conkers : $1280
Fullcount & Co. GFC1002HW Wide Denim
Fullcount & Co. GFC1002HW Wide Denim

Pre-distressed just got a whole new meaning.

Blue in Green : $520
Chamula Paix Moc
Chamula Paix Moc

Peace on earth, good will to these Canadian-made moccasins, handcrafted by Huron artisans.

Huckberry : $180 $99
J.Press Dachshund Intarsia Knit Cotton Sweater
J.Press Dachshund Intarsia Knit Cotton Sweater

J.Press has long been derided as stuffy and out of touch. Does this Dachshund knit look out of touch to you?

J.Press : $295
YMC x Merrell Moab 2 Slide
YMC x Merrell Moab 2 Slide

I didn’t know I needed a pair of shaved-down, hairy suede Moab slides until now.

YMC : $150
Abercrombie u0026amp; Fitch Relaxed Pleated Chino
Abercrombie & Fitch Relaxed Pleated Chino

Pleated, roomy and under $100? That’s definitionally a staple.

Abercrombie & Fitch : $95
GapStudio Herringbone Peacoat
GapStudio Herringbone Peacoat

GapStudio — Gap’s design-forward sub-label — has been quietly churning out all sorts of heat over the past few months, including this cropped, fall-ready peacoat in crunchy herringbone.

Gap : $168
Paul Smith Loves Barbour Chelsea Wellingtons
Paul Smith Loves Barbour Chelsea Wellingtons

Paul Smith’s latest collaboration with Barbour includes some excellent waxed jackets… and some even better rain boots.

Paul Smith : $135
Paul Smith Just Rehauled Fall’s Most Mandatory Jacket
Paul Smith Just Rehauled Fall’s Most Mandatory Jacket
 Sir Paul Smith is bringing his signature brand of fun to Barbour’s iconic waxed jackets
Studio Nicholson Ravel Pant
Studio Nicholson Ravel Pant

The perfect workwear-meets-menswear pant to break you out of your fatigues fatigue.

Studio Nicholson : $474
Flint and Tinder Quality Goods Graphic T-Shirt
Flint and Tinder Quality Goods Graphic T-Shirt

Shockingly, this shirt is not Coyote vs. Acme merch. Still, it couldn’t have dropped at a better time.

Huckberry : $48
Les Tien Heavyweight Raw Zip Hoodie
Les Tien Heavyweight Raw Zip Hoodie

What “butter yellow” was to summer is what “washed crimson” will be to fall.

Blue In Green : $284
Giorgio Armani Oversized Ribbed Silk-Blend Sweater
Giorgio Armani Oversized Ribbed Silk-Blend Sweater

A design so ’90s it could’ve been yanked straight from the feed of @myarmaniarchive.

Giorgio Armani : $2,395
Relwen Bi-Waffle Thermal Mock
Relwen Bi-Waffle Thermal Mock

Thermals are back. So are henleys. Relwen decided to combine ’em.

Huckberry : $128
J.L-A.L. Shin Loafer
J.L-A.L. Shin Loafer

The Shin Loafers from London-based J.L-A.L. caught fire online last season, mostly on account of its unique, modularly overlayed vamp. Now, the footwear is back for F/W, with a neat, finished trim to boot.

Slam Jam : $438
Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
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