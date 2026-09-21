Ralph Lauren’s Perfect Fleece Pullover Leans on a Long-Standing Fall Tradition

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With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolute need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.
This week’s haul: Polo goes all in on fall with a mallard-print fleece. Plus, more duck-forward menswear, along with a deluxe leather version of Hoka’s best trail shoe, Todd Snyder icons and more.
Menswear Drop Checklist
- The Fall Fleece: Polo Ralph Lauren Duck Pond Snap-Mock Pullover, $298
- The Legacy Jacket: Todd Snyder Denim Dylan Jacket, $398
- The A-List-Aproved Polo: Fieldworth Breton Stripe Knit Polo, $158
- The Prep Icon: Brooks Brothers Cotton Mallard Motif Heritage Chinos, $298
- The Upgraded Hikers: Hoka Elite Terrain System Mafate X, $250
- More Menswear Drops
Polo Ralph Lauren Duck Pond Snap-Mock Pullover
Ciao, Patagonia. See you later, The North Face. Polo Ralph Lauren’s latest pullover iteration — a in-your-face layer with an all-over mallard print and sportswear-inspired detailing — is the only fleece you should be reaching for this fall.
Todd Snyder Denim Dylan Jacket
For his anniversary collection, Todd Snyder is keeping it simple — brand icons, executed the way no one but Mr. Americana can.
Fieldworth Breton Stripe Knit Polo
Look familiar? It should — this Breton knit from Bespoke Post’s in-house label Fieldworth was modeled after one of the most famous menswear inspo photos of all time.
James Dean Was a Style Icon. Thanks to Bespoke Post, You Can Shop His Closet.Money can’t buy cool. Oh wait. Yes, it can.
Brooks Brothers Cotton Mallard Motif Heritage Chinos
Critter-embroidered pants in a time-honored prep tradition. And no one does time-honored prep better than the good folks over at Brooks Brothers.
Hoka Elite Terrain System Mafate X
Hoka’s rugged Mafate X trail trainer just got a premium upgrade, with a new leather overlay system that adds a whole new meaning to the phrase “stealth luxury.”
L.L.Bean Essential Merino Crewneck Sweater
That is — count ’em — three items featuring some sort of duck embellishment.
Gap x A.P.C. Japanese Denim Relaxed Straight Jeans
Two blog-era titans on an impossibly crispy pair of Japanese selvedge.
Gap x A.P.C. Is the Blog-Era Revival You Didn’t Know You NeededTwo bastions of selvedge denim, one aughts-tingled collection.
Auralee Garment-Dyed Cotton-Moleskin Blouson Jacket
The platonic ideal of a proper chore coat. Don’t at me.
Sabah Akşam Shoe
Not quite a slipper, not quite a loafer. Dare I call Sabah’s new Akşam leather slip-on a…sloafer?
Conkers Balwen Peacoat
Sure, winter seems far away now, but when you’re shaking in your boots from the cold, you’re surely going to wish that you had the foresight to cop this toasty wool peacoat from London-based indie brand Conkers.
Fullcount & Co. GFC1002HW Wide Denim
Pre-distressed just got a whole new meaning.
Chamula Paix Moc
Peace on earth, good will to these Canadian-made moccasins, handcrafted by Huron artisans.
J.Press Dachshund Intarsia Knit Cotton Sweater
J.Press has long been derided as stuffy and out of touch. Does this Dachshund knit look out of touch to you?
YMC x Merrell Moab 2 Slide
I didn’t know I needed a pair of shaved-down, hairy suede Moab slides until now.
Abercrombie & Fitch Relaxed Pleated Chino
Pleated, roomy and under $100? That’s definitionally a staple.
GapStudio Herringbone Peacoat
GapStudio — Gap’s design-forward sub-label — has been quietly churning out all sorts of heat over the past few months, including this cropped, fall-ready peacoat in crunchy herringbone.
Paul Smith Loves Barbour Chelsea Wellingtons
Paul Smith’s latest collaboration with Barbour includes some excellent waxed jackets… and some even better rain boots.
Paul Smith Just Rehauled Fall’s Most Mandatory JacketSir Paul Smith is bringing his signature brand of fun to Barbour’s iconic waxed jackets
Studio Nicholson Ravel Pant
The perfect workwear-meets-menswear pant to break you out of your fatigues fatigue.
Flint and Tinder Quality Goods Graphic T-Shirt
Shockingly, this shirt is not Coyote vs. Acme merch. Still, it couldn’t have dropped at a better time.
Les Tien Heavyweight Raw Zip Hoodie
What “butter yellow” was to summer is what “washed crimson” will be to fall.
Giorgio Armani Oversized Ribbed Silk-Blend Sweater
A design so ’90s it could’ve been yanked straight from the feed of @myarmaniarchive.
Relwen Bi-Waffle Thermal Mock
Thermals are back. So are henleys. Relwen decided to combine ’em.
J.L-A.L. Shin Loafer
The Shin Loafers from London-based J.L-A.L. caught fire online last season, mostly on account of its unique, modularly overlayed vamp. Now, the footwear is back for F/W, with a neat, finished trim to boot.