Leisure > Gear

From Air Fryers to American-Made Workwear: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Including Bose headphones, made-in-America chinos, Patagonia shackets and more

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
September 25, 2026 3:07 pm EDT
A collage of five outdoor-themed items: a tote bag, plaid flannel shirt, cream pants, leather armchair, and duck boot.
From air fryers to Americana, these are the best deals of the week.
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The Gist

This week's curated online deals deliver significant savings on popular items, including iconic L.L.Bean boots, innovative Bose headphones and durable American-made workwear.

Key Takeaways

  • L.L.Bean's Bean Boots are available for $104 at Backcountry.
  • Bose Ultra Headphones, featuring an open-ear design, are priced under $200 at Best Buy.
  • Cuisinart's seven-setting air fryer-toaster combo is $100 off at Target.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. This week: Best Buy puts Bose’s best-selling bluetooth clip-on earbuds back on sale. Plus, discounts on American-made chinos (via a British retailer), Snow Peak deals, Patagonia shackets and more.

The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

L.L.Bean’s Fall Footwear Icon Is Just $100 at Backcountry
L.L.Bean’s Fall Footwear Icon Is Just $100 at Backcountry

Okay, so, I lied — L.L.Bean’s Bean Boots are currently $104 at Backcountry, which is still a hell of a deal, considering the style’s positioning on the general autumnal footwear totem pole.

Buy Here : $149 $104
These On-Sale Leather Armchairs Are Luxury Hotel-Approved
These On-Sale Leather Armchairs Are Luxury Hotel-Approved

AllModern’s mahogany armchairs are crafted with buffed leather detailing and all the minimalist sophistication you could ask for. Pick one up for nearly $500 off.

Buy Here : $1247 $758
Bose’s Revolutionary Open-Ear Headphones Are Back on Sale
Bose’s Revolutionary Open-Ear Headphones Are Back on Sale

Bose’s clip-on Ultra Headphones were a game changer for anyone who hated stuffing AirPods into their ear-canals but still wanted premium sound quality and control. The buds are back on sale — you can snag a pair for sub-$200 at Best Buy.

Buy Here : $299 $199
These American-Made Jeans Are Sturdier Than They Look
These American-Made Jeans Are Sturdier Than They Look

Indie label Randy’s Garments has built a serious following around made-in-America craft, but don’t think that the brand’s DWR‑treated duck canvas jeans aren’t also serious. Test ’em for yourself with a hefty $124 discount at End.

Buy Here : $310 $186
This Air Fryer Can Do Everything. It’s Currently $100 Off.
This Air Fryer Can Do Everything. It’s Currently $100 Off.

Cuisinart’s stainless steel air fryer-toaster combo actually has a whopping seven (!) appliance settings, making it an easy purchase for the home chef with limited counter space. The fact that it’s $100 off at Target should make it easier to pull the trigger, too.

Buy Here : $230 $130
Snow Peak’s Canvas Tote Is the Utimate Subtle Outdoor Flex
Snow Peak’s Canvas Tote Is the Utimate Subtle Outdoor Flex

Snow Peak might just be the coolest outdoor brands around. What better way to display your taste than with one of the label’s Japanese canvas tote bags? (If it makes it any easier, they’re $30 off.)

Buy Here : $100 $70
Patagonia’s Sale Is Serving Shacket Season at 50% Off
Patagonia’s Sale Is Serving Shacket Season at 50% Off

It’s about this time of year that Patagonia’s Fjord Flannel starts to pop up at the office and at bars — if you’re in the market, the outdoor retailer is currently offering their toasty lightweight insulated version for 50% off.

Buy Here : $199 $99
Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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