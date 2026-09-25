From Air Fryers to American-Made Workwear: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. This week: Best Buy puts Bose’s best-selling bluetooth clip-on earbuds back on sale. Plus, discounts on American-made chinos (via a British retailer), Snow Peak deals, Patagonia shackets and more.
The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
L.L.Bean’s Fall Footwear Icon Is Just $100 at Backcountry
Okay, so, I lied — L.L.Bean’s Bean Boots are currently $104 at Backcountry, which is still a hell of a deal, considering the style’s positioning on the general autumnal footwear totem pole.
These On-Sale Leather Armchairs Are Luxury Hotel-Approved
AllModern’s mahogany armchairs are crafted with buffed leather detailing and all the minimalist sophistication you could ask for. Pick one up for nearly $500 off.
Bose’s Revolutionary Open-Ear Headphones Are Back on Sale
Bose’s clip-on Ultra Headphones were a game changer for anyone who hated stuffing AirPods into their ear-canals but still wanted premium sound quality and control. The buds are back on sale — you can snag a pair for sub-$200 at Best Buy.
These American-Made Jeans Are Sturdier Than They Look
Indie label Randy’s Garments has built a serious following around made-in-America craft, but don’t think that the brand’s DWR‑treated duck canvas jeans aren’t also serious. Test ’em for yourself with a hefty $124 discount at End.
This Air Fryer Can Do Everything. It’s Currently $100 Off.
Cuisinart’s stainless steel air fryer-toaster combo actually has a whopping seven (!) appliance settings, making it an easy purchase for the home chef with limited counter space. The fact that it’s $100 off at Target should make it easier to pull the trigger, too.
Snow Peak’s Canvas Tote Is the Utimate Subtle Outdoor Flex
Snow Peak might just be the coolest outdoor brands around. What better way to display your taste than with one of the label’s Japanese canvas tote bags? (If it makes it any easier, they’re $30 off.)
Patagonia’s Sale Is Serving Shacket Season at 50% Off
It’s about this time of year that Patagonia’s Fjord Flannel starts to pop up at the office and at bars — if you’re in the market, the outdoor retailer is currently offering their toasty lightweight insulated version for 50% off.