From Air Fryers to American-Made Workwear: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

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You might not have all day to online shop, which is why we’re committed to doing it for you every week. No need to thank us or anything. This week: Best Buy puts Bose’s best-selling bluetooth clip-on earbuds back on sale. Plus, discounts on American-made chinos (via a British retailer), Snow Peak deals, Patagonia shackets and more.

The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Bose’s Revolutionary Open-Ear Headphones Are Back on Sale Bose’s clip-on Ultra Headphones were a game changer for anyone who hated stuffing AirPods into their ear-canals but still wanted premium sound quality and control. The buds are back on sale — you can snag a pair for sub-$200 at Best Buy. Buy Here : $299 $199

This Air Fryer Can Do Everything. It’s Currently $100 Off. Cuisinart’s stainless steel air fryer-toaster combo actually has a whopping seven (!) appliance settings, making it an easy purchase for the home chef with limited counter space. The fact that it’s $100 off at Target should make it easier to pull the trigger, too. Buy Here : $230 $130

Patagonia’s Sale Is Serving Shacket Season at 50% Off It’s about this time of year that Patagonia’s Fjord Flannel starts to pop up at the office and at bars — if you’re in the market, the outdoor retailer is currently offering their toasty lightweight insulated version for 50% off. Buy Here : $199 $9 9

Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »